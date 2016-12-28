Hercules Capital: A Powerful Breakout

The S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has had an impressive run in 2016, after starting the year with its weakest performance ever. Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) has outperformed the market by a wide margin, seeing a 22% gain thus far this year. This 22% return is on the back of an 8% dividend yield, bringing Hercules's investors total return to more than 30% in 2016. Unfortunately I missed the stock's massive run this year, but plan to participate in 2017. Hercules has been trading in a tight range since August, and has broken out with conviction today. Despite the stock posting a return in 2016, I do not think the stock's run is over just yet. I went long Hercules Capital today at $14.08, and would not be surprised to see the stock flirting with all-time highs next year.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

My strategy for trading is a trend-following approach, and I am huge proponent of Richard Dennis, Ed Seykota, and Tom Basso. The idea behind trend following is to buy stocks that are going up, and short stocks that are going down. One of my favorite quotes about trend following is by Thomas Vician, Jr. who stated:

"Trend followers stay in the moment of now, avoid prognostication, and let markets run as far as they go."

This quote was eye-opening to me as it is basically stating that no one really knows where the market is going. There are so many traders that use predictive technical analysis, and attempt to prophesize where a market or stock will go. Trend followers are technical analysts by nature, but they use reactive technical analysis. This means that they do not care to predict where a market is going, they simply take the signal, and let price tell them what to do. If the stock continues higher the trader stays long the trade, and if the price invalidates its trend, the trader cuts their losses quickly. This is a very black and white approach to trading, and allows no room for objectivity.

I have mirrored my style of trading to Richard Dennis's Turtle Trading, but have made some tweaks to his system. While I do use Richard's buy signal of new 3-month highs to go long, I have a few caveats. My first caveat is that the stock must be making new 3-month highs, while above its 50-day and 200-day moving average. Richard Dennis simply went long on any new 3-month highs, I only want to enter on new 3-month highs when a stock is in a bull market. In addition to this, I also made a few changes to Richard's exit system. The Turtle Trading system used a new 20-day low to exit stocks, but I found this stop strategy to be far too simple. Instead of using a 20-day low, I prefer to use a previous support level to exit a position.

Before I bore you with any more information about my trading system, I'll explain how this all relates to Hercules Capital.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Hercules Capital is a perfect candidate for a new long position, as it has just broken out of a 5-month base. In addition to doing so, it's done this while above its 50-day and 200-day moving average. This is a textbook buy signal for my trading system, and is the main reason why I went long today. Taking a look at a daily chart of Hercules Capital, we can see that the stock is in a very clear bull market. The stock has been making higher highs and higher lows all year, and is above a rising 200-day moving average. The 200-day moving average is my line in the sand for bull and bear markets, therefore a stock's position relative to its 200-day moving average is of utmost importance to me.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart of Hercules Capital, we can see that the stock has broken out of a downtrend that last nearly 2 years. This is a positive development for bulls, as the stock should now be supported by its new uptrend. I have absolutely zero interest in being long a stock in a downtrend, as the downtrend tends to put a lid on any rallies. We can see this occurred between 2014-2016, as any rallies by Hercules were unable to gain any traction.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Author's Chart)

Despite the fact that the majority of my trading methodology is technical, this does not mean I completely ignore fundamentals. When entering new positions, I want to see a stock that has positive earnings. In addition to this, I want to go long companies that have increasing earnings on an annual basis. Hercules completely fit this bill, but has seen annual earnings decline over the past couple years. This is not a concern for me, as I expect the company to report $0.95 - $1.00 in annual diluted EPS this year. This would represent 60% earnings growth from their annual diluted EPS of $0.59 of 2015. I believe my estimate for $0.95 - $1.00 in annual diluted EPS is conservative, as the company has already reported $0.73 for the first nine months of 2016.

As we can see from the above table, Hercules's annual diluted EPS has soared from 2010 levels. While the earnings trend is not a very clear up-trend, the company is certainly having a turnaround year. Hercules's 2015 annual diluted EPS of $0.59 is looking like an isolated hiccup, and the earnings trend seems to be back on track for roughly $1.00 of diluted EPS annually. What I find most impressive about Hercules is their growing dividend yield. The company has increased their dividend by 55% since 2010, despite it already being a generous yield. I expect the company to maintain its dividend while growing earnings, which should fuel investment demand for the stock going forward.

So what if I am wrong on Hercules?

If I am wrong and this is a failed breakout for Hercules, I have a stop in place to protect myself. My stop on this trade is on a close below $12.49. There are 3 reasons that I have chosen this level for my stop:

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

1) A close below $12.49 represents a clean break of the 200-day moving average (yellow line). The 200-day moving average is my line in the sand for bull and bear markets, therefore consecutive closes below this level is not a place I want to be invested.

2) A close below $12.49 represents a new 6-month low for the stock, and a break back below its old resistance. Old resistance should act as new support, therefore I want to see the stock hold above $12.49 on a closing basis.

3) A close below $12.49 also represents a close below the current uptrend line. The uptrend line has been established by drawing a line from the February lows to the November low. A close below this up-trend line would be a red flag for me in this long position, and I would want to see support at $12.49 or higher to keep me long.

My position risk on this trade is $1.59, which translates to a position risk percentage of 11.3%. Due to my conservative risk profile, I only allow myself to risk 1.0 - 1.2% of my account on any one trade. Given my 11.3% position risk, this means that I must use no more than 10% of my account for this trade. I have chosen to use just over 9% of my account for this trade, and am risking a total of 1.05% of my portfolio. I have shown my position sizing template above to help explain how I sized this position.

Hercules is an excellent long candidate for investors looking for a strong yield, in addition to momentum. The stock has the wind at its back after breaking out today, and pays investors to wait if the breakout is lackluster. While some investors may be taking profits in this high-yielder today, I am doing the opposite. The stock looks poised for a strong 2017, as the base breakout looks like a continuation of its current uptrend. I plan to remain long Hercules Capital as long as the stock holds the $12.49 level on a closing basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.