24 Days Out

Depending upon your viewpoint, it could be "Breaking Bad" or Breaking Good" but it is definitely "Breaking." This would be the Status Quo. This would be the past's connection to the future. This would be "where we have been" as having any connection to "where we are going."

If there is one thing, just one thing, that you could be 100% sure about; this is it!

The American people have given Donald Trump their country to run. It is the most formidable nation on Earth and it comes with some precedent, but very few instructions that cannot be changed, toyed with or tinkered with, by the executive branch of the government. So, what are you gonna do now, Mr. Trump? You got twenty-four days to figure it out. -The Wizard

Dodd-Frank altered, the Volker Rule changed, bank capitalizations re-calculated, the Fed's oversight muted, banking regulations of all sorts dumbed down and while it won't be the free-for-all of the banks prior to 1929, we will head in that direction, in my estimation. Then with the European banks in "dire straits," I think the American banks' power and influence will explode internationally. "Global" would be the word.

Here is a place, in both equity and debt, to put some money as profits soar just from these changes and, when added with the massive tax cuts to come, Hallelujah and the church choir will be singing praises. I also want to add the major regional banks to this list, they have been overlooked, and their party is just about to begin.

So with occasional tiffs, but on the whole rollicking, they drew near the Neverland; for after many moons they did reach it, and, what is more, they had been going pretty straight all the time, not perhaps so much owing to the guidance of Peter or Tink as because the land was out looking for them. It is only thus that anyone may sight those magic shores. -J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

OTCQB:FNMA and FHLMC; losing bets. They are going to get altered, privatized and get pulled out of their conservatorship status. Now many believe, many claim, that there is no issue because their outstanding bonds will get grandfathered as in the case of SLMA years ago. Yes, well, I was around during those days. Let me provide you a little knowledge gained out of seniority.

All of the Agencies, now, which gives the astute an advantage, trade around the same levels. When the push hits shove, and I believe it will, grandfathered or not, FHLMC and FNMA are going to trade far wider than the rest of the Agencies. The boys on the trading desks are paid not to miss opportunities and they won't. You may trust me here, they won't.

You may wish to consider leaving now because later will be far too late.

Oil, they ran it up into the OPEC meeting. They ran it up into the non-OPEC countries signing on. Next comes the verification that they did what they promised. Bah Humbug!

Then, at the same time, will be the shale drillers opening up the spigots. Then Mr. Trump and Co., I believe, will offer tax credits to American drillers, to the American natural gas providers, to the coal industry and voila, "Make America Energy Self-Sufficient," will be the next roll-out of Mr. Trump's baseball hats. He will stand somewhere in Texas or Oklahoma or West Virginia and America's new fashion season will commence. Good for the American companies but for the price of oil; not so much and for the OPEC nations, last gasps are underway.

I recently went to a diner in Fort Lauderdale. The sign said, "Breakfast at any time." I ordered a lox and bagel prepared in the manner prior to the Obama Administration. The cooks, I was told, had all gone out to lunch. Nothing was served. The cooks have all gone back to the culinary institute, I have now been told. Breakfast, as ordered, will be forthcoming.

Brexit came first. Mr. Trump's election followed. In each case, it was the bang of the gun. However, and it should be noted, Rule 50 is nowhere near implementation. We are, in my view, in fact, some years out for the Brexit implementation. This is not the case with Mr. Trump's ascendancy. We are twenty-four days out. The American race is just about to begin.

The tail-gate party is underway. Many of you are not looking at the parking lot. I am telling you, the festivities are well underway. The media is not reporting on them. Many institutions are ignoring the obvious. Few want to, and perhaps can't, grasp the enormity of what is about to take place. Miracle or disaster we are boldly going where America has not been before, at least in anyone's lifetime, and I am ready for the adventure.

Are you?

The first thing to realize about parallel universes... is that they are not parallel. It is also important to realize that they are not, strictly speaking, universes either, but it is easiest if you don't try to realize it until a little later, after you've realized that everything you've realized up to that moment is not true. -Douglas Adams

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.