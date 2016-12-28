12 Questions For Your Investing New Year's Resolutions

By reflecting on these questions, I hope that we can all aim for a more prosperous new year.

What can you improve on? What are you not happy with?

Seek first to understand what your current investing habits are.

In less than a week, it'll be a new year! First, let me wish everyone a Happy New Year! It'll be a fresh start and now's the perfect time to make the New Year's Resolutions for 2017.

Here are some questions to get you started to shape your resolutions.

First, seek to understand your current investing habits so that you can see where to improve if you're not happy with it.

Question: What are your current investing habits?

Here are some questions you can ask yourself with answers to hopefully generate a discussion and stimulate thoughts.

Q: How much are you saving each month for investing?

A: The September 2014 Census Bureau revealed that the median household income in the U.S. was almost $52,000. If 10% of that was saved, $5,200 per year or about $433 per month can be invested.

If it costs you $10 to trade, perhaps you are only willing to pay a maximum of 1% for the trade, so that you'd save up $1,000 before investing in a stock.

By investing $5,200 a year compounded annually for a conservative market return of 7% in a market-wide fund such as the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the results will be as follows.

Year Amount You Saved Portfolio Total 10 $52,000 $75,002 20 $104,000 $225,733 30 $156,000 $528,650 40 $208,000 $1,137,410 Click to enlarge

If you're unsatisfied with these projections, you can increase your savings rate, aim for higher returns, or work longer to save more.

Q: How much are you allocating to cash?

A: Investors who have a stock-intensive portfolio might wish to hold an above-average amount of cash to reduce the volatility of the portfolio. It might also make sense to hold more cash when there are few attractive buying opportunities on the market.

Q: What kind of companies are you investing in? Quality companies for long term, trading for the short term, or both?

A: Some investors only invest in quality companies. These maybe the companies that earn A-level credit ratings from credit rating agencies such as Standard and Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch Ratings. Other investors are looser on that criterion and may only require an investment-grade BBB- (Baa3 for Moody's) rating or higher.

Other investors might also focus on the earnings or cash flow stability of a company as well as its ability to grow earnings and cash flows as a part of their process to identify quality companies.

Q: What's your portfolio allocation like by sector, industry, or company?

A: By investing in individual stocks, you can decide exactly how much to allocate to any one sector, industry, or company to your liking and risk tolerance.

As the manager of your portfolio, you can choose to ignore certain sectors or be overweight in certain sectors. For example, I have 20% of my stock portfolio in utilities, including Altagas Ltd[TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp[TSX:AQN](NYSE:AQN), Brookfield Renewable Partners LP[TSX:BEP.UN](NYSE:BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.[TSX:BIP.UN](NYSE:BIP), and Fortis Inc [TSX:FTS](NYSE:FTS), and they generate about 34% of my dividends.

Although I won't buy most of them today, they continue to generate above-average dividend yields, stable dividend growth and reduce the volatility in my portfolio.

Q: What's the allocation like for your long-term and short-term holdings?

A: I use a portion of my portfolio for trading purposes. These are companies that I bought with an intention to sell at a certain price target range.

However, I could also hold them for a long time if I need to because I do not know when the market will value them at higher multiples again.

Together, they make up nearly 10% of my portfolio. They include companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). They were bought in September or October.

Two have turned out well with unrealized gains of 20% and one is breakeven. The strongest has partly to do with the continual strength in the greenback against the loonie.

Q: Are you trading too much?

A: My bank keeps track of how many trades I do every quarter, and they also mail the trading records to me. I probably trade too much, but it partly has to do with my habit of averaging into positions.

Some investors aim to reduce the number of trades to reduce the cost of investing. Personally, I think it's more important to get in at the right price (valuation) than being overly worried about the $10 that it costs me to trade.

Q: Are you buying at reasonable valuations or do you get into the heat of the moment and tend to buy high?

A: I have been guilty of buying expensive shares before and it was detrimental to returns for sure! Thankfully, I made it out ok, as the company paid a generous dividend. Now, I aim to be objective when I make decisions.

Questions: Did you have any regrets in the past year?

Q: Did you regret not buying a stock?

A: I was almost going to say that I don't remember missing an opportunity in the past year. If I think hard enough, though, it'd be missing Silver Wheaton Corp. [TSX:SLW](NYSE:SLW) at the C$15-18 levels in January. (And the shares have appreciated as much as nearly 60% even after the huge pull back from C$40.) However, it's not a traditional type of dividend stock so I'll let myself off the hook.

Q: Did you regret buying a stock?

A: I tend to jump on every "opportunity" I see. In the case of McKesson, I jumped in a little too soon. I bought some shares in late October, only to see it fall another 20% a few days later after its earnings report.

Needless to say, I doubled my position and I'm at about breakeven today. It's not really regretting per se, but I do think I can continue to improve my patience.

Q: Did you regret not taking a profit?

A: For now in the accumulation phase, I tend to take profit when I believe shares are fully valued. I've only started doing that this year so we'll see where that goes. So far, so good.

Q: Did you regret taking profit too soon?

A: Because of my answer in the above question, I do tend to take profit a bit too soon. If a position is large enough, I take profits in slithers.

Q: In retrospect, how could you have done better?

A: I find technical analysis have helped me improve my overall returns. It's a great way to help pick the buy price. Of course, I only use technical analysis after I have looked at companies via the fundamental analysis lens and liked them.

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

