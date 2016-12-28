227 Marijuana Stocks For Your Post-Christmas, Post-Santa Claus Rally Shopping List

NOTE: Joe Kerner, on CNBC, was discussing "the January effect" on today's program. Perfect timing!
This is my follow-up to an earlier Seeking Alpha article. You should read this earlier article first. Alternatively, pick up any used copy of The Stock Traders' Almanac, a Wall Street classic. You can also read this article, to see how marijuana stocks did a few years ago.
Executive Summary
Continue to buy Cannabix Technologies below $0.59 and sell above $0.63, to average down, just in case you did not sell above $0.70, as I recommended. This is a marijuana breathalyzer firm with a good balance sheet and a great research team. The price-per-share has been bouncing around in recent days, and within this trading range. This stock tends to peak about 2½ days after a significant positive news release. This remains my favorite marijuana stock. Consider buying Breathtec Biomedical, a firm using the same research team and technology, but not a marijuana stock, per se. This firm also has a good balance sheet, and I would prefer entry at or about $0.075 per share - the price of a recent private placement execution, so set any good til cancelled (GTC) buy order below the bid. This could be a 3 year long-term buy-and-hold, but the price-per-share will bounce around quite a bit, allowing you to average down, just in case your entry price is less than optimal. Consider buying Bayport International, but only as a "trade." Buy at or below $0.0002 and sell at or below $0.0003. I have already traded this stock for a double and am holding a bit. They have had news releases regarding their move into the marijuana sector, with more anticipated on or before January 27, 2017. If you buy this stock, set GTC sells at your target price, immediately after purchase. Watch list and consider buying Medical Marijuana below $0.15 per share, and carefully watch the first week in January 2017 for a "January effect" recovery from those taking profits from the 2016 calendar year. I provide an example of what to look for this week. Simply [1] print out the list of stocks, [2] identify those you are most interested in, [3] scan the charts for relatively low entry points, and [4] pull the trigger. Monitor on or about January 6 to see if you are seeing price recovery for a long-term hold. Most of the academic literature suggests a recovery of price-per-share on or before the 8 th trading day of the new year.
Buy the Rumor; Sell the News - Sell the "Event Date"
If you sold the marijuana sector "over-reaction" on or about November 8, at $118.53, and as I recommended, you did well. The index closed at $87.50 on December 23, and you avoided a 26% loss over a period of less than 45 days. If you bought any of the broad-based indexes, you generated additional returns (20%+ for financials), but even "parking" the proceeds would have been a good move.
See the below year-to-date chart from The Marijuana Index:
The objective is, now, is to buy, but based on any downside "over-reaction" for an early January recovery ("January effect"), once any tax-related selling pressures subside. A few picks follow:
1-Marijuana Stock Pick #1 - Cannabix Technologies [BLOZF]
Cannabix Technologies has a strong team for their marijuana breathalyzer. It is no secret to my Seeking Alpha followers that I like this stock. Results have been favorable, so far:
My core holdings were about 155,000 shares, but I traded my average cost down before the last spike in price-per-share. I retain only 1,000 shares at this point in time. There did appear to be some manipulation, IMHO, and it was at that point in time that I decided to take profits.
The Firm's Balance Sheet
Cannabix Technologies has a nice, clean balance sheet, a positive working capital position, and no toxic convertibles (see SEDAR for this Canadian firm):
This is the product they are developing - a marijuana breathalyzer:
The IHUB stock chat message board has some extremely knowledgeable posts and posters, but exercise caution. I have made an occasional negative remark and the moderators deleted my negative posts and even limited me to 1 post per day, so you are getting a positive and unbalanced view. I rarely post on this board, but observe or "lurk." They take any positive remarks from my Seeking Alpha articles out of context, copying only the positive components on the IHUB board.
2-Non-Marijuana Stock Pick #2 - Breathtec BioMedical (OTCQB:BTHCF)
BreathTec appears to be using the same technology used by Cannabix Technologies for their marijuana breathalyzer. I have never owned this stock. Perhaps it is about time I bought and held some shares, but I would prefer entry at a lower price. I missed an entry point at or about the private placement price at $0.075 per share (see below), where, sequentially, the announcement "followed" the price-per-share low price:
I believe that the "warrant" exercise price of $0.15 per share will be achieved prior to their expiration in 3 years, but do not want to risk a "dead money" long-term buy-and-hold for 3 years at the current price-per-share of $0.1084 through $0.1337. I am relying on [and hoping for] a lower entry price between now and calendar year-end.
The Firm's Balance Sheet
Breathtec Biomedical has a nice, clean balance sheet, a positive working capital position, and no toxic convertibles (see SEDAR for this Canadian firm):
My attention was drawn to this stock by posts on the IHUB Cannabix Technologies stock message board posts. Many referred to both Cannabix and Breathtec as using the same technology, but could not understand why the stocks were not correlated with respect to price-per-share movements. There are not that many posts on the Breathtec board, so I read all of them and posted the most informative posts to a Word file, printed it out, and spent a bit of time reading the posts and matching them to PRs and filings. The most informative posts are 12, 22, 26, 32, 35, 40, 42, 46, 51, 58, 69, 87, 115, 240, 241, 245, 263, 312, 332, 387 and 395, IMHO. It is about 25-30 pages to print out and read and consider.
3-Marijuana Stock Pick #3 - Bayport International [BAYP]
Bayport International is moving into the marijuana sector or segment of the economy. Do not pay more than $0.0002 per share for this stock. If you can buy at $0.0001, this be wonderful, and reduce your risk to near-zero or round-trip commission cost.
This is a 5,000,000 share buy, as follows:
|
Number of shares
|
5,000,000
|
Price-per-Share
|
$0.0002
|
Total Investment
|
$1,000.00
Be patient - place a good til cancelled [GTC] "buy" order. Sell at $0.0004 or above with a GTC "sell" order, immediately after position initiation. Upside anticipated is 100% or $1,000.
You might, instead, choose to sell 50% of your holdings at $0.0004 to recover your cost and maintain a zero basis position in this security, but I recommend that you not hold this stock, long-term (e.g., past the end of February 2017), just in case it is a "pump and dump" and management does not follow-through.
Do not "chase" this stock. Downside risk is a 50% or $500 loss, but only if the stock price-per-share drops to and remains at $0.0001.
I have already "tested" this stock and how it trades, here:
Below is the year-to-date chart, through December 16, 2016. You can match the above trade to the below chart:
Below are headlines from recent disclosures, news & analysis from PR releases:
Below is the part of one news release or PR that interests me:
"Mr. Franks stated, "Bayport International will own and operate a very robust online cannabis directory in the coming weeks. The PRG team is making some very exciting adjustments to the platform in order to maximize revenue potential. We have announced that the business will begin operating as a Bayport International entity on or before January 27, 2017. I can tell you today that the PRG team has reported that we will not only meet that target, but will most likely be able to complete all components of the project much earlier than expected.""
Set a news alert, once invested, and look forward to additional news releases with respect to progress on or before January 27, 2017.
The firm has redesigned the website, here.
Financials are up-to-date, but fundamentals are horrible. This, in and of itself, does not concern me, as those following my work understand that I have, frequently, noted that fundamentals are horrible for the vast majority of the marijuana stocks (e.g., negative working capital positions).
4-Marijuana Stock Pick #4 - Medical Marijuana, Inc. [MJNA]
Below is a graphic of the entire stock price history for Medical Marijuana. I added the 4 red arrows. This is the classic January effect that I would like to see occur. However, in this case, Medical Marijuana is not a "loser" stock. Therefore, while it might rise in early 2017, any increase is not likely to be associated with "tax loss selling" from a losing 2016 calendar year:
Medical Marijuana is enjoying a positive working capital position, though not from operations, and increasing revenues (below):
To provide a comparison, below is a graphic of the entire stock price history for Cannabis Science. Again, I added the 4 red arrows. This is the classic "tax loss selling" followed by "January effect" sequence, but less significant when compared to Medical Marijuana (above). Again, Cannabis Science is not a "loser" stock. Again, while it might rise in early 2017, any increase is not likely to be associated with "tax loss selling" from a losing 2016 calendar year:
5-Example of How to Identify and Target Entry Points
Below is an example of a marijuana stock with a declining stock price. Again, I added the 2 red arrows. I would prefer higher volume, but it is negative or "sales." I would prefer a lower entry price, but this stock participated in the November election upside over-reaction and is trading at a calendar year low. If I like this stock, I would monitor for the lowest possible entry price. These are the patterns to watch for between now and Friday, December 30, 2016.
Example - Canadian Cannabis Corporation [CCAN]
Summary
This article tells you how to "buy low." This article does not tell you when or how to "sell high." My earlier article did that, as was noted at the beginning of this article.
You have already avoided a marijuana segment or sector down trend, if you sold on or about November 8. Now, it is time to rotate back into the marijuana sector, buying low and feeling warm and fuzzy about your low entry point long-term buy-and-hold.
Regardless of what you decide to do this week, do not miss out on low entry prices likely to occur during December 2017.
If you identify and stocks trading low on high volume, and likely to recover early next year - after selling pressures subside - please let me and your other pals on Seeking Alpha know with a comment…after you buy in, of course.
APPENDIX A contains a listing of n=11 marijuana stocks with more than 10,000 Seeking Alpha followers. Market capitalization measures were captured from the OTC Markets website. The marijuana sector or segment was developed from The Marijuana Index " Marijuana Stock Universe" as a starting point, as follows:
The Marijuana Stock Universe count was N=208. Some duplicated and triplicates were included on this website, so I eliminated them. The end result was a net measure of U.S. exchange-traded firms. An example of a triple-count follows from the website follows:
Quite a few of the stocks on the listing that I created for an earlier SA article, with data between February 14, 2015 and March 31, 2015, were no longer listed by The Marijuana Index, so I classified the sector as "Unclassified" in the "Marijuana Sector or Segment" column, and proceeded to record the number of Seeking Alpha followers for each stock on the list.
APPENDIX B contains a complete listing of all marijuana stocks that I was able to identify, and also includes the number of Seeking Alpha followers. If I missed any, please make a comment to this article, so that all will have a complete listing.
APPENDIX A
APPENDIX B
|
Marijuana Stock
|
Number of
|
Stock Symbol
|
Universe
|
Seeking Alpha
|
or
|
Firm Name
|
Sector or Segment
|
Followers
|
Ticker
|
1
|
1PM Industries, Inc.
|
Marijuana Products
|
61
|
2
|
22nd Century Group, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
4,407
|
(NYSEMKT:XXII)
|
3
|
420 Property Management, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
47
|
4
|
Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.
|
Biotechnology
|
4,520
|
5
|
Acacia Diversified Holdings
|
Marijuana Products
|
71
|
6
|
Acology, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
653
|
7
|
Advantis Corp.
|
Other Anciliary
|
39
|
ADVT/(OTCPK:RAMO)
|
8
|
Aero Grow International, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
3,641
|
9
|
Affinor Growers, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
347
|
10
|
Agritek Holdings, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
4,757
|
11
|
Alliance Creative Group, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
627
|
12
|
AlumiFuel Power Corp.
|
AgTech
|
241
|
13
|
American Cannabis Company, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
2,415
|
14
|
American Green, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
12,723
|
15
|
Americann, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
559
|
16
|
Amfil Technologies, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
58
|
17
|
Aphria, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
3,063
|
18
|
Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
3,857
|
19
|
AVT, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
3,049
|
20
|
AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
640
|
21
|
Bang Holdings, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
38
|
22
|
Bayport International Holdings, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
63
|
23
|
Bedrocan Cannabis Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
670
|
24
|
Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
41
|
25
|
Blue Line Protection Group, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
479
|
26
|
BreedIT Corp.
|
Software & Technology
|
1,281
|
27
|
Buildablock Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
144
|
28
|
Cabinet Grow, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
29
|
29
|
Café Serendipity Holdings, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
54
|
30
|
Canadian Cannabis Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
318
|
31
|
Canna Brands, Inc./Canna Consumer Goods, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
104
|
32
|
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
688
|
33
|
Cannabis Sativa, Inc.
|
Marijuana Products
|
4,348
|
34
|
Cannabis Science, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
22,509
|
35
|
Cannabix Technologies, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
1,930
|
36
|
Cannabiz Mobile, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
169
|
37
|
Cannabusiness Group, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,315
|
(OTC:CBGI)
|
38
|
Cannagrow Holdings, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
1,403
|
39
|
CannaPharmaRx, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
105
|
40
|
CannaSys, Inc.
|
Software & Technology
|
138
|
41
|
CannLabs, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
849
|
SDSP/(OTCPK:CANL)
|
42
|
Canopy Growth Corp.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
7,840
|
43
|
Cara Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
8,412
|
(NASDAQ:CARA)
|
44
|
Cartel Blue
|
Hemp Products
|
16
|
45
|
CB Scientific
|
Other Anciliary
|
4
|
46
|
Cgrowth Capital, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
207
|
47
|
Chineseinvestors.com, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
228
|
48
|
Chlormet Technologies, Inc.
|
Consumption Devices
|
20
|
49
|
Chuma Holdings, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
246
|
50
|
CLS Holdings
|
Marijuana Products
|
79
|
51
|
Crailar Technologies, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
258
|
CRLRF/(OTCPK:CRLRQ)
|
52
|
Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
11,100
|
(OTC:FITX)
|
53
|
Crowdgather, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
319
|
54
|
Crown Baus Capital Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
358
|
55
|
CSA Holdings, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
108
|
56
|
CV Sciences, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
7,818
|
57
|
Dewmar International BMC, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
1,707
|
58
|
Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
82
|
59
|
Digipath, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
452
|
60
|
DirectView Holdings, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
1,140
|
61
|
Discovery Minerals, Ltd.
|
Unclassified
|
610
|
62
|
Earth Science Tech, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
171
|
63
|
Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
2,921
|
64
|
Eco Science Solutions, Inc.
|
Software & Technology
|
621
|
65
|
Ecoshere Techs, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
879
|
66
|
Efftec International, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
145
|
67
|
Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd.
|
Unclassified
|
576
|
68
|
ENDEXX Corp.
|
Software & Technology
|
2,681
|
69
|
Endocan Corp.
|
Hemp Products
|
2,201
|
70
|
Enertopia Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
2,410
|
71
|
FastFunds Financial Corp.
|
Investing & Finance
|
12
|
72
|
FBEC Worldwide
|
Hemp Products
|
407
|
73
|
First Harvest Corp.
|
Investing & Finance
|
3
|
74
|
Force Fuels, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
54
|
FOFU/
|
75
|
Freedom Leaf, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
59
|
76
|
Full Circle Capital Corp./Great Elm Capital Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
4,126
|
FULL/(NASDAQ:GECC)
|
77
|
Fusion Pharm, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
4,013
|
(OTC:FSPM)
|
78
|
Futureland Corp.
|
Real Estate
|
162
|
79
|
FutureWorld Corp.
|
Other Anciliary
|
385
|
80
|
Gala Global, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
50
|
81
|
Gear International, Inc.
|
Investing & Finance
|
56
|
82
|
General Cannabis Corp.
|
Consulting Services
|
10,418
|
83
|
Generex Biotechnology
|
Biotechnology
|
3,450
|
84
|
Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
72
|
85
|
Global Hemp Group, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
374
|
86
|
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
|
Marijuana Products
|
199
|
87
|
Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
5
|
88
|
Great Spirit, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
65
|
89
|
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
1,544
|
90
|
Green Technology Solutions, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
208
|
91
|
GreenGro Technologies, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
10,666
|
92
|
Greenscape Laboratories, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
64
|
93
|
Grow Condos, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
324
|
94
|
GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
2,141
|
95
|
GrowGeneration Corp.
|
AgTech
|
62
|
96
|
Growlife, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
34,405
|
97
|
GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC
|
Biotechnology
|
23,450
|
(NASDAQ:GWPH)
|
98
|
Halberd Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
106
|
99
|
Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored)
|
AgTech
|
191
|
100
|
Helix TCS, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
91
|
101
|
Hemp, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
3,074
|
102
|
Highmark Marketing, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
35
|
103
|
Icon Media Holdings, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
59
|
USST/(OTCPK:ICNM)
|
104
|
IJJ Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
184
|
105
|
IMD Companies, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,325
|
106
|
India Globalization Capital, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
1,145
|
(NYSEMKT:IGC)
|
107
|
Indie Growers Association, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
157
|
VKML/(OTCPK:UPOT)
|
108
|
Indoor Harvest Corp.
|
AgTech
|
307
|
109
|
Inergetics, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
670
|
110
|
InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
680
|
111
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A)
|
Real Estate
|
889
|
(NYSE:IIPR)
|
112
|
INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
9,410
|
(NASDAQ:INSY)
|
113
|
Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
441
|
114
|
Interactive Health Network
|
Unclassified
|
283
|
(OTC:IGRW)
|
115
|
International Consolidated Companies, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
266
|
116
|
Invictus MD Strategies Corp.
|
Investing & Finance
|
49
|
117
|
Itonis, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
761
|
118
|
Kaya Holdings, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
1,102
|
119
|
Kush Bottles, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
941
|
120
|
Laguna Blends, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
33
|
121
|
Latteno Food Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
3,565
|
122
|
Lexaria Corp.
|
Hemp Products
|
264
|
123
|
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
161
|
124
|
Lighting Science Group
|
AgTech
|
563
|
125
|
Livewire Ergogenics, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
467
|
126
|
Madison Explorations/Technologies, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
2
|
127
|
Maple Leaf Green World, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
298
|
128
|
Marapharm Ventures, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
121
|
129
|
Marijuana Company of America, Inc.
|
Marijuana Products
|
1,173
|
130
|
MaryJane Group, Inc. (The)
|
Other Anciliary
|
529
|
131
|
MassRoots, Inc.
|
Software & Technology
|
2,112
|
132
|
Matica Enterprises, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
34
|
133
|
MCIG, Inc.
|
Consumption Devices
|
8,557
|
134
|
Medbook World, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
25
|
135
|
Medbox, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
12,498
|
MDBX/(OTCPK:NGBL)
|
136
|
Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
240
|
137
|
Mediatechnics Corp.
|
Other Anciliary
|
353
|
138
|
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
|
Software & Technology
|
1,558
|
139
|
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
39,160
|
140
|
Medican Enterprises, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
91
|
141
|
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
301
|
142
|
Medijane Holdings, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
51
|
143
|
Mentor Capital, Inc.
|
Investing & Finance
|
1,895
|
144
|
Mettrum Health Corp.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
1,166
|
145
|
Michigan Mobile Homes Corp Unfied
|
Hemp Products
|
135
|
146
|
MJ Holdings, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
178
|
147
|
Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
588
|
148
|
Monarch America, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
432
|
149
|
Mountain High Acquisition Corp.
|
Hemp Products
|
361
|
150
|
MyDx, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
404
|
151
|
MyECheck, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,950
|
152
|
Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
177
|
153
|
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
|
Hemp Products
|
191
|
154
|
Nemus Bioscience, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
450
|
155
|
Neutra Corp.
|
AgTech
|
1,923
|
156
|
New Columbia Resources, Inc.
|
Marijuana Products
|
312
|
157
|
Newnote Financial Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
16
|
158
|
Next Generation Management Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
675
|
159
|
Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New
|
Unclassified
|
273
|
160
|
Nhale, Inc.
|
Consumption Devices
|
385
|
161
|
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
686
|
USMJ/(ALGA)
|
162
|
Northsight Capital, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
134
|
163
|
Novagant Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
122
|
164
|
Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.
|
Other Anciliary
|
1,109
|
165
|
Nutritional High International, Inc.
|
Marijuana Products
|
281
|
166
|
OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
2,487
|
167
|
OSL Holdings, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
563
|
168
|
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group
|
Biotechnology
|
353
|
169
|
OXIS International, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,146
|
170
|
Pazoo, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
764
|
171
|
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
410
|
CTCO/(OTCPK:PKPH)
|
172
|
Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,032
|
(OTC:PTOG)
|
173
|
PharmaCan Capital
|
Investing & Finance
|
267
|
174
|
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
10,722
|
NVLX/(OTCQB:PMCB)
|
175
|
Pinapple Express, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
327
|
(OTC:PNPL)
|
176
|
Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
3,360
|
177
|
Players Network, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
155
|
178
|
Potnetwork Holdings, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
1,018
|
179
|
Praetorian Property, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
1,032
|
180
|
Primco Management, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
51
|
181
|
QED Connect, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
133
|
182
|
Quasar Aerospace Industries, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
388
|
183
|
Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
2,844
|
184
|
Resource Ventures, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
13
|
185
|
Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
1,959
|
186
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The
|
AgTech
|
3,917
|
(NYSE:SMG)
|
187
|
Sibannac, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
11
|
188
|
Signal Bay, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
486
|
189
|
SinglePoint, Inc.
|
Software & Technology
|
926
|
190
|
Sipp Industries, Inc. - New
|
Hemp Products
|
220
|
191
|
Solanbridge Group, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
156
|
192
|
Solis Tek, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
18
|
193
|
South American Gold Corp.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
37
|
194
|
Stevia Corp.
|
Hemp Products
|
2,624
|
195
|
STWC Holdings, Inc.
|
Consulting Services
|
65
|
196
|
Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
679
|
197
|
Surna, Inc.
|
AgTech
|
1,852
|
198
|
Tauriga Sciences, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,151
|
199
|
T-Bird Pharma, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
239
|
200
|
Terra Tech Corp.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
17,392
|
201
|
Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
118
|
202
|
THC Biomed International, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
507
|
203
|
Therapix Biosciences, Ltd.
|
Unclassified
|
37
|
204
|
Trailblazer Resources, Inc.
|
Other Anciliary
|
170
|
205
|
Tweed Marijuana, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
7,848
|
206
|
Two Rivers Water & Farming Co.
|
Real Estate
|
604
|
207
|
U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,018
|
208
|
UA Multimedia, Inc.
|
Digital News & Content
|
81
|
209
|
Ubiquitech Software Corp.
|
Hemp Products
|
356
|
210
|
Umbral Energy Corp.
|
Unclassified
|
29
|
211
|
Union Equity, Inc.
|
Hemp Products
|
32
|
212
|
United Cannabis Corporation
|
Consulting Services
|
2,220
|
213
|
Vape Holdings, Inc.
|
Consumption Devices
|
4,786
|
214
|
Vapir Enterprises, Inc.
|
Consumption Devices
|
63
|
215
|
Vapor Corp.
|
Consumption Devices
|
5,211
|
(NASDAQ:VPCO)
|
216
|
Vapor Group, Inc.
|
Consumption Devices
|
3,293
|
217
|
Vapor Hub International, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
450
|
218
|
Vaporbrands International, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
1,296
|
219
|
Vaporin, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
438
|
220
|
Verde Science, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
143
|
221
|
Veritas Pharma, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
88
|
222
|
Wanderport Corp.
|
Hemp Products
|
164
|
223
|
Water Technologies International, Inc.
|
Unclassified
|
318
|
224
|
Wee-Cig International Corp.
|
Consumption Devices
|
145
|
225
|
Weed, Inc.
|
Cultivation & Retail
|
334
|
226
|
Zoned Properties, Inc.
|
Real Estate
|
1,096
|
227
|
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Biotechnology
|
2,528
|
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF, BAYP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.