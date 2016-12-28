ETF Monkey Focus: Equity - S&P 500 ETFs

In the end, however, I will show why you might find yourself better served by two newer competitors.

I will start by offering a brief history of the index itself followed by a tribute to SPY, the very first, and still the world's largest, ETF.

This will be a special article in the ETF Monkey Focus Series. I will review three ETFs that track the venerable S&P 500 Index.

The Venerable S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 index holds a special place in stock market lore and history. It was created, and is still maintained to this day, by S&P Dow Jones Indices. S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes many stock market indices, but by far the two most recognizable are the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Index.

This index has stood in its current form, with 500 constituents, since 1957. However, the "Composite Index," as the S&P 500 was first called, actually traces its history all the way back to 1923!

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the most accurate gauge of the performance of large-cap American equities. While it focuses on the large-cap sector, it includes a significant portion of the total value of the market. It is perceived as more representative of the market than the Dow Jones Industrial Average because it is made up of 500 companies, compared to the DJIA's 30. Additionally, the S&P 500 uses a market cap methodology, giving a higher weighting to larger companies, whereas the DJIA uses a price weighting methodology which gives more expensive stocks a higher weighting.

In the case of equity ETFs in the ETF Monkey Focus series, following the high-level profile table I normally present a table showing the sector allocations for each ETF for easy side-by-side comparison and then graphics from each provider's fact sheet showing the Top-10 holdings. In this case, since all three are basically the same, I will present these same graphics from the fact sheet of the S&P 500 index itself.

First, the Top-10 constituents of the index:

Second, the sector weightings:

The Competitors

With that basic introduction out of the way, let's take a look at three S&P 500 ETFs. Each are worthy competitors. And, they may be even more worthy if your brokerage offers commission-free trading in these ETFs; particularly if one of your goals is to invest regularly and in small increments.

In the following table, you will find key high-level profile and portfolio information. Normally, in these articles, I go in alphabetical order from left to right in the table below, as well as the sequence in which I write about each ETF. In this case, I thought I would give SPY the honor of leading off. But, I'll talk more about that when I get to that section.

SPY IVV VOO ETF Name SPDR S&P 500 ETF iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Assets Under Management (AUM) $223.14 Billion $92.61 Billion $54.60 Billion Index Tracked S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Number of Holdings 506 505 510 Weighting of Top-10 Holdings 18.22% 18.20% 18.9% 30-Day SEC Yield 1.91% 2.00% 2.11% Expense Ratio .0945% .04% .05% Average Spread .00% .01% .01% Click to enlarge

NOTE: On its summary page, VOO reports Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd position of their Top-10 holdings, whereas SPY and IVV do not. This is because Vanguard aggregates both classes of Alphabet shares into one total for reporting purposes. This also accounts for the slightly higher reported weight of Top-10 holdings in VOO.

Notes on terms that may be unclear:

30-Day SEC Yield refers to the dividend income available to shareholders minus the fund's expenses for the most recent 30-day period. This measurement was introduced by the SEC to ensure fair comparative reporting between funds.

Average Spread refers to the average price difference between the price buyers were willing to pay and sellers were willing to sell, averaged over the latest 45 days.

Here is a brief overview of each of the ETFs. As mentioned above, we will start with SPY, and then present IVV and VOO in alphabetical order by ticker symbol.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Simply put, just as the S&P 500 Index holds a special place in stock market lore and history, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust holds a special place in ETF history. Launched in 1993 by State Street Global Advisors, it is the very first ETF. In addition to this distinction, with a whopping $223 billion in AUM, it is also the world's largest ETF right down to this day. Finally, its original name, Standard & Poor's Depositary Receipts, can be abbreviated to "SPDR." From this comes the term "spiders" that you may hear so frequently in the ETF arena.

However, despite its venerable name and history, this ETF has some disadvantages when compared to others in this group. At .0945%, its expense ratio is roughly twice that of its two competitors in this evaluation. Because of its legal structure as a Unit Investment Trust, it cannot engage in securities lending and also cannot reinvest portfolio dividends generated between distributions. Of course, this is a double-edged sword. That extra idle cash will cause it to slightly underperform in sharply rising markets but would actually offer a slight hedge in declining markets. On the other hand, you may have noted in the profile table above that SPY's average spread is reported at .00%, in other words so miniscule that it does not even register. This makes it a marvelous trading vehicle.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

First, some good news for investors in IVV. In October, 2016, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) cut the expense ratio from .07% all the way down to .04%. Not only does this drop IVV's expense ratio to less than half that of SPY, it now undercuts VOO's .05%, making it the leader in this segment.

IVV, however, offers much more than low expenses. While you were busy looking at that list of the 100 Largest ETFs I linked up above, you may have noticed that IVV was second on the list. That's right, behind venerable SPY it is the world's second-largest ETF by asset size. Given that, its miniscule .01% average spread comes as no surprise.

In its prospectus, iShares clarifies that IVV does engage in securities lending and also that they at times use sampling techniques to replicate the index. On the iShares website, it also discloses its holdings daily, something that VOO does not do.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Of our 3 competitors, VOO is both the newest and smallest ETF. Don't take that too negatively, however. With almost $55 billion in AUM, it's still the world's 5th-largest ETF by asset size. And, with an inception date of 9/07/10, it's been around for over 6 years.

Prior to BlackRock's recent expense cut, VOO had been the segment leader in terms of expenses. Still, with an expense ratio of .05% it maintains a rock-bottom cost structure. Similar to IVV, VOO engages in securities lending and reinvests interim cash from dividends. This results in superior tracking performance. However, VOO, in common Vanguard style, only reveals its holdings once a month, at the end of the month.

If you were to take a peek at the 'Overview' tab of Vanguard fact sheet for the ETF, you might note that it reports VOO as having 'Fund total net assets' of $271 billion! No, VOO is not larger than SPY. If you flip over to the 'Portfolio' tab, you will see that 'Share class' (in other words, the specific amount in VOO) is $54.6 billion. This is because VOO is part of a larger family that includes the amounts in similarly structured Vanguard mutual funds.

Summary and Conclusion

Earlier, I noted that, despite its venerable history and industry-leading size, SPY might not be the best option of the three today.

Take a look at the 5-year returns for all 3 ETFs:

SPY data by YCharts

While, as you would expect, the results are almost identical, VOO actually comes out the winner over that period. Interestingly, IVV comes in last.

As noted above, however, IVV only recently cut their expense ratio. It will be interesting to see if that, along with their impressive size, could change that order as time moves forward.

Regardless, for an investor who desires to stick toward the large-cap area of the U.S. market, and away from small-cap stocks, any one of these 3 ETFs serves as a marvelous core holding. Indeed, your choice may come down to which brokerage you use, and which you can trade commission-free.

One last note. IVV is included as a core ETF in my latest portfolio, designed for millennial investors. Check it out.

Until next time, I bid you . . .

Happy investing!

