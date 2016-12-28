Commercial Vehicle Paddling Through The Rapids

Margin improvement efforts have really paid off in the Construction/Ag business and management is now working on the Truck business, but a volume recovery is the real key.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) continues to see fierce headwinds across its business from the weak end-market demand for North American heavy trucks, construction and ag equipment, but management's efforts to improve the cost structure and cash flow are paying off. The market has noticed, with the shares more than doubling since my last update and trouncing the performance of other commercial vehicle suppliers like Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Allison (NYSE:ALSN), and Grammer (OTC:GMEGF).

Looking ahead, I'm cautiously optimistic that there is more upside potential. Management has meaningfully improved the cost structure and margins of the Construction/Ag business despite ongoing revenue contraction and the Truck business should start to improve later in 2017 as the commercial truck market stabilizes. If Commercial Vehicle can grow revenue at an annualized rate of around 2.5% from the trough of 2017 and generate FCF margins in the 3% to 4% in the better years ahead, a fair value above $7 is still plausible.

It's Still Rough Out There

When Commercial Vehicle reported results back in early November, there wasn't much to celebrate on the revenue front. Revenue contracted 23% in constant currency terms, with a one-third decline in the Truck/Bus segment and a 1% decline in the Construction/Ag segment. To put the Truck/Bus performance in a little more context, Class 8 truck production was down 35% in North America during that period, and that makes up about 80% of CVGI's OEM Truck business.

It's not going to get all that much better anytime soon. According to ACT forecasts, the Class 8 market could decline by double-digits again in 2017 before rebounding, and the Class 5-7 market is likely to see only a modest recovery. While both Cummins and Allison have meaningful exposure to the Class 5-7 market in their respective businesses, CVGI really does not, and is not likely to gain meaningfully exposure in the near term, despite management efforts to broaden its revenue base and penetrate this market category over time.

For better or worse, benchmarking CVGI's performance isn't the easiest task, as there is really only one other publicly-traded player (Grammer) in its core markets. Grammer has been reporting better results, with revenue flat in the third quarter and up 5% through the first nine months of 2016, but Grammer's business mix is meaningfully different with a greater skew toward off-road vehicles and far more exposure to Europe. As you could basically look at these companies as mirror images of each other (CVGI has about 40% exposure to construction/ag, Grammer has about 30% exposure to trucks; CVGI has about 78% exposure to North America and 12% exposure to Europe, Grammer has about 17% exposure to the Americas and 68% exposure to Europe), the comparability is limited.

On a more positive note, management's efforts to streamline the Construction/Ag business and improve margins is definitely paying off. Gross margin improved about five points in the third quarter despite the ongoing revenue contraction; not only was that better than the gross margin of the Truck/Bus business (by about three points), it was a huge improvement from the mid single-digit gross margins of the second half of 2014.

What Happens Next?

Commercial Vehicle management has a lot of work to do. Margins have historically been critically dependent upon volume (particularly in the Truck business), and the recent rise in input costs is not going to help matters. On the other hand, management continues to try to move on cost reduction initiatives. Back in the summer, management announced the closure of three facilities in the U.S. (two of which were manufacturing facilities) and management believes these moves will save $8 million to $12 million in annual costs after an initial cost of $10 million to $14 million.

Management is also continuing to pursue a strategy of pursuing growth in under-represented geographies and expand its product lines. India has become a point of focus for management, with the company scoring seat wins with companies like JCB, Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), and Tata for this significant market. That sounds great, but it's also familiar to long-suffering investors here, as there was a previous target of generating 50% of revenue from outside the U.S. in 2016 that clearly won't be met. There are certainly good reasons to target markets like India and China (where the company has a supply agreement with Cummins for wire harnesses for on-highway trucks), but it takes time to penetrate these markets, particularly when many potential customers are accustomed to internally supplying their needs and/or dealing with local suppliers.

Insofar as expanded product lines go, that too is a work in progress. While CVGI has long been a rare supplier that can offer a total cab solution to OEMs, and the company continues to develop and introduce new seating products for the on-highway and off-road markets, the efforts to diversify have likewise come in short of past projections (prior management had targeted a level of diversification where no one product grouping contributed more than 35% of sales). The biggest area of focus now seems to be wire harnesses, with management looking at new opportunities in agriculture, commercial trucks (powertrain), and power generation, as well as the possibility of expanding into digital components.

All things considered, moving further into wire harnesses makes some sense. There's more customization involved in this segment, and that makes vehicle wins a little more sticky than with seats. What's more, I think this could be a better content growth opportunity for the company. CVGI has historically been more leveraged to seating and trim for sleeper cabs, and long haul trucks have been losing share to less-than-truckload carriers. Selling more wire harnesses might help recover some of that shift, and it may also be an opportunity to penetrate markets like ag where the company has historically been unable to make much headway with its seating products.

The Opportunity

Commercial Vehicle's target markets will always be cyclical; it has been unusual to see commercial trucks, construction, and ag equipment all in cyclical declines at the same time, but these are never going to be markets that offer year-in/year-out growth. That said, Commercial Vehicle still has opportunities to gain share with OEMs in trucking, construction, and ag in its core seating business, as well as in trim and wiring. Add in the opportunities in emerging markets like China and India and Commercial Vehicle does not lack for addressable market opportunity. Rivals like Grammer and Isringhausen will do what they can to keep CVGI from gaining share, but improved product development, better product quality/performance, and competitive pricing all still matter.

I'm looking for what I think is modest long-term growth, with my model calling for CVGI to grow revenue at a 2% to 3% rate after the 2017 trough. Trucks and construction/ag should both improve in the coming years, but there will still be inevitable cyclical declines in the future.

On the margin side, I'm not really looking for much trailblazing. I think the recovery in revenues over time and management's restructuring/cost reduction initiatives will lead to better margins, but I expect gross margin to top out in the 16%s as it has in the past. I'm not looking for double-digit operating margin at the next peak, though, so there could be upside as CVGI has managed this in the past. All told, I think CVGI can generate FCF margins in the 3% to 4% range for most years, and that can support cash flow growth in the years to come.

Discounted back, those cash flows are worth around $6.75 to $7.50 a share today. That also works out to around 7x my EBITDA estimate for 2017, and I am looking for high teens EBITDA growth from 2016 to 2021.

The Bottom Line

As the truck and construction/ag markets recover, and as CVGI continues its streamlining efforts, there is definitely an opportunity for the company to post better financials and see a higher stock price. If efforts to grow the business through geographical and product line diversification pan out, so much the better. It is also at least conceivable that CVGI would get a bid. Drew Industries (NYSE:DW) has talked about wanting to diversify into commercial vehicle components (though I really doubt it'd acquire CVGI) and while Grammer has a successful JV with Magna (NYSE:MGA) in North America, it is again at least possible that a bid for CVGI could materialize.

CVGI remains a tiny part of my portfolio and I'm not looking to add to it in a meaningful way. While I do see worthwhile upside from these levels, the company's historical volatility and inability to radically transform its sales mix argue that this is only appropriate for more aggressive investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.