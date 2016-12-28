227 Marijuana Stocks For Your Post-Christmas, Post-Santa Claus Rally Shopping List

For the long-term, recall what happened this election year, as you look forward to 2018, and consider buying selected marijuana stocks in December 2017.

Therefore, as you build your long-term marijuana portfolio, this seasonal pattern and strategy improves your ability to “buy low.”.

These are often “losers” sold by “bag holders” as part of “tax loss selling/harvesting” and likely to recover during the “January effect.”.

The objective is to identify marijuana stocks trading at calendar year-end lows, and on high volume, heading into 2017.

I have included what I hope is a comprehensive list of the entire population or universe of N=227 marijuana stocks, as of December 25, 2016.

NOTE: Joe Kerner, on CNBC, was discussing "the January effect" on today's program. Perfect timing!

This is my follow-up to an earlier Seeking Alpha article. You should read this earlier article first. Alternatively, pick up any used copy of The Stock Traders' Almanac, a Wall Street classic. You can also read this article, to see how marijuana stocks did a few years ago.

Executive Summary

Continue to buy Cannabix Technologies below $0.59 and sell above $0.63, to average down, just in case you did not sell above $0.70, as I recommended. This is a marijuana breathalyzer firm with a good balance sheet and a great research team. The price-per-share has been bouncing around in recent days, and within this trading range. This stock tends to peak about 2½ days after a significant positive news release. This remains my favorite marijuana stock. Consider buying Breathtec Biomedical, a firm using the same research team and technology, but not a marijuana stock, per se. This firm also has a good balance sheet, and I would prefer entry at or about $0.075 per share - the price of a recent private placement execution, so set any good til cancelled (GTC) buy order below the bid. This could be a 3 year long-term buy-and-hold, but the price-per-share will bounce around quite a bit, allowing you to average down, just in case your entry price is less than optimal. Consider buying Bayport International, but only as a "trade." Buy at or below $0.0002 and sell at or below $0.0003. I have already traded this stock for a double and am holding a bit. They have had news releases regarding their move into the marijuana sector, with more anticipated on or before January 27, 2017. If you buy this stock, set GTC sells at your target price, immediately after purchase. Watch list and consider buying Medical Marijuana below $0.15 per share, and carefully watch the first week in January 2017 for a "January effect" recovery from those taking profits from the 2016 calendar year. I provide an example of what to look for this week. Simply [1] print out the list of stocks, [2] identify those you are most interested in, [3] scan the charts for relatively low entry points, and [4] pull the trigger. Monitor on or about January 6 to see if you are seeing price recovery for a long-term hold. Most of the academic literature suggests a recovery of price-per-share on or before the 8 th trading day of the new year.

Buy the Rumor; Sell the News - Sell the "Event Date"

If you sold the marijuana sector "over-reaction" on or about November 8, at $118.53, and as I recommended, you did well. The index closed at $87.50 on December 23, and you avoided a 26% loss over a period of less than 45 days. If you bought any of the broad-based indexes, you generated additional returns (20%+ for financials), but even "parking" the proceeds would have been a good move.

See the below year-to-date chart from The Marijuana Index:

The objective is, now, is to buy, but based on any downside "over-reaction" for an early January recovery ("January effect"), once any tax-related selling pressures subside. A few picks follow:

1-Marijuana Stock Pick #1 - Cannabix Technologies [BLOZF]

Cannabix Technologies has a strong team for their marijuana breathalyzer. It is no secret to my Seeking Alpha followers that I like this stock. Results have been favorable, so far:

My core holdings were about 155,000 shares, but I traded my average cost down before the last spike in price-per-share. I retain only 1,000 shares at this point in time. There did appear to be some manipulation, IMHO, and it was at that point in time that I decided to take profits.

The Firm's Balance Sheet

Cannabix Technologies has a nice, clean balance sheet, a positive working capital position, and no toxic convertibles (see SEDAR for this Canadian firm):

This is the product they are developing - a marijuana breathalyzer:

The IHUB stock chat message board has some extremely knowledgeable posts and posters, but exercise caution. I have made an occasional negative remark and the moderators deleted my negative posts and even limited me to 1 post per day, so you are getting a positive and unbalanced view. I rarely post on this board, but observe or "lurk." They take any positive remarks from my Seeking Alpha articles out of context, copying only the positive components on the IHUB board.

2-Non-Marijuana Stock Pick #2 - Breathtec BioMedical (OTCQB:BTHCF)

BreathTec appears to be using the same technology used by Cannabix Technologies for their marijuana breathalyzer. I have never owned this stock. Perhaps it is about time I bought and held some shares, but I would prefer entry at a lower price. I missed an entry point at or about the private placement price at $0.075 per share (see below), where, sequentially, the announcement "followed" the price-per-share low price:

I believe that the "warrant" exercise price of $0.15 per share will be achieved prior to their expiration in 3 years, but do not want to risk a "dead money" long-term buy-and-hold for 3 years at the current price-per-share of $0.1084 through $0.1337. I am relying on [and hoping for] a lower entry price between now and calendar year-end.

The Firm's Balance Sheet

Breathtec Biomedical has a nice, clean balance sheet, a positive working capital position, and no toxic convertibles (see SEDAR for this Canadian firm):

My attention was drawn to this stock by posts on the IHUB Cannabix Technologies stock message board posts. Many referred to both Cannabix and Breathtec as using the same technology, but could not understand why the stocks were not correlated with respect to price-per-share movements. There are not that many posts on the Breathtec board, so I read all of them and posted the most informative posts to a Word file, printed it out, and spent a bit of time reading the posts and matching them to PRs and filings. The most informative posts are 12, 22, 26, 32, 35, 40, 42, 46, 51, 58, 69, 87, 115, 240, 241, 245, 263, 312, 332, 387 and 395, IMHO. It is about 25-30 pages to print out and read and consider.

3-Marijuana Stock Pick #3 - Bayport International [BAYP]

Bayport International is moving into the marijuana sector or segment of the economy. Do not pay more than $0.0002 per share for this stock. If you can buy at $0.0001, this be wonderful, and reduce your risk to near-zero or round-trip commission cost.

This is a 5,000,000 share buy, as follows:

Be patient - place a good til cancelled [GTC] "buy" order. Sell at $0.0004 or above with a GTC "sell" order, immediately after position initiation. Upside anticipated is 100% or $1,000.

You might, instead, choose to sell 50% of your holdings at $0.0004 to recover your cost and maintain a zero basis position in this security, but I recommend that you not hold this stock, long-term (e.g., past the end of February 2017), just in case it is a "pump and dump" and management does not follow-through.

Do not "chase" this stock. Downside risk is a 50% or $500 loss, but only if the stock price-per-share drops to and remains at $0.0001.

I have already "tested" this stock and how it trades, here:

Below is the year-to-date chart, through December 16, 2016. You can match the above trade to the below chart:

Below are headlines from recent disclosures, news & analysis from PR releases:

Below is the part of one news release or PR that interests me:

"Mr. Franks stated, "Bayport International will own and operate a very robust online cannabis directory in the coming weeks. The PRG team is making some very exciting adjustments to the platform in order to maximize revenue potential. We have announced that the business will begin operating as a Bayport International entity on or before January 27, 2017. I can tell you today that the PRG team has reported that we will not only meet that target, but will most likely be able to complete all components of the project much earlier than expected.""

Set a news alert, once invested, and look forward to additional news releases with respect to progress on or before January 27, 2017.

The firm has redesigned the website, here.

Financials are up-to-date, but fundamentals are horrible. This, in and of itself, does not concern me, as those following my work understand that I have, frequently, noted that fundamentals are horrible for the vast majority of the marijuana stocks (e.g., negative working capital positions).

4-Marijuana Stock Pick #4 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. [MJNA]

Below is a graphic of the entire stock price history for Medical Marijuana. I added the 4 red arrows. This is the classic January effect that I would like to see occur. However, in this case, Medical Marijuana is not a "loser" stock. Therefore, while it might rise in early 2017, any increase is not likely to be associated with "tax loss selling" from a losing 2016 calendar year:

Medical Marijuana is enjoying a positive working capital position, though not from operations, and increasing revenues (below):

To provide a comparison, below is a graphic of the entire stock price history for Cannabis Science. Again, I added the 4 red arrows. This is the classic "tax loss selling" followed by "January effect" sequence, but less significant when compared to Medical Marijuana (above). Again, Cannabis Science is not a "loser" stock. Again, while it might rise in early 2017, any increase is not likely to be associated with "tax loss selling" from a losing 2016 calendar year:

5-Example of How to Identify and Target Entry Points

Below is an example of a marijuana stock with a declining stock price. Again, I added the 2 red arrows. I would prefer higher volume, but it is negative or "sales." I would prefer a lower entry price, but this stock participated in the November election upside over-reaction and is trading at a calendar year low. If I like this stock, I would monitor for the lowest possible entry price. These are the patterns to watch for between now and Friday, December 30, 2016.

Example - Canadian Cannabis Corporation [CCAN]

Summary

This article tells you how to "buy low." This article does not tell you when or how to "sell high." My earlier article did that, as was noted at the beginning of this article.

You have already avoided a marijuana segment or sector down trend, if you sold on or about November 8. Now, it is time to rotate back into the marijuana sector, buying low and feeling warm and fuzzy about your low entry point long-term buy-and-hold.

Regardless of what you decide to do this week, do not miss out on low entry prices likely to occur during December 2017.

If you identify and stocks trading low on high volume, and likely to recover early next year - after selling pressures subside - please let me and your other pals on Seeking Alpha know with a comment…after you buy in, of course.

APPENDIX A contains a listing of n=11 marijuana stocks with more than 10,000 Seeking Alpha followers. Market capitalization measures were captured from the OTC Markets website. The marijuana sector or segment was developed from The Marijuana Index " Marijuana Stock Universe" as a starting point, as follows:

The Marijuana Stock Universe count was N=208. Some duplicated and triplicates were included on this website, so I eliminated them. The end result was a net measure of U.S. exchange-traded firms. An example of a triple-count follows from the website follows:

Quite a few of the stocks on the listing that I created for an earlier SA article, with data between February 14, 2015 and March 31, 2015, were no longer listed by The Marijuana Index, so I classified the sector as "Unclassified" in the "Marijuana Sector or Segment" column, and proceeded to record the number of Seeking Alpha followers for each stock on the list.

APPENDIX B contains a complete listing of all marijuana stocks that I was able to identify, and also includes the number of Seeking Alpha followers. If I missed any, please make a comment to this article, so that all will have a complete listing.

APPENDIX A

APPENDIX B

Marijuana Stock Number of Stock Symbol Universe Seeking Alpha or Firm Name Sector or Segment Followers Ticker 1 1PM Industries, Inc. Marijuana Products 61 (OTCQB:OPMZ) 2 22nd Century Group, Inc. Biotechnology 4,407 (NYSEMKT:XXII) 3 420 Property Management, Inc. Real Estate 47 (OTCPK:FTPM) 4 Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. Biotechnology 4,520 (OTCQB:ATTBF) 5 Acacia Diversified Holdings Marijuana Products 71 (OTCQB:ACCA) 6 Acology, Inc. Other Anciliary 653 (OTCPK:ACOL) 7 Advantis Corp. Other Anciliary 39 ADVT/(OTCPK:RAMO) 8 Aero Grow International, Inc. AgTech 3,641 (OTCQB:AERO) 9 Affinor Growers, Inc. AgTech 347 (OTCQB:RSSFF) 10 Agritek Holdings, Inc. Other Anciliary 4,757 (OTCPK:AGTK) 11 Alliance Creative Group, Inc. Unclassified 627 (OTCPK:ACGX) 12 AlumiFuel Power Corp. AgTech 241 (OTCPK:AFPW) 13 American Cannabis Company, Inc. Consulting Services 2,415 (OTCQB:AMMJ) 14 American Green, Inc. Other Anciliary 12,723 (OTCPK:ERBB) 15 Americann, Inc. Real Estate 559 (OTCQX:ACAN) 16 Amfil Technologies, Inc. AgTech 58 (OTCPK:AMFE) 17 Aphria, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 3,063 (OTCQB:APHQF) 18 Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 3,857 (OTCQB:ACBFF) 19 AVT, Inc. Unclassified 3,049 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) 20 AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. Biotechnology 640 (OTCQB:AXIM) 21 Bang Holdings, Inc. Digital News & Content 38 (OTCQB:BXNG) 22 Bayport International Holdings, Inc. Unclassified 63 (OTCPK:BAYP) 23 Bedrocan Cannabis Corp. Unclassified 670 (OTC:BNRDF) 24 Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. Consulting Services 41 (OTCPK:BLDV) 25 Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. Other Anciliary 479 (OTCPK:BLPG) 26 BreedIT Corp. Software & Technology 1,281 (OTCQB:BRDT) 27 Buildablock Corp. Unclassified 144 (OTCPK:BABL) 28 Cabinet Grow, Inc. AgTech 29 (OTCPK:CBNT) 29 Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 54 (OTCPK:CAFS) 30 Canadian Cannabis Corp. Unclassified 318 (OTCPK:CCAN) 31 Canna Brands, Inc./Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. Consulting Services 104 (OTCPK:CBMJ) 32 Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Biotechnology 688 (OTCQB:CNBX) 33 Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Marijuana Products 4,348 (OTCQB:CBDS) 34 Cannabis Science, Inc. Biotechnology 22,509 (OTCPK:CBIS) 35 Cannabix Technologies, Inc. Other Anciliary 1,930 (OTCPK:BLOZF) 36 Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. Unclassified 169 (OTCPK:LGBI) 37 Cannabusiness Group, Inc. Unclassified 1,315 (OTC:CBGI) 38 Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 1,403 (OTCPK:CGRW) 39 CannaPharmaRx, Inc. Biotechnology 105 (OTCPK:CPMD) 40 CannaSys, Inc. Software & Technology 138 (OTCQB:MJTK) 41 CannLabs, Inc. Other Anciliary 849 SDSP/(OTCPK:CANL) 42 Canopy Growth Corp. Cultivation & Retail 7,840 (OTCPK:TWMJF) 43 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Unclassified 8,412 (NASDAQ:CARA) 44 Cartel Blue Hemp Products 16 (OTCPK:CRTL) 45 CB Scientific Other Anciliary 4 (OTCPK:CBSC) 46 Cgrowth Capital, Inc. Real Estate 207 (OTCPK:CGRA) 47 Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. Unclassified 228 (OTCQB:CIIX) 48 Chlormet Technologies, Inc. Consumption Devices 20 (OTCPK:PUFXF) 49 Chuma Holdings, Inc. Consulting Services 246 (OTCPK:CHUM) 50 CLS Holdings Marijuana Products 79 (OTCQB:CLSH) 51 Crailar Technologies, Inc. Hemp Products 258 CRLRF/(OTCPK:CRLRQ) 52 Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. Unclassified 11,100 (OTC:FITX) 53 Crowdgather, Inc. Digital News & Content 319 (OTCPK:CRWG) 54 Crown Baus Capital Corp. Unclassified 358 (OTCPK:CBCA) 55 CSA Holdings, Inc. Other Anciliary 108 (OTCPK:CSAX) 56 CV Sciences, Inc. Hemp Products 7,818 (OTCQB:CVSI) 57 Dewmar International BMC, Inc. Hemp Products 1,707 (OTCPK:DEWM) 58 Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Real Estate 82 (OTCQB:DPWW) 59 Digipath, Inc. Other Anciliary 452 (OTCQB:DIGP) 60 DirectView Holdings, Inc. Other Anciliary 1,140 (OTCPK:DIRV) 61 Discovery Minerals, Ltd. Unclassified 610 (OTCPK:DSCR) 62 Earth Science Tech, Inc. Hemp Products 171 (OTCPK:ETST) 63 Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Unclassified 2,921 (OTCPK:EAPH) 64 Eco Science Solutions, Inc. Software & Technology 621 (OTCPK:ESSI) 65 Ecoshere Techs, Inc. AgTech 879 (OTCQB:ESPH) 66 Efftec International, Inc. AgTech 145 (OTCPK:EFFI) 67 Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. Unclassified 576 (OTCQB:ECIG) 68 ENDEXX Corp. Software & Technology 2,681 (OTCPK:EDXC) 69 Endocan Corp. Hemp Products 2,201 (OTCPK:ENDO) 70 Enertopia Corp. Unclassified 2,410 (OTCQB:ENRT) 71 FastFunds Financial Corp. Investing & Finance 12 (OTCPK:FFFC) 72 FBEC Worldwide Hemp Products 407 (OTCPK:FBEC) 73 First Harvest Corp. Investing & Finance 3 (OTCPK:HVST) 74 Force Fuels, Inc. Unclassified 54 FOFU/ 75 Freedom Leaf, Inc. Digital News & Content 59 (OTCPK:FRLF) 76 Full Circle Capital Corp./Great Elm Capital Corp. Unclassified 4,126 FULL/(NASDAQ:GECC) 77 Fusion Pharm, Inc. Unclassified 4,013 (OTC:FSPM) 78 Futureland Corp. Real Estate 162 (OTCQB:FUTL) 79 FutureWorld Corp. Other Anciliary 385 (OTCPK:FWDG) 80 Gala Global, Inc. Hemp Products 50 (OTCPK:GLAG) 81 Gear International, Inc. Investing & Finance 56 (OTCPK:GEAR) 82 General Cannabis Corp. Consulting Services 10,418 (OTCQB:CANN) 83 Generex Biotechnology Biotechnology 3,450 (OTCPK:GNBT) 84 Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Digital News & Content 72 (OTCPK:GBHL) 85 Global Hemp Group, Inc. Hemp Products 374 (OTCPK:GBHPF) 86 Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. Marijuana Products 199 (OTCQB:GLDFF) 87 Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. Unclassified 5 (OTCPK:GRCV) 88 Great Spirit, Inc. Consulting Services 65 (OTCQB:GRSO) 89 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Hemp Products 1,544 (OTCPK:GRCU) 90 Green Technology Solutions, Inc. Other Anciliary 208 (OTCPK:GTSO) 91 GreenGro Technologies, Inc. AgTech 10,666 (OTCPK:GRNH) 92 Greenscape Laboratories, Inc. Unclassified 64 (OTCPK:MJLB) 93 Grow Condos, Inc. Real Estate 324 (OTCQB:GRWC) 94 GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc. AgTech 2,141 (OTCQB:GBLX) 95 GrowGeneration Corp. AgTech 62 (OTCQB:GRWG) 96 Growlife, Inc. AgTech 34,405 (OTCPK:PHOT) 97 GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC Biotechnology 23,450 (NASDAQ:GWPH) 98 Halberd Corp. Unclassified 106 (OTCPK:HALB) 99 Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) AgTech 191 (OTCQB:HLSPY) 100 Helix TCS, Inc. Other Anciliary 91 (OTCPK:HLIX) 101 Hemp, Inc. Hemp Products 3,074 (OTCPK:HEMP) 102 Highmark Marketing, Inc. Unclassified 35 (OTC:HMKTF) 103 Icon Media Holdings, Inc. Unclassified 59 USST/(OTCPK:ICNM) 104 IJJ Corp. Unclassified 184 (OTCPK:IJJP) 105 IMD Companies, Inc. Unclassified 1,325 (OTCPK:ICBU) 106 India Globalization Capital, Inc. Biotechnology 1,145 (NYSEMKT:IGC) 107 Indie Growers Association, Inc. Unclassified 157 VKML/(OTCPK:UPOT) 108 Indoor Harvest Corp. AgTech 307 (OTCQB:INQD) 109 Inergetics, Inc. Unclassified 670 (OTCPK:NRTI) 110 InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Biotechnology 680 (OTCQB:IMLFF) 111 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) Real Estate 889 (NYSE:IIPR) 112 INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. Biotechnology 9,410 (NASDAQ:INSY) 113 Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. Consulting Services 441 (OTCPK:IGPK) 114 Interactive Health Network Unclassified 283 (OTC:IGRW) 115 International Consolidated Companies, Inc. AgTech 266 (OTCPK:INCC) 116 Invictus MD Strategies Corp. Investing & Finance 49 (OTCPK:IVITF) 117 Itonis, Inc. Unclassified 761 (OTCPK:ITNS) 118 Kaya Holdings, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 1,102 (OTCQB:KAYS) 119 Kush Bottles, Inc. Other Anciliary 941 (OTCQB:KSHB) 120 Laguna Blends, Inc. Hemp Products 33 (OTCPK:LAGBF) 121 Latteno Food Corp. Unclassified 3,565 (OTCPK:LATF) 122 Lexaria Corp. Hemp Products 264 (OTCQB:LXRP) 123 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Other Anciliary 161 (OTCPK:LCTC) 124 Lighting Science Group AgTech 563 (OTCPK:LSCG) 125 Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. Unclassified 467 (OTCPK:LVVV) 126 Madison Explorations/Technologies, Inc. Unclassified 2 (OTCPK:MDEX) 127 Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 298 (MPEFF) 128 Marapharm Ventures, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 121 (OTCQB:MRPHF) 129 Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Marijuana Products 1,173 (OTCPK:MCOA) 130 MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) Other Anciliary 529 (OTCPK:MJMJ) 131 MassRoots, Inc. Software & Technology 2,112 (OTCQB:MSRT) 132 Matica Enterprises, Inc. Unclassified 34 (OTCPK:MQPXF) 133 MCIG, Inc. Consumption Devices 8,557 (OTCQB:MCIG) 134 Medbook World, Inc. Unclassified 25 (OTCPK:MBOO) 135 Medbox, Inc. Hemp Products 12,498 MDBX/(OTCPK:NGBL) 136 Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 240 (OTCPK:MCPI) 137 Mediatechnics Corp. Other Anciliary 353 (OTCPK:MEDT) 138 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Software & Technology 1,558 (OTCPK:REFG) 139 Medical Marijuana, Inc. Hemp Products 39,160 (OTCPK:MJNA) 140 Medican Enterprises, Inc. Unclassified 91 (OTCPK:MDCN) 141 Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Consulting Services 301 (OTCQB:MDCL) 142 Medijane Holdings, Inc. Unclassified 51 (OTCPK:MJMD) 143 Mentor Capital, Inc. Investing & Finance 1,895 (OTCQB:MNTR) 144 Mettrum Health Corp. Cultivation & Retail 1,166 (OTC:MQTRF) 145 Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied Hemp Products 135 (OTCPK:MMHC) 146 MJ Holdings, Inc. Real Estate 178 (OTCQB:MJNE) 147 Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. Unclassified 588 (OTCPK:MDRM) 148 Monarch America, Inc. AgTech 432 (OTCPK:BTFL) 149 Mountain High Acquisition Corp. Hemp Products 361 (OTCQB:MYHI) 150 MyDx, Inc. Other Anciliary 404 (OTCQB:MYDX) 151 MyECheck, Inc. Unclassified 1,950 (OTCPK:MYEC) 152 Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. Other Anciliary 177 (OTCPK:VNTH) 153 Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. Hemp Products 191 (OTCQB:NSPDF) 154 Nemus Bioscience, Inc. Biotechnology 450 (OTCQB:NMUS) 155 Neutra Corp. AgTech 1,923 (OTCQB:NTRR) 156 New Columbia Resources, Inc. Marijuana Products 312 (OTCPK:NEWC) 157 Newnote Financial Corp. Unclassified 16 (OTCPK:NWWTF) 158 Next Generation Management Corp. Unclassified 675 (OTCPK:NGMC) 159 Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New Unclassified 273 (OTC:NXTTF) 160 Nhale, Inc. Consumption Devices 385 (OTCPK:NHLE) 161 North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. Hemp Products 686 USMJ/(ALGA) 162 Northsight Capital, Inc. Digital News & Content 134 (OTCPK:NCAP) 163 Novagant Corp. Unclassified 122 (OTCPK:NVGT) 164 Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. Other Anciliary 1,109 (OTCPK:NDEV) 165 Nutritional High International, Inc. Marijuana Products 281 (OTCQB:SPLIF) 166 OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 2,487 (OTCQB:OGRMF) 167 OSL Holdings, Inc. Unclassified 563 (OTCPK:OSLH) 168 OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group Biotechnology 353 (OTCQB:OWCP) 169 OXIS International, Inc. Unclassified 1,146 (OTCQB:OXIS) 170 Pazoo, Inc. Other Anciliary 764 (OTCPK:PZOO) 171 Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Hemp Products 410 CTCO/(OTCPK:PKPH) 172 Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. Unclassified 1,032 (OTC:PTOG) 173 PharmaCan Capital Investing & Finance 267 (OTC:PRMCF) 174 PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. Biotechnology 10,722 NVLX/(OTCQB:PMCB) 175 Pinapple Express, Inc. Consulting Services 327 (OTC:PNPL) 176 Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. Biotechnology 3,360 (OTCPK:PLPL) 177 Players Network, Inc. Digital News & Content 155 (OTCPK:PNTV) 178 Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. Digital News & Content 1,018 (OTCPK:POTN) 179 Praetorian Property, Inc. Real Estate 1,032 (OTCPK:PRRE) 180 Primco Management, Inc. Unclassified 51 (OTCPK:PMCM) 181 QED Connect, Inc. Unclassified 133 (OTCPK:QEDN) 182 Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc. Unclassified 388 (OTCPK:QASP) 183 Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. Unclassified 2,844 (OTCPK:RFMK) 184 Resource Ventures, Inc. Unclassified 13 (OTCPK:REVI) 185 Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Hemp Products 1,959 (OTCQB:RMHB) 186 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The AgTech 3,917 (NYSE:SMG) 187 Sibannac, Inc. Hemp Products 11 (OTCPK:SNNC) 188 Signal Bay, Inc. Consulting Services 486 (OTCQB:SGBY) 189 SinglePoint, Inc. Software & Technology 926 (OTCPK:SING) 190 Sipp Industries, Inc. - New Hemp Products 220 (OTCPK:SIPC) 191 Solanbridge Group, Inc. Unclassified 156 (OTCPK:SLNX) 192 Solis Tek, Inc. AgTech 18 (OTCQB:SLTK) 193 South American Gold Corp. Cultivation & Retail 37 (OTCPK:SAGD) 194 Stevia Corp. Hemp Products 2,624 (OTCPK:STEV) 195 STWC Holdings, Inc. Consulting Services 65 (OTCPK:STWC) 196 Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 679 (OTCPK:SPRWF) 197 Surna, Inc. AgTech 1,852 (OTCQB:SRNA) 198 Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Unclassified 1,151 (OTCPK:TAUG) 199 T-Bird Pharma, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 239 (OTC:TBQBF) 200 Terra Tech Corp. Cultivation & Retail 17,392 (OTCQX:TRTC) 201 Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. Biotechnology 118 (OTCPK:GRPOF) 202 THC Biomed International, Inc. Biotechnology 507 (OTCQB:THCBF) 203 Therapix Biosciences, Ltd. Unclassified 37 (OTCQB:THXBY) 204 Trailblazer Resources, Inc. Other Anciliary 170 (OTCPK:ENCC) 205 Tweed Marijuana, Inc. Unclassified 7,848 206 Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. Real Estate 604 (OTCQB:TURV) 207 U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. Unclassified 1,018 (OTCPK:USEI) 208 UA Multimedia, Inc. Digital News & Content 81 (OTCPK:UAMM) 209 Ubiquitech Software Corp. Hemp Products 356 (OTCPK:UBQU) 210 Umbral Energy Corp. Unclassified 29 (OTC:UMBBF) 211 Union Equity, Inc. Hemp Products 32 (OTCPK:KGKG) 212 United Cannabis Corporation Consulting Services 2,220 (OTCQB:CNAB) 213 Vape Holdings, Inc. Consumption Devices 4,786 (OTCPK:VAPE) 214 Vapir Enterprises, Inc. Consumption Devices 63 (OTCQB:VAPI) 215 Vapor Corp. Consumption Devices 5,211 (NASDAQ:VPCO) 216 Vapor Group, Inc. Consumption Devices 3,293 (OTCPK:VPOR) 217 Vapor Hub International, Inc. Unclassified 450 (OTCPK:VHUB) 218 Vaporbrands International, Inc. Unclassified 1,296 (OTCPK:VAPR) 219 Vaporin, Inc. Unclassified 438 (OTCQB:VAPO) 220 Verde Science, Inc. Biotechnology 143 (OTCPK:VRCI) 221 Veritas Pharma, Inc. Biotechnology 88 (OTCPK:VRTHF) 222 Wanderport Corp. Hemp Products 164 (OTCPK:WDRP) 223 Water Technologies International, Inc. Unclassified 318 (OTCPK:WTII) 224 Wee-Cig International Corp. Consumption Devices 145 (OTCPK:WCIG) 225 Weed, Inc. Cultivation & Retail 334 (OTCPK:BUDZ) 226 Zoned Properties, Inc. Real Estate 1,096 (OTCQX:ZDPY) 227 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Biotechnology 2,528 (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Click to enlarge

