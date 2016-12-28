A Recap Of Our Best Articles Of 2016

2016 was an interesting year for the markets. In January, the S&P 500 dropped over 5.1% in what was the worst start of any year for the index. After bottoming in early February, it rallied hard through mid-year. Then the Trump Rally started the day after the election and the market hasn't looked back since. Dow 20,000 is clearly in sights with heightened expectations.

More importantly, it was interesting to see what drove the markets during the year. Bonds rallied significantly in the first half as well as anything that offered up yield. Interest rates continued to fall and hit all-time lows shortly after the Brexit vote.

That marked a significant paradigm shift in the markets. While yield drove the markets in the first half of the year, it sold off in the back-half. Some consumer staples and utilities stocks sold off. We warned on this trend early on before the peak. Our prescient warning on the yield-pigs getting slaughtered proved to be true.

1. Income Portfolio Strategy: Between A Rock and A Hard Place

We discussed how the valuations on consumer staples and utilities sectors were reaching significantly overvalued levels. In the article, we stated "we believe a bubble forming in low-volatility stocks, which are typically characterized by dividend-paying low-beta names. The XLP (the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF) has a 22x trailing P/E ratio. This is not composed of fast-growing companies that typically constitute the technology or biotech spaces. These are companies like Proctor and Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Altria (NYSE:MO)."

XLU peaked just a couple of weeks later at $53.02 per share.

Our conclusion was that there is still more compelling risk-return characteristics in bonds than in stocks. Our Core Portfolio comprised of closed-end funds has led the market through December 24th yet takes approximately 35% of the risk.

Certainly, since the election, money has flowed out of fixed income and into equities but we think this is a temporary phenomenon that will not last. Demographics and pension issues will likely keep a lid on how much flows out. Additionally, the prospect of corporate tax reform and the reduction of the interest deduction could produce a supply-demand imbalance that improves spreads and returns in corporate debt.

2. Beware of Yields Too Good To Be True: Part I

The yield-pig investing environment led us to start a four-part series called "Beware of Yields Too Good To Be True." The first part of the theme was on the UBS ETRACS 2x Levered Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL). We opined in the piece that there were three items that made the fund something to avoid: excessive leverage, index construction, and credit risks.

The fund applies leverage on a basket of leverage widgets to produce a 20% yield. But this means you are taking on significant volatility in order to get that in a 2% world. We also took issue with the way they construct the index using fairly typical and unproven methodologies to pick the funds. Lastly, there are layers of fees that produce a significant drag.

There are a lot of bad closed-end funds. Simply buying a large basket of them can be counter-productive which also restrains the investor from truly understanding the securities that they hold. Since the call, CEFL is down over 3% on a total return basis while top funds in our Core Portfolio are up over 20%.

3. Beware of Yields Too Good To Be True: Part II

The second part of our series was focused on Realty Income (NYSE:O) which was the subject of a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha. The shares were up an astronomical 40% YTD when the article was issued on August 1st. Investing is a combination of skill and luck and our article was published the day the shares hit their 52-week high just over $72 per share.

We highlighted how the shares traded at over 5x PEG and 4.3x FFO. We asked how that is rational to an investor putting in a buy order?

Realty Income epitomized our yield-pig syndrome. The shares today trade in the mid-fifties, a full 20% below the price when we said they were overvalued. That wipes out a full 4.6 years' worth of yield.

4. Libor Changes Should Be Boon For Bank Loans and Floaters

One of the most under-played events of the past year was the rise in Libor. Not until September did we see a preponderance of information hit the news feeds about its rise. The article was one of the first on the rise of Libor. In it, we advised on how to use the information:

In terms of CEFs, we are looking for funds with the following: Pay-fixed swaps, receive LIBOR Senior loan funds Short-term bond funds

All three of these types of funds have rallied strongly since the time of the article. Senior loans, also known as floating rate funds, have been the strongest performers since going from one of the widest discounts to a narrow one today. Our top pick in the sector, Invesco Credit Opps (NYSE:VTA) is up nearly 25% since that time.

Click to enlarge

5. PCI is PDI and PKO: It Should Trade Like It

Our top pick throughout the year has and continues to be PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI). Our thesis on the shares was that the market was missing the fact that after a poor start after inception, the objective and management team was changed. We opined that if investors loved PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI), then they would also like PCI given that the portfolio team and underlying holdings had become very similar.

PCI has been a very large holding in our Core Portfolio - at one point at a 20% weighting. We still like the shares but believe they aren't the compelling value they once were. Since the article was published, the total return is over 18.3%.

We continue to identify opportunities to arbitrage the three funds whenever those opportunities arise. The three funds offer largely the same exposures to the non-agency MBS market and should continue to provide yield with a hedge on higher rates for time to come.

6. Saratoga Investment Corp.: A 10% Yielding Conservative BDC

While we dislike most of the BDC space given the poor management, high fees, and lackluster performance for the amount of risk, we thought Saratoga (NYSE:SAR) was a bargain. The underlying portfolio was shifted towards higher quality with 98.4% of the loan investments holding a strong credit writing. The BDC had no non-accruals but we argued that it was trading as if it had.

The shares are up 10% on a price basis since the recommendation plus another ~2% of yield.

7. Options For Alpha In Activist-Driven Yield Plays

We laid out a blueprint for how activism works in the closed-end funds space using an about-to-be-liquidated fund as an example. The article discussed how, if you like the underlying strategy, activist involvement can create a tailwind effect through the closure of the discount over time. The below image shows the Nuveen Global Equity Income Fund (NYSE:JGV) over a one-year period. The discount closes from over 14% to zero providing a 14% additional return to what the underlying holdings provided.

We then offered up two new activist-involved funds, The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) and the BlackRock Debt Strategy Fund (NYSE:DSU) which could provide similar results. The latter has returned over 4.7% total return since the first of November.

8. Safe 7.5% Yield and Potential Upside Still On Sale

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was a Top Idea of ours back in late 2014. We argued the shares offered up a strong yield and compelling strategic assets. We reiterated our call in November when the shares pulled back to the $20 area as yield-seekers sold anything that was yield-related. We made a long call stating the shares were cheap based on what we calculated as the intrinsic value as well as the safe payout.

We wrote, "There still remains a key upside opportunity from strategic moves to unlock the true value of the underlying assets. The business continues to suffer from a conglomerate discount. That is no more evident than when you compare the yield of the stock to that of their tobacco peers."

Most of the bears have focused on the sustainability of the dividend payment. We believe that the dividend is likely safe unless the company's operations deteriorate.

The shares trade at $22.44 today, up $1.60 from when we made our second call or 7%.

9. Very Attractive 9.60% Yield That Gets Safer With Each Acquisition

Another high-yield dividend play was our recent call on Communication, Sales, & Leasing (NASDAQ:CSAL). This was another battered yield play left for dead by the yield-pigs this fall. Also, this was another Top Idea of ours back in January when the shares traded around $19.50.

We made the case that the Windstream disposition of CSAL shares bolstered their balance sheet and made the payments more secured. Additionally, CSAL has been engaging in acquisitions to augment and diversify their revenue stream away from Windstream making the business model much less reliant on the struggling company.

We see the leverage and dividend payment as highly sustainable and with stabilization at Windstream, the multiple should re-rate higher over time. That should also be the case as they acquire more assets to diversify the business model.

Shares are up 4% in just a few weeks after we've made that call.

10. You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It Too!

The article that sums up our year best would be the one we released just two weeks ago. We had written a number of pieces in the last six months on the subject of equity risk versus bonds volatility in income investing. The media narrative has been and continues to be that higher rates are going to decimate bond returns.

While true in the aggregate sense, there are significant benefits to investing with superior management and identifying key exposures. The core of our three-legged stool approach is hedged fixed income that reduced interest rate risk through pay-fixed swaps. The difference that that makes in performance, especially when rates spike, is quite apparent from the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While equity offers capital gains opportunities, many investors have forgotten that it can offer up significant capital loss potential, even within supposedly "safe stocks."

From the original, we wrote:

PIMCO has created a very strong product that benefits from spread with little, or even negative, interest rate duration. Like its cousin, the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), PCI has been able to structure the fund in one of the better asset classes within the fixed-income asset class: non-agency MBS. They are now a spread edifice benefiting from rising demand for MBS and continued strength in the housing market. Investors can simply clip large coupons without the non-systematic risk of a high-yield common or preferred stock.

Positioning For 2017

As 2016 closes out, we advise people to be careful of market narratives. CNBC is the equivalent of financial pornography, often enticing investors to do the opposite of what they should do based on the vagaries of that day or week. Themes are developed in the financial media meant to attract eyeballs. We highlight how that tends to spill over into investing.

One such theme was the election of Donald Trump, which political pundits put as a low probability event. Even more troubling were what market and macro analysts predicted should he pull off the improbable. In one of our articles, we noted that not one analyst had a positive outcome for the equity markets should he win. Not one.

Our goal is to stay the course and avoid the siren call of narratives in the financial media, including by authors on Seeking Alpha. Our approach with our Core Portfolio offered to subscribers is one of low-maintenance all-weather that can handle much of the volatility and require little day-to-day babysitting. A portfolio that provides 9% yields and very little in the way of trading and monitoring can be a compelling feature.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "follow" button next to my profile and choose the 'real-time alerts' option.

