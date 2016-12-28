Valeant: Piper Jaffray Sees Massive Dilutive Equity Raise

Doug Flutie's 1984 Hail Mary beats Miami. Source: Boston College Chronicle

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) problems run so deep that even permabulls like Wall Street analysts are suggesting a Hail Mary to save itself. As Barrons puts it:

Piper Jaffray's Joshua Schimmer and team see a "massively dilutive equity recap" for Valeant. They explain why: Massively dilutive equity recap for Valeant. Hard to see how Valeant makes much of a dent into its debt ratios even with asset sales. With significant EBITDA declines likely extending beyond 2017, we simply do not believe asset sales can drive value creation (and selling a high-quality asset like Salix is self-defeating, in our view).

Piper Jaffray's suggestion sounds very familiar. A month ago I suggested Valeant raise $940 million in equity to help fund potential legal exposures. Of course, VRX bulls harangued me for it:

Commenter 1: So equity raises seems to be your new strategy of the week. While I agree with your opinion about HAL doing it, the foundation of your reasoning doesn't apply to VRX ... Regardless of your bottoms up analysis of what you think VRX is worth, the majority doesn't even remotely consider that a realistic number and believe that number is being used to justify your short position. VRX stock price is near record lows and any equity raise would just dilute the stock, without any real benefits. Commenter 2: VRX has positive free cash flow of at least $1.7 billion. Why should it raise any capital given the enormous price it will be required to pay to new stock holders at the current share price? It can pay any of its legal fees from own cash flow ... It can take several years for any settlement to get finalized. The only thing VRX has to do now is [maximize] its revenues ... cut cost wherever it can, launch new drugs, and sell assets that can fetch a fair price.

In addition to the need to fund potential legal payouts, Valeant should raise equity for the following reasons:

Asset Sales Have Been Non-Existent

Valeant has slowly come to the realization that it is no longer a seller's market for certain of its properties. Management is now open to selling core assets, including properties within its Branded Rx and Bausch & Lomb segments. Market chatter suggested Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY) was interested in acquiring Salix for $9.3 billion, much less than the $8.5 - $10.0 billion Valeant was seeking.

The rub is that Valeant has to sell assets at 10x EBITDA or above in order to justify its own valuation. A 10x buyout multiple -- assuming a 25% takeover premium -- would imply fair value of about 8x EBITDA. At a $14 share price VRX trades at over 8x run-rate EBITDA. If it divested assets at a price that implied fair value was less than 8x EBITDA, then VRX's own stock could potentially crater.

In an era of Fed-induced asset bubbles, stocks trade more on sentiment than on earnings fundamentals. There is likely a market for Valeant's assets. However, it might not be at 10x EBITDA. There is a perception that management would rather not sell assets at steep discounts in order to maintain the "illusion" that its own company is worth 8x EBITDA or more.

Secondly, I believe a buyer would structure the Salix deal (and others) around Valeant's potential legal exposures. That could mean reducing the purchase price by up to $2 billion or structuring the deals as "asset sales." No rational buyer would take on Valeant's legal exposure, and this could be another impediment to a Salix deal.

It Could Protect Valeant's Credit Rating

Valeant's $30 billion debt load is at junk levels. Interest rates are rising and the last thing the company needs is another ratings downgrade. Moody's rates the company's debt at B3 (highly speculative). Debt/EBITDA at 7.5x or divestitures that leave the company with a weaker financial profile could lead to another downgrade:

The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the combination of very high financial leverage, uncertain stabilization of operating trends and unresolved legal exposures. Without greater progress in the turnaround, these factors will constrain Valeant's access to capital, which will eventually be required to refinance debt maturities. ... Factors that could lead to a downgrade include: significant reductions in pricing or utilization trends, escalation of legal issues or large litigation-related cash outflows, or a deterioration in liquidity. Sustaining debt/EBITDA above 7.5 times, or pursuing asset divestitures that leave the company with higher financial leverage and a weaker business profile could also result in a downgrade.

Keeping rates from rising further on its $30 billion debt load is key. An equity raise would increase the company's financial flexibility, protect its credit rating, and improve its chances of survival.

Equity Might Be The Only Currency Valeant Has Left

Valeant lost a lot of credibility with the Philidor debacle and accusations of price gouging. Its debt is considered speculative and the market for asset divestitures appears weak. Its stock might be the only currency Valeant has left. Bulls think VRX is worth 8x EBITDA and are holding out hope for divestitures at robust buyout multiples. Based on its intrinsic value, VRX is worth closer to $1.

I anticipate that Valeant will either report disappointing Q4 earnings or give a dismal outlook for 2017; either could sink the stock. The window of opportunity could be closing. The company should raise equity before Q4 earnings come out in a few months.

Conclusion

An equity raise could sink VRX, but it would increase the probability of survival. Investors should avoid VRX.

