Thursday's Jobless Claims Could Mean Non-Farm Payroll Estimates Are Way Off, Implying Market Risk

The Fed has said we are at "full employment" so the risk is that we go the other way. That would be a market risk.

Jobs are the lifeblood of the economy and should be central in focus to help determine direction.

Jobless claims jumped last week. If the trend continues non-farm payrolls should drop in December much bigger than street estimates.

Weekly jobless claims report 8:30 tomorrow morning. Non-farm payrolls report January 6th. We've shown many times that the four-week moving average of jobless claims inversely predicts non-farm payrolls ("NFP"). NFP is probably the most important economic statistic the Fed uses and markets use to determine economic health. Jobless claims have been in a steady decline for seven years. Any reversal could build to be a core market (NYSEARCA:SPY) risk.

Recent Jobless Claims Look Worse.

You can see the upward trajectory. There are more people filing that they are out of work. Last week saw the most filings since June.

If This Trend Continues NFP Will Be Down Below Expectations

Recent four-week average monthly moves of jobless claims have been about 2%. That has led to 7-15% moves in NFP sequentially.

So far the jobless claims run rate in December is up 4.3% versus November. That would imply a bigger move in NFP than we've seen of late. Since jobless claims are up NFP would likely be down.

Currently street estimates are for 170,000 for the coming NFP report which is only a 5% decline from the previous month. If current jobless claims keep up anywhere above 260,000 for the week then NFP should be much lower than 170,000. The market would likely take that negatively at some point.

Let's look.

Jobless Claims 4 wk avg Chg From 1 Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 5/7/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 5/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 5/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 5/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 6/4/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 6/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 6/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 6/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 7/2/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 7/9/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 7/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 7/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 7/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 8/6/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 8/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 8/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 8/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 9/3/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 9/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 9/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 9/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/1/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/8/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/5/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Better NFP 12/3/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 12/17/2016 275,000 262,333 4.3% 142400 12/24/2016 Expect Weaker NFP 12/31/2016 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Above look for the weeks when jobless claims were up or down in the 2% range. NFP moved in the 7-15% range.

Currently December's jobless claims are tracking 4% higher than November's four-week average. That would imply that NFP should be lower than November by potentially more than the 7-15% range.

It's a small sample set above but jobless claims moves of around 4% in the above grid correctly predicted wild swings in NFP month-to-month.

If we assume the high end of the 7-15% NFP swings we'd be at 151,000 NFP which is well below the street's 170,000. That would be concerning.

Jobless Claims And Unemployment

Everybody focuses on NFP and unemployment but jobless claims give us a weekly heads-up into these all-important figures.

Above is jobless claims in blue versus unemployment in red. We indexed them to line up.

The recent rise in jobless claims could hint to a coming reversal in unemployment. It needs watching.

Unemployment Maxed So Fair To Think Jobless Claims Move Up

We showed this chart yesterday to say unemployment is maxed. Now that we see the close correlation to jobless claims we may be in an early reversal back up in jobless claims and unemployment.

The chart above points to the fact that for unemployment to get much lower it would have to break to new lows and challenge a 65 year up trend. That's asking a lot.

That's why it makes sense that jobless claims starts moving back up which can spook markets.

We do not think many are expecting that.

Conclusion

Tomorrow's jobless claims can predict a much slower NFP than street expectations. That could chip away at market confidence.

