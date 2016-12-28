227 Marijuana Stocks For Your Post-Christmas, Post-Santa Claus Rally Shopping List

|
by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

I have included what I hope is a comprehensive list of the entire population or universe of N=227 marijuana stocks, as of December 25, 2016.

The objective is to identify marijuana stocks trading at calendar year-end lows, and on high volume, heading into 2017.

These are often “losers” sold by “bag holders” as part of “tax loss selling/harvesting” and likely to recover during the “January effect.”.

Therefore, as you build your long-term marijuana portfolio, this seasonal pattern and strategy improves your ability to “buy low.”.

For the long-term, recall what happened this election year, as you look forward to 2018, and consider buying selected marijuana stocks in December 2017.

NOTE: Joe Kerner, on CNBC, was discussing "the January effect" on today's program. Perfect timing!

This is my follow-up to an earlier Seeking Alpha article. You should read this earlier article first. Alternatively, pick up any used copy of The Stock Traders' Almanac, a Wall Street classic. You can also read this article, to see how marijuana stocks did a few years ago.

Executive Summary

Continue to buy Cannabix Technologies below $0.59 and sell above $0.63, to average down, just in case you did not sell above $0.70, as I recommended. This is a marijuana breathalyzer firm with a good balance sheet and a great research team. The price-per-share has been bouncing around in recent days, and within this trading range. This stock tends to peak about 2½ days after a significant positive news release. This remains my favorite marijuana stock. Consider buying Breathtec Biomedical, a firm using the same research team and technology, but not a marijuana stock, per se. This firm also has a good balance sheet, and I would prefer entry at or about $0.075 per share - the price of a recent private placement execution, so set any good til cancelled (GTC) buy order below the bid. This could be a 3 year long-term buy-and-hold, but the price-per-share will bounce around quite a bit, allowing you to average down, just in case your entry price is less than optimal. Consider buying Bayport International, but only as a "trade." Buy at or below $0.0002 and sell at or below $0.0003. I have already traded this stock for a double and am holding a bit. They have had news releases regarding their move into the marijuana sector, with more anticipated on or before January 27, 2017. If you buy this stock, set GTC sells at your target price, immediately after purchase. Watch list and consider buying Medical Marijuana below $0.15 per share, and carefully watch the first week in January 2017 for a "January effect" recovery from those taking profits from the 2016 calendar year. I provide an example of what to look for this week. Simply [1] print out the list of stocks, [2] identify those you are most interested in, [3] scan the charts for relatively low entry points, and [4] pull the trigger. Monitor on or about January 6 to see if you are seeing price recovery for a long-term hold. Most of the academic literature suggests a recovery of price-per-share on or before the 8 th trading day of the new year.

Buy the Rumor; Sell the News - Sell the "Event Date"

If you sold the marijuana sector "over-reaction" on or about November 8, at $118.53, and as I recommended, you did well. The index closed at $87.50 on December 23, and you avoided a 26% loss over a period of less than 45 days. If you bought any of the broad-based indexes, you generated additional returns (20%+ for financials), but even "parking" the proceeds would have been a good move.

See the below year-to-date chart from The Marijuana Index:

Click to enlarge

The objective is, now, is to buy, but based on any downside "over-reaction" for an early January recovery ("January effect"), once any tax-related selling pressures subside. A few picks follow:

1-Marijuana Stock Pick #1 - Cannabix Technologies [BLOZF]

Cannabix Technologies has a strong team for their marijuana breathalyzer. It is no secret to my Seeking Alpha followers that I like this stock. Results have been favorable, so far:

Click to enlarge

My core holdings were about 155,000 shares, but I traded my average cost down before the last spike in price-per-share. I retain only 1,000 shares at this point in time. There did appear to be some manipulation, IMHO, and it was at that point in time that I decided to take profits.

The Firm's Balance Sheet

Cannabix Technologies has a nice, clean balance sheet, a positive working capital position, and no toxic convertibles (see SEDAR for this Canadian firm):

Click to enlarge

This is the product they are developing - a marijuana breathalyzer:

Click to enlarge

The IHUB stock chat message board has some extremely knowledgeable posts and posters, but exercise caution. I have made an occasional negative remark and the moderators deleted my negative posts and even limited me to 1 post per day, so you are getting a positive and unbalanced view. I rarely post on this board, but observe or "lurk." They take any positive remarks from my Seeking Alpha articles out of context, copying only the positive components on the IHUB board.

2-Non-Marijuana Stock Pick #2 - Breathtec BioMedical (OTCQB:BTHCF)

BreathTec appears to be using the same technology used by Cannabix Technologies for their marijuana breathalyzer. I have never owned this stock. Perhaps it is about time I bought and held some shares, but I would prefer entry at a lower price. I missed an entry point at or about the private placement price at $0.075 per share (see below), where, sequentially, the announcement "followed" the price-per-share low price:

Click to enlarge

I believe that the "warrant" exercise price of $0.15 per share will be achieved prior to their expiration in 3 years, but do not want to risk a "dead money" long-term buy-and-hold for 3 years at the current price-per-share of $0.1084 through $0.1337. I am relying on [and hoping for] a lower entry price between now and calendar year-end.

The Firm's Balance Sheet

Breathtec Biomedical has a nice, clean balance sheet, a positive working capital position, and no toxic convertibles (see SEDAR for this Canadian firm):

Click to enlarge

My attention was drawn to this stock by posts on the IHUB Cannabix Technologies stock message board posts. Many referred to both Cannabix and Breathtec as using the same technology, but could not understand why the stocks were not correlated with respect to price-per-share movements. There are not that many posts on the Breathtec board, so I read all of them and posted the most informative posts to a Word file, printed it out, and spent a bit of time reading the posts and matching them to PRs and filings. The most informative posts are 12, 22, 26, 32, 35, 40, 42, 46, 51, 58, 69, 87, 115, 240, 241, 245, 263, 312, 332, 387 and 395, IMHO. It is about 25-30 pages to print out and read and consider.

3-Marijuana Stock Pick #3 - Bayport International [BAYP]

Bayport International is moving into the marijuana sector or segment of the economy. Do not pay more than $0.0002 per share for this stock. If you can buy at $0.0001, this be wonderful, and reduce your risk to near-zero or round-trip commission cost.

This is a 5,000,000 share buy, as follows:

Number of shares

5,000,000

Price-per-Share

$0.0002

Total Investment

$1,000.00
Click to enlarge

Be patient - place a good til cancelled [GTC] "buy" order. Sell at $0.0004 or above with a GTC "sell" order, immediately after position initiation. Upside anticipated is 100% or $1,000.

You might, instead, choose to sell 50% of your holdings at $0.0004 to recover your cost and maintain a zero basis position in this security, but I recommend that you not hold this stock, long-term (e.g., past the end of February 2017), just in case it is a "pump and dump" and management does not follow-through.

Do not "chase" this stock. Downside risk is a 50% or $500 loss, but only if the stock price-per-share drops to and remains at $0.0001.

I have already "tested" this stock and how it trades, here:

Click to enlarge

Below is the year-to-date chart, through December 16, 2016. You can match the above trade to the below chart:

Click to enlarge

Below are headlines from recent disclosures, news & analysis from PR releases:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Below is the part of one news release or PR that interests me:

"Mr. Franks stated, "Bayport International will own and operate a very robust online cannabis directory in the coming weeks. The PRG team is making some very exciting adjustments to the platform in order to maximize revenue potential. We have announced that the business will begin operating as a Bayport International entity on or before January 27, 2017. I can tell you today that the PRG team has reported that we will not only meet that target, but will most likely be able to complete all components of the project much earlier than expected.""

Set a news alert, once invested, and look forward to additional news releases with respect to progress on or before January 27, 2017.

The firm has redesigned the website, here.

Financials are up-to-date, but fundamentals are horrible. This, in and of itself, does not concern me, as those following my work understand that I have, frequently, noted that fundamentals are horrible for the vast majority of the marijuana stocks (e.g., negative working capital positions).

4-Marijuana Stock Pick #4 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. [MJNA]

Below is a graphic of the entire stock price history for Medical Marijuana. I added the 4 red arrows. This is the classic January effect that I would like to see occur. However, in this case, Medical Marijuana is not a "loser" stock. Therefore, while it might rise in early 2017, any increase is not likely to be associated with "tax loss selling" from a losing 2016 calendar year:

Medical Marijuana is enjoying a positive working capital position, though not from operations, and increasing revenues (below):

Click to enlarge

To provide a comparison, below is a graphic of the entire stock price history for Cannabis Science. Again, I added the 4 red arrows. This is the classic "tax loss selling" followed by "January effect" sequence, but less significant when compared to Medical Marijuana (above). Again, Cannabis Science is not a "loser" stock. Again, while it might rise in early 2017, any increase is not likely to be associated with "tax loss selling" from a losing 2016 calendar year:

5-Example of How to Identify and Target Entry Points

Below is an example of a marijuana stock with a declining stock price. Again, I added the 2 red arrows. I would prefer higher volume, but it is negative or "sales." I would prefer a lower entry price, but this stock participated in the November election upside over-reaction and is trading at a calendar year low. If I like this stock, I would monitor for the lowest possible entry price. These are the patterns to watch for between now and Friday, December 30, 2016.

Example - Canadian Cannabis Corporation [CCAN]

Summary

This article tells you how to "buy low." This article does not tell you when or how to "sell high." My earlier article did that, as was noted at the beginning of this article.

You have already avoided a marijuana segment or sector down trend, if you sold on or about November 8. Now, it is time to rotate back into the marijuana sector, buying low and feeling warm and fuzzy about your low entry point long-term buy-and-hold.

Regardless of what you decide to do this week, do not miss out on low entry prices likely to occur during December 2017.

If you identify and stocks trading low on high volume, and likely to recover early next year - after selling pressures subside - please let me and your other pals on Seeking Alpha know with a comment…after you buy in, of course.

APPENDIX A contains a listing of n=11 marijuana stocks with more than 10,000 Seeking Alpha followers. Market capitalization measures were captured from the OTC Markets website. The marijuana sector or segment was developed from The Marijuana Index " Marijuana Stock Universe" as a starting point, as follows:

The Marijuana Stock Universe count was N=208. Some duplicated and triplicates were included on this website, so I eliminated them. The end result was a net measure of U.S. exchange-traded firms. An example of a triple-count follows from the website follows:

Click to enlarge

Quite a few of the stocks on the listing that I created for an earlier SA article, with data between February 14, 2015 and March 31, 2015, were no longer listed by The Marijuana Index, so I classified the sector as "Unclassified" in the "Marijuana Sector or Segment" column, and proceeded to record the number of Seeking Alpha followers for each stock on the list.

APPENDIX B contains a complete listing of all marijuana stocks that I was able to identify, and also includes the number of Seeking Alpha followers. If I missed any, please make a comment to this article, so that all will have a complete listing.

APPENDIX A

Click to enlarge

APPENDIX B

Marijuana Stock

Number of

Stock Symbol

Universe

Seeking Alpha

or

Firm Name

Sector or Segment

Followers

Ticker

1

1PM Industries, Inc.

Marijuana Products

61

(OTCQB:OPMZ)

2

22nd Century Group, Inc.

Biotechnology

4,407

(NYSEMKT:XXII)

3

420 Property Management, Inc.

Real Estate

47

(OTCPK:FTPM)

4

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Biotechnology

4,520

(OTCQB:ATTBF)

5

Acacia Diversified Holdings

Marijuana Products

71

(OTCQB:ACCA)

6

Acology, Inc.

Other Anciliary

653

(OTCPK:ACOL)

7

Advantis Corp.

Other Anciliary

39

ADVT/(OTCPK:RAMO)

8

Aero Grow International, Inc.

AgTech

3,641

(OTCQB:AERO)

9

Affinor Growers, Inc.

AgTech

347

(OTCQB:RSSFF)

10

Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Other Anciliary

4,757

(OTCPK:AGTK)

11

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Unclassified

627

(OTCPK:ACGX)

12

AlumiFuel Power Corp.

AgTech

241

(OTCPK:AFPW)

13

American Cannabis Company, Inc.

Consulting Services

2,415

(OTCQB:AMMJ)

14

American Green, Inc.

Other Anciliary

12,723

(OTCPK:ERBB)

15

Americann, Inc.

Real Estate

559

(OTCQX:ACAN)

16

Amfil Technologies, Inc.

AgTech

58

(OTCPK:AMFE)

17

Aphria, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

3,063

(OTCQB:APHQF)

18

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

3,857

(OTCQB:ACBFF)

19

AVT, Inc.

Unclassified

3,049

(OTCPK:AVTCQ)

20

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.

Biotechnology

640

(OTCQB:AXIM)

21

Bang Holdings, Inc.

Digital News & Content

38

(OTCQB:BXNG)

22

Bayport International Holdings, Inc.

Unclassified

63

(OTCPK:BAYP)

23

Bedrocan Cannabis Corp.

Unclassified

670

(OTC:BNRDF)

24

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.

Consulting Services

41

(OTCPK:BLDV)

25

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.

Other Anciliary

479

(OTCPK:BLPG)

26

BreedIT Corp.

Software & Technology

1,281

(OTCQB:BRDT)

27

Buildablock Corp.

Unclassified

144

(OTCPK:BABL)

28

Cabinet Grow, Inc.

AgTech

29

(OTCPK:CBNT)

29

Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

54

(OTCPK:CAFS)

30

Canadian Cannabis Corp.

Unclassified

318

(OTCPK:CCAN)

31

Canna Brands, Inc./Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.

Consulting Services

104

(OTCPK:CBMJ)

32

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotechnology

688

(OTCQB:CNBX)

33

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Marijuana Products

4,348

(OTCQB:CBDS)

34

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Biotechnology

22,509

(OTCPK:CBIS)

35

Cannabix Technologies, Inc.

Other Anciliary

1,930

(OTCPK:BLOZF)

36

Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.

Unclassified

169

(OTCPK:LGBI)

37

Cannabusiness Group, Inc.

Unclassified

1,315

(OTC:CBGI)

38

Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

1,403

(OTCPK:CGRW)

39

CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

Biotechnology

105

(OTCPK:CPMD)

40

CannaSys, Inc.

Software & Technology

138

(OTCQB:MJTK)

41

CannLabs, Inc.

Other Anciliary

849

SDSP/(OTCPK:CANL)

42

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cultivation & Retail

7,840

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

43

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

Unclassified

8,412

(NASDAQ:CARA)

44

Cartel Blue

Hemp Products

16

(OTCPK:CRTL)

45

CB Scientific

Other Anciliary

4

(OTCPK:CBSC)

46

Cgrowth Capital, Inc.

Real Estate

207

(OTCPK:CGRA)

47

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.

Unclassified

228

(OTCQB:CIIX)

48

Chlormet Technologies, Inc.

Consumption Devices

20

(OTCPK:PUFXF)

49

Chuma Holdings, Inc.

Consulting Services

246

(OTCPK:CHUM)

50

CLS Holdings

Marijuana Products

79

(OTCQB:CLSH)

51

Crailar Technologies, Inc.

Hemp Products

258

CRLRF/(OTCPK:CRLRQ)

52

Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.

Unclassified

11,100

(OTC:FITX)

53

Crowdgather, Inc.

Digital News & Content

319

(OTCPK:CRWG)

54

Crown Baus Capital Corp.

Unclassified

358

(OTCPK:CBCA)

55

CSA Holdings, Inc.

Other Anciliary

108

(OTCPK:CSAX)

56

CV Sciences, Inc.

Hemp Products

7,818

(OTCQB:CVSI)

57

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Hemp Products

1,707

(OTCPK:DEWM)

58

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

Real Estate

82

(OTCQB:DPWW)

59

Digipath, Inc.

Other Anciliary

452

(OTCQB:DIGP)

60

DirectView Holdings, Inc.

Other Anciliary

1,140

(OTCPK:DIRV)

61

Discovery Minerals, Ltd.

Unclassified

610

(OTCPK:DSCR)

62

Earth Science Tech, Inc.

Hemp Products

171

(OTCPK:ETST)

63

Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unclassified

2,921

(OTCPK:EAPH)

64

Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

Software & Technology

621

(OTCPK:ESSI)

65

Ecoshere Techs, Inc.

AgTech

879

(OTCQB:ESPH)

66

Efftec International, Inc.

AgTech

145

(OTCPK:EFFI)

67

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd.

Unclassified

576

(OTCQB:ECIG)

68

ENDEXX Corp.

Software & Technology

2,681

(OTCPK:EDXC)

69

Endocan Corp.

Hemp Products

2,201

(OTCPK:ENDO)

70

Enertopia Corp.

Unclassified

2,410

(OTCQB:ENRT)

71

FastFunds Financial Corp.

Investing & Finance

12

(OTCPK:FFFC)

72

FBEC Worldwide

Hemp Products

407

(OTCPK:FBEC)

73

First Harvest Corp.

Investing & Finance

3

(OTCPK:HVST)

74

Force Fuels, Inc.

Unclassified

54

FOFU/

75

Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Digital News & Content

59

(OTCPK:FRLF)

76

Full Circle Capital Corp./Great Elm Capital Corp.

Unclassified

4,126

FULL/(NASDAQ:GECC)

77

Fusion Pharm, Inc.

Unclassified

4,013

(OTC:FSPM)

78

Futureland Corp.

Real Estate

162

(OTCQB:FUTL)

79

FutureWorld Corp.

Other Anciliary

385

(OTCPK:FWDG)

80

Gala Global, Inc.

Hemp Products

50

(OTCPK:GLAG)

81

Gear International, Inc.

Investing & Finance

56

(OTCPK:GEAR)

82

General Cannabis Corp.

Consulting Services

10,418

(OTCQB:CANN)

83

Generex Biotechnology

Biotechnology

3,450

(OTCPK:GNBT)

84

Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Digital News & Content

72

(OTCPK:GBHL)

85

Global Hemp Group, Inc.

Hemp Products

374

(OTCPK:GBHPF)

86

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Marijuana Products

199

(OTCQB:GLDFF)

87

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Unclassified

5

(OTCPK:GRCV)

88

Great Spirit, Inc.

Consulting Services

65

(OTCQB:GRSO)

89

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.

Hemp Products

1,544

(OTCPK:GRCU)

90

Green Technology Solutions, Inc.

Other Anciliary

208

(OTCPK:GTSO)

91

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

AgTech

10,666

(OTCPK:GRNH)

92

Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.

Unclassified

64

(OTCPK:MJLB)

93

Grow Condos, Inc.

Real Estate

324

(OTCQB:GRWC)

94

GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.

AgTech

2,141

(OTCQB:GBLX)

95

GrowGeneration Corp.

AgTech

62

(OTCQB:GRWG)

96

Growlife, Inc.

AgTech

34,405

(OTCPK:PHOT)

97

GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC

Biotechnology

23,450

(NASDAQ:GWPH)

98

Halberd Corp.

Unclassified

106

(OTCPK:HALB)

99

Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)

AgTech

191

(OTCQB:HLSPY)

100

Helix TCS, Inc.

Other Anciliary

91

(OTCPK:HLIX)

101

Hemp, Inc.

Hemp Products

3,074

(OTCPK:HEMP)

102

Highmark Marketing, Inc.

Unclassified

35

(OTC:HMKTF)

103

Icon Media Holdings, Inc.

Unclassified

59

USST/(OTCPK:ICNM)

104

IJJ Corp.

Unclassified

184

(OTCPK:IJJP)

105

IMD Companies, Inc.

Unclassified

1,325

(OTCPK:ICBU)

106

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

Biotechnology

1,145

(NYSEMKT:IGC)

107

Indie Growers Association, Inc.

Unclassified

157

VKML/(OTCPK:UPOT)

108

Indoor Harvest Corp.

AgTech

307

(OTCQB:INQD)

109

Inergetics, Inc.

Unclassified

670

(OTCPK:NRTI)

110

InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotechnology

680

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

111

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)

Real Estate

889

(NYSE:IIPR)

112

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.

Biotechnology

9,410

(NASDAQ:INSY)

113

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.

Consulting Services

441

(OTCPK:IGPK)

114

Interactive Health Network

Unclassified

283

(OTC:IGRW)

115

International Consolidated Companies, Inc.

AgTech

266

(OTCPK:INCC)

116

Invictus MD Strategies Corp.

Investing & Finance

49

(OTCPK:IVITF)

117

Itonis, Inc.

Unclassified

761

(OTCPK:ITNS)

118

Kaya Holdings, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

1,102

(OTCQB:KAYS)

119

Kush Bottles, Inc.

Other Anciliary

941

(OTCQB:KSHB)

120

Laguna Blends, Inc.

Hemp Products

33

(OTCPK:LAGBF)

121

Latteno Food Corp.

Unclassified

3,565

(OTCPK:LATF)

122

Lexaria Corp.

Hemp Products

264

(OTCQB:LXRP)

123

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Other Anciliary

161

(OTCPK:LCTC)

124

Lighting Science Group

AgTech

563

(OTCPK:LSCG)

125

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.

Unclassified

467

(OTCPK:LVVV)

126

Madison Explorations/Technologies, Inc.

Unclassified

2

(OTCPK:MDEX)

127

Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

298

(MPEFF)

128

Marapharm Ventures, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

121

(OTCQB:MRPHF)

129

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Products

1,173

(OTCPK:MCOA)

130

MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)

Other Anciliary

529

(OTCPK:MJMJ)

131

MassRoots, Inc.

Software & Technology

2,112

(OTCQB:MSRT)

132

Matica Enterprises, Inc.

Unclassified

34

(OTCPK:MQPXF)

133

MCIG, Inc.

Consumption Devices

8,557

(OTCQB:MCIG)

134

Medbook World, Inc.

Unclassified

25

(OTCPK:MBOO)

135

Medbox, Inc.

Hemp Products

12,498

MDBX/(OTCPK:NGBL)

136

Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

240

(OTCPK:MCPI)

137

Mediatechnics Corp.

Other Anciliary

353

(OTCPK:MEDT)

138

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Software & Technology

1,558

(OTCPK:REFG)

139

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Hemp Products

39,160

(OTCPK:MJNA)

140

Medican Enterprises, Inc.

Unclassified

91

(OTCPK:MDCN)

141

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Consulting Services

301

(OTCQB:MDCL)

142

Medijane Holdings, Inc.

Unclassified

51

(OTCPK:MJMD)

143

Mentor Capital, Inc.

Investing & Finance

1,895

(OTCQB:MNTR)

144

Mettrum Health Corp.

Cultivation & Retail

1,166

(OTC:MQTRF)

145

Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied

Hemp Products

135

(OTCPK:MMHC)

146

MJ Holdings, Inc.

Real Estate

178

(OTCQB:MJNE)

147

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

Unclassified

588

(OTCPK:MDRM)

148

Monarch America, Inc.

AgTech

432

(OTCPK:BTFL)

149

Mountain High Acquisition Corp.

Hemp Products

361

(OTCQB:MYHI)

150

MyDx, Inc.

Other Anciliary

404

(OTCQB:MYDX)

151

MyECheck, Inc.

Unclassified

1,950

(OTCPK:MYEC)

152

Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.

Other Anciliary

177

(OTCPK:VNTH)

153

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Hemp Products

191

(OTCQB:NSPDF)

154

Nemus Bioscience, Inc.

Biotechnology

450

(OTCQB:NMUS)

155

Neutra Corp.

AgTech

1,923

(OTCQB:NTRR)

156

New Columbia Resources, Inc.

Marijuana Products

312

(OTCPK:NEWC)

157

Newnote Financial Corp.

Unclassified

16

(OTCPK:NWWTF)

158

Next Generation Management Corp.

Unclassified

675

(OTCPK:NGMC)

159

Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New

Unclassified

273

(OTC:NXTTF)

160

Nhale, Inc.

Consumption Devices

385

(OTCPK:NHLE)

161

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

Hemp Products

686

USMJ/(ALGA)

162

Northsight Capital, Inc.

Digital News & Content

134

(OTCPK:NCAP)

163

Novagant Corp.

Unclassified

122

(OTCPK:NVGT)

164

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.

Other Anciliary

1,109

(OTCPK:NDEV)

165

Nutritional High International, Inc.

Marijuana Products

281

(OTCQB:SPLIF)

166

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

2,487

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

167

OSL Holdings, Inc.

Unclassified

563

(OTCPK:OSLH)

168

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group

Biotechnology

353

(OTCQB:OWCP)

169

OXIS International, Inc.

Unclassified

1,146

(OTCQB:OXIS)

170

Pazoo, Inc.

Other Anciliary

764

(OTCPK:PZOO)

171

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hemp Products

410

CTCO/(OTCPK:PKPH)

172

Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.

Unclassified

1,032

(OTC:PTOG)

173

PharmaCan Capital

Investing & Finance

267

(OTC:PRMCF)

174

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.

Biotechnology

10,722

NVLX/(OTCQB:PMCB)

175

Pinapple Express, Inc.

Consulting Services

327

(OTC:PNPL)

176

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

Biotechnology

3,360

(OTCPK:PLPL)

177

Players Network, Inc.

Digital News & Content

155

(OTCPK:PNTV)

178

Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.

Digital News & Content

1,018

(OTCPK:POTN)

179

Praetorian Property, Inc.

Real Estate

1,032

(OTCPK:PRRE)

180

Primco Management, Inc.

Unclassified

51

(OTCPK:PMCM)

181

QED Connect, Inc.

Unclassified

133

(OTCPK:QEDN)

182

Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc.

Unclassified

388

(OTCPK:QASP)

183

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc.

Unclassified

2,844

(OTCPK:RFMK)

184

Resource Ventures, Inc.

Unclassified

13

(OTCPK:REVI)

185

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

Hemp Products

1,959

(OTCQB:RMHB)

186

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The

AgTech

3,917

(NYSE:SMG)

187

Sibannac, Inc.

Hemp Products

11

(OTCPK:SNNC)

188

Signal Bay, Inc.

Consulting Services

486

(OTCQB:SGBY)

189

SinglePoint, Inc.

Software & Technology

926

(OTCPK:SING)

190

Sipp Industries, Inc. - New

Hemp Products

220

(OTCPK:SIPC)

191

Solanbridge Group, Inc.

Unclassified

156

(OTCPK:SLNX)

192

Solis Tek, Inc.

AgTech

18

(OTCQB:SLTK)

193

South American Gold Corp.

Cultivation & Retail

37

(OTCPK:SAGD)

194

Stevia Corp.

Hemp Products

2,624

(OTCPK:STEV)

195

STWC Holdings, Inc.

Consulting Services

65

(OTCPK:STWC)

196

Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

679

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

197

Surna, Inc.

AgTech

1,852

(OTCQB:SRNA)

198

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Unclassified

1,151

(OTCPK:TAUG)

199

T-Bird Pharma, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

239

(OTC:TBQBF)

200

Terra Tech Corp.

Cultivation & Retail

17,392

(OTCQX:TRTC)

201

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.

Biotechnology

118

(OTCPK:GRPOF)

202

THC Biomed International, Inc.

Biotechnology

507

(OTCQB:THCBF)

203

Therapix Biosciences, Ltd.

Unclassified

37

(OTCQB:THXBY)

204

Trailblazer Resources, Inc.

Other Anciliary

170

(OTCPK:ENCC)

205

Tweed Marijuana, Inc.

Unclassified

7,848

206

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.

Real Estate

604

(OTCQB:TURV)

207

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.

Unclassified

1,018

(OTCPK:USEI)

208

UA Multimedia, Inc.

Digital News & Content

81

(OTCPK:UAMM)

209

Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Hemp Products

356

(OTCPK:UBQU)

210

Umbral Energy Corp.

Unclassified

29

(OTC:UMBBF)

211

Union Equity, Inc.

Hemp Products

32

(OTCPK:KGKG)

212

United Cannabis Corporation

Consulting Services

2,220

(OTCQB:CNAB)

213

Vape Holdings, Inc.

Consumption Devices

4,786

(OTCPK:VAPE)

214

Vapir Enterprises, Inc.

Consumption Devices

63

(OTCQB:VAPI)

215

Vapor Corp.

Consumption Devices

5,211

(NASDAQ:VPCO)

216

Vapor Group, Inc.

Consumption Devices

3,293

(OTCPK:VPOR)

217

Vapor Hub International, Inc.

Unclassified

450

(OTCPK:VHUB)

218

Vaporbrands International, Inc.

Unclassified

1,296

(OTCPK:VAPR)

219

Vaporin, Inc.

Unclassified

438

(OTCQB:VAPO)

220

Verde Science, Inc.

Biotechnology

143

(OTCPK:VRCI)

221

Veritas Pharma, Inc.

Biotechnology

88

(OTCPK:VRTHF)

222

Wanderport Corp.

Hemp Products

164

(OTCPK:WDRP)

223

Water Technologies International, Inc.

Unclassified

318

(OTCPK:WTII)

224

Wee-Cig International Corp.

Consumption Devices

145

(OTCPK:WCIG)

225

Weed, Inc.

Cultivation & Retail

334

(OTCPK:BUDZ)

226

Zoned Properties, Inc.

Real Estate

1,096

(OTCQX:ZDPY)

227

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotechnology

2,528

(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF, BAYP.

