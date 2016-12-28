Are The Markets About To Crash?

By Matthew Carr, Emerging Trends Strategist, The Oxford Club

Investors are always trying to predict the next market crash. Some predicted it would happen when the Fed raised rates. Others thought it was going to be when Britain voted to leave the European Union. Then there are folks who always seem to predict that a market crash is imminent. It's on the horizon every single day.

This constant state of panic is silly. So many people make the conscious decision to live in fear. And yet, the average investor is less likely to sell a stock than buy one - no matter how much it has fallen.

That's why I focus instead on times of year when the markets are prone to declines. During these stretches, we see the same pattern repeated over and over. It provides an opportunity for us to take advantage of those declines by buying shares of companies we like for cheap. Or, as you'll see, we can profit by playing the volatility.

Now, I'm not predicting the market is going to crash and everyone is going to end up broke. But I do want to show you an important trend involving the S&P 500 Volatility Index (^VIX).

In case you're unfamiliar, the VIX is a measure of volatility. It essentially quantifies fear in the markets.

It tells us a lot about what may be lying just across the horizon.

In January 2016, the VIX began the month at 22.48. Then it surged 42.75% to 32.09.

In January 2015, the VIX started at 17.76. Then it spiked 31.93% to 23.43.

In January 2014, it opened the month at 14.32 before leaping 32.61%.

Notice a trend?

Seven times since 2006, the VIX has closed out January higher. And five of those gains were in the double digits. Clearly, January is a volatile month.

But even volatility can be volatile. For example, the VIX surged 42.75% higher in January 2016... and then ended the month down more than 10%. That's a remarkable surge and crash.

There are four months when the VIX has consistently gained over the five- and 10-year periods. January is one. May, June and August are the others.

But we're going to stick with January because for much of the past two decades, it has been one of the worst months of the year for the S&P 500.

That's right. So only a third of the time, roughly, has the S&P ended the first month of the year on a positive note. This should dispel the myth that January is often a great month for stocks.

Now, the VIX is currently down more than 60% from its 52-week high... which was set back in January 2016.

For traders looking to capitalize on the coming move, there are a couple of options.

There's the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSE: UVXY) or the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSE: VXX). Or you could simply trade options on the VIX itself.

But this is a very short-term play on the VIX. February and March are two of the worst months for the volatility index.

Since 2004, the VIX has ended February higher only three times. And it's ended the month elevated only once in the last eight years.

For March, the VIX has ended higher just four times since 2004. Over the past 10 years, it's averaging a loss of 11.79% during the month, as well as a loss of 14.10% during the past five.

Mid-February through April is one of the best times of the year for the S&P 500. The only stretch that rivals it is October through December.

Since the start of the millennium, the only month that's been worse than January for the S&P is September. And that's by only a fraction.

This is the type of information investors can use to their advantage.

As I mentioned, we can do short-term trades on the VIX. We can also start setting up our buy lists for the new year. This way, if we do see another January of steep declines - as has been the case over the past several years - we're prepared to take advantage of the panic.

The big thing to remember is that if there is a selloff, it doesn't mean the world is ending or that the party is over. Since 2008, the S&P has tumbled in January six times - by at least 2%. Only twice did the index end the month with gains.

Declines - even the kind that might rattle investor confidence - are to be expected. It's up to you to find ways to profit when this occurs, not succumb to panic.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.