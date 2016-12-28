Hannon Armstrong: IRS Chills HVAC Financier's Prospects, Part III

Background

I have written at length in two prior posts (Part I and Part II) identifying structural problems with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI). In an effort to address the relevant comments left in both articles, I will once again summarize the key issues with all of the relevant documents posted in the timeline below.

I add further background to which investors can evaluate how the company attempted to persuade the IRS to relax the proposed regulations (see the August 12, 2016 link below), which should make even the most ardent supporters of HASI to pause and reconsider their thesis, particularly because HASI was unsuccessful in that effort.

I hope those seeking real answers find this article helpful. It is up to the readers to diligence what I am making available for all of you to arrive at their own conclusions. With each additional document evaluated and with each additional conversation held with industry experts, my conviction has only grown stronger. Those that continue to dismiss these risks, particularly specific readers that have left meritless comments my prior articles, are deeply misguided.

Fact Pattern Timeline and links:

July 30, 2012: IRS issues PLR #201323016 (it is redacted, but the issue date matches the PLR cited in the November 9, 2016 Clifford Chance opinion letter, eliminating doubt this letter was issued to HASI)

April 17, 2013: HASI goes public as a REIT

May 14, 2014: IRS issues Proposed Regulations

August 12, 2016: CEO Jeff Eckel submits comment letter, objecting to the proposed regulations

August 31, 2016: IRS issues Final Regulations

November 3, 2016: HASI issues 10-Q, containing new regulatory risk disclosures

November 9, 2016: HASI 8-K, containing Clifford Chance Opinion Letter

Matters relating to the PLR

Many readers believe that even if HASI no longer complies with the final regulations in 2017, the IRS will not punish them for complying with a previously issued PLR, and that I am making a big deal out of nothing. These readers miss my point entirely. I do not think HASI ever complied with their own PLR, which means the problem has existed since the IPO.

My reasoning: The PLR cites two criteria required to be deemed a mortgage interest. The first is that HASI must have a security interest in both the structural component and the underlying property. Second, HASI must have the right to foreclose not just upon the structural component, but also the underlying property.

On the former, based on my own research and how the company itself describes their business, the only security interest HASI has is in the structural component, NOT the underlying property. Indeed, their own webpage says as much. If that is not enough to convince you, go ahead and call investor relations and ask them if the contract stipulates the underlying property as collateral for the loan.

On the latter, the risk disclosures indicate the company itself is unsure whether they can foreclose on the entire property. How can they represent that as fact to the IRS on the one hand and as a matter subject to interpretation to investors on the other?

Energy Efficiency Overview

We provide and arrange debt and equity financing for energy efficiency projects, which reduce their energy usage or cost of energy use. We often work with ESCOs, which design and install improvements to various building components, including HVAC systems, lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows and/or building shells. We are assigned the payment stream and other contractual rights often using our pre-existing master purchase agreements with the ESCOs. Our financing is generally also secured by the installed improvements.

Brad Thomas makes the point that he believes that HASI has complied with local court law and its previous PLR. I've made my case on why they have never complied with their PLR, and his statement regarding local law is totally irrelevant. Readers need to understand that for REIT qualifications purposes, local law relating to real property does not apply. That has always been the case, and it is reiterated in the final regulations. In other words, you have to meet the IRS definition and you cannot rely on local law for interpretation. Yet HASI's entire REIT qualification premise relies ENTIRELY on local law relating to fixtures, and Clifford Chance acknowledges that in their opinion letter as a risk. Further, their description of their property rights in the opinion letter do not match what the company presents as the fact pattern in the PLR whatsoever.

My conclusion: HASI has a PLR but it seems highly unlikely they ever adhered to it. Read the PLR and the opinion letter and then ask yourself if it passes the smell test.

Matters relating to CEO Jeff Eckel's Comment Letter

The IRS solicits feedback to proposed regulations prior to issuing final regulations. HASI CEO Jeff Eckel submitted a comment letter on behalf of the company, in which he makes several arguments why the proposed regulations would harm the company. Read the proposed regulations and ask yourself, what is so threatening? Shockingly, he attempts to discredit Rev. Rul. 73-745, the very premise that underpins their own PLR, in an effort to have structural components qualify for REIT eligibility on a standalone basis. Further descriptions within the comment letter allude to how their deals are structured, casting immense doubt on how they could have ever been adhering to their own PLR.

Matters relating to Final Regulations

The IRS makes their position on the matter clear under IV. The Definition of Structural Component under C. The Equivalent Interest Requirement for Structural Components. Indeed, they respond DIRECTLY to Mr. Eckel's arguments, summarized below.

Commenters suggested that the equivalent interest requirement for structural components be deleted or amended because the requirement: (1) Is inconsistent with industry practices and an asset should qualify as a structural component even if the REIT owns the asset but leases from another party the building served by the structural component; (2) may negatively affect investment in energy efficient and renewable energy assets; (3) was not explained in the proposed regulations and seemingly serves no tax policy purpose; and (4) is contrary to congressional intent, case law, and the treatment of structural components by the IRS in other contexts.

The final regulations, as I have written two before, make it abundantly clear that an investment secured only by the structural component would never qualify as a REIT eligible asset, a direct repudiation the case Eckel makes in his comment letter. The concluding paragraph states:

For these reasons, these final regulations provide that a distinct asset qualifies as a structural component only if the REIT holds its interest in the distinct asset together with a real property interest with respect to the space in the IPS that the distinct asset serves. In addition, as illustrated by Rev. Rul. 73-425, for a mortgage that is secured by a structural component to qualify as a real estate asset under these final regulations, the mortgage also must be secured by the IPS served by the structural component.

Conclusion: I do not believe HASI complies with the final regulations that take effect in 2017. Further, the IRS directly rejects Mr. Eckel's attempt to allow structural components to be REIT eligible on a standalone basis. One ought to ponder how lenient the IRS will be in light of this public exchange.

Matters relating to Yield Co Conversion

Many readers have correctly pointed out that the dividend composition is largely a return of capital today. My response continues to be that the flip partnership structures for wind and solar deals will eventually "flip" as they are designed to do, and that will change the characterization of the cash flows to be a return on capital in the foreseeable future, at which point in time earnings will have a higher percentage that will be taxable. Therefore, as a YieldCo that has to pay taxes, all else being equal HASI distributable earnings will go down significantly relative to where it stands today. That, in turn, will limit what can be paid as a dividend, and how shares will be valued in that scenario. YieldCo conversion has downside to earnings, the dividend and the multiple.

Overall Conclusion

REIT eligibility looks highly questionable both in the past and the present. If they are found to have inappropriately elected REIT status since the IPO, they would be in default of their bank covenants and the credibility hit for having never complied to begin with eliminating the viability of the company as a going-concern. I reiterate my $9/share price target, a 30% discount to their BV per share.

I believe many readers are being very dismissive of the risk because I did not respond questions. I have now laid out as clearly as I can the facts, the sources, and my conclusions. These are the real documents from government websites and the answers are in there. I admire anybody who is willing to expose their ideas and thoughts publicly even if they disagree with my thesis. But thus far, nobody has responded with an analysis of the fact pattern at hand. Perhaps readers should ask the prolific readers to go through these documents and respond with their own assessment.

Short HASI.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HASI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.