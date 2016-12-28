Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Spinning In The Sand

With poor growth prospects in the coming year, now is an opportune time for investors in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to consider a sensible exit strategy. Since 2015 the price of the lodging REIT, which buys up upscale hotels and renovates them to improve performance, has fallen significantly from early 2015 when prices were approaching $50. Through 2016, prices have been bouncing between $20 and $30.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Courtesy of trivago.com)

In spring of 2016, PEB started to implement a plan to sell $500 million to $1 billion of assets. With the recent sale of Manhattan NYC, they are over $460 million. A couple were success stories and a couple were exiting poor performing positions. Most notably, PEB has ended its join venture in New York City, which was a loss. They have one remaining NYC property that will likely sell in early 2017.

PEB's intent with the proceeds is to pay down debt, issue a special dividend and buy back $150 million in stock. In the not so distant future, these actions should have a positive influence on the stock.

I suspect that the special dividend is not fully priced into the stock, and when it is declared, there should be a nice pop. For those currently in long positions, or those interested in short term speculation, I think early 2017 will provide profitable exit opportunities when the dividend is declared.

I am far less optimistic about PEB's long term prospects. PEB has benefited from purchasing their assets after a major collapse of the hotel industry.

They have managed to increase EBITDA for much of their portfolio by impressive amounts, but those amounts are not substantially more impressive than other hotel operators.

Click to enlarge

(Source: 3rd Quarter 2016 Investor Presentation)

For example, looking at hotels purchased by PEB in 2010, the combined 2011 EBITDA was $41.5 million. In 2015, the same property EBITDA was $71.1 -- an increase of 71.3%.

However, if we look at the hotels purchased in 2014, the 2011 EBITDA was $26.3 million. In 2015, the same property EBITDA was $50.3 million -- an increase of 91.2%, even though those properties weren't managed by PEB.

This, combined with the successes throughout the hotel industry in general, suggests that EBITDA growth is substantially due to macro economic conditions rather than anything special that differentiates PEB from their competition.

When Pebblebrook starts buying again, it will be in a much healthier market than their previous acquisitions and it is unlikely to repeat the results it experienced from 2011-2015.

In the REIT space, NNN leases have become so ubiquitous that the lease format is assumed. NNN leases provide many advantages and significant simplicity for REITs. Investors are used to looking at lease terms, built in increases and vacancy rates. The only real concerns involving the tenant are whether they have the cash flow to pay rent and whether the REIT has sufficiently diversified its tenants.

Typically, REITs have very little exposure to the mundane expenses associated with operating a business. A number of REITs lease to tenants with cyclical businesses and tenants having a rough year or two is not terribly concerning. On the opposing side, a tenant can have a blockbuster year and the REIT doesn't get to fully appreciate the economic boon.

Then there are lodging REITs. Most lodging REITs purchase hotels and instead of leasing them to a creditworthy tenant with a long term NNN lease, they lease the properties to themselves.

Technically, REITs are not allowed to operate the properties they own and still qualify as a REIT. In lodging, it is typical for a REIT to wholly own a "taxable REIT subsidiary," or TRS.

The TRS effectively becomes the sole tenant of the REIT, complete with leasing agreements. The TRS contracts third-party managers to manage the day to day operations of the hotels.

The kicker is, the TRS is typically consolidated on the REIT's financial statements. So while the TRS is technically a separate entity, for all practical purposes investors are not just investing in a landlord, like most other REITs, they are also investing in the one and only tenant.

While most REITs enjoy a layer of insulation from the market, lodging REIT investors are fully exposed to the highs and lows of the hotel market.

(Source: STR/Tourism Economics)

The hotel industry has done really well the last several years. Continuing growth is expected, though at a slower rate.

Occupancy is expected to be flat, while ADR and RevPAR are both expected to climb 3.8%. That is down from growth rates of 4% and 4.4%.

Most concerning for PEB, is that supply is expected to increase and catch up with demand. Of the 14 markets PEB is currently in, six of them are in the top ten list for largest construction pipelines.

Demand growth has outpaced supply growth in the hotel industry since 2010. Greater supply, combined with a slowing in demand growth, should lead to a more competitive industry with compressing margins.

It is one thing to add value in an industry that is recovering. It is another thing entirely to add value when the industry has recovered and is becoming increasingly competitive. The days of purchasing a quality hotel at a steep discount are over.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TradingView, comparison of PEB vs major hotel operators over 5 years)

Conclusion:

REIT investors should be aware of the significant exposure PEB has to the day to day operations of the hotel industry. That exposure will likely limit growth opportunities and prevent PEB from enjoying the performance it had in 2014, as its next round of purchases will be in less favorable conditions.

Investors interested in this space should consider looking to the more proven and larger Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST), which at least offers stability. If you believe hotels will continue to grow, and want exposure, a direct play on hotel operators like Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE:MAR) or Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) is going to be far more profitable.

PEB has been spinning in the sand, and is not likely to gain significant traction in 2017.