Recent Stock Purchase III December 2016

As 2016 draws to an end, I am succumbing to the 'buying itch' just one more time. As we have witnessed throughout the past year, incredible stock market volatility was no doubt the theme with January being the worst financial start of the year ever only to finish 2016 on an incredible high with many peaks and valleys coming in between. Brexit anyone? Oil prices? OPEC? Gold and silver spot? The bond market? You name it; practically every asset class has experienced a wild ride over the past year. I always say you can count on volatility and quick knee jerk reactions when it comes to the stock market.

While fundamentally things rarely change day to day or hour to hour, it seems we can always expect dramatic price swings at even the mere hint of an interest rate hike, an oil cartel move or some other financial happening. Of course, no matter who speaks, or which world event takes place, we can count on the sun rising tomorrow and life simply proceeding. If interest rates continue to rise as anticipated or oil goes to $25 a barrel or $70, I fully expect people to still require, food, shelter, clothing, medical assistance and more.

After all, no matter how digital our world becomes, we're still just biological creatures that require the same necessities as our ancestors of one hundred and one thousand years ago. Of course, all this simply plays into the theme of never trying to time the market. We just don't know what will happen going forward, and as long-term dividend growth investors, all we can do is remain consistent with our buys seeking good relative yield, value and dividend safety in the form of covered dividends. With that being said, let's take a look at my recent purchase.

I have added to my taxable account 14.8976 shares at $53.70 for a total investment of $800.00 in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in VFC now totals 55.2184 shares for a value of $2,964.01. I also hold 9.0703 shares in my ROTH account with a market value of $486.53.

Still sticking with my December Stock Considerations I am happy to be able to add to my VFC along with other stocks I have purchased in December. What do you think about my recent buy? Does VFC have a place in your portfolio? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long VFC.