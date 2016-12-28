Sensata Technologies Has Cooled, And That May Be An Opportunity

It can be dangerous to underestimate how the market will punish former high-multiple stocks that have disappointed, but Sensata seems undervalued if it can deliver high single-digit FCF growth.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is an example of what happens when a high-expectations story doesn't live up to those expectations. While the company has performed reasonably well since my last update from a financial/operating perspective, the shares are down about 7% since my last update and down about 12% this year as investors have come to realize that auto sales can't grow to the sky.

I do believe this may be a good time to do some due diligence on Sensata. The company still has strong positions in its addressed sensor and control markets, and sensors offer some respectable long-term margin opportunities. What's more, there's a lot more Sensata can do to grow its business outside of autos, while also leveraging the benefits of past acquisitions. If Sensata can pair mid single-digit revenue growth with high single-digit FCF growth, these shares look undervalued today and priced for a double-digit annualized return.

Sensors And Controls Are Still A Good Place To Be

Companies like Amphenol (NYSE:APH) are expanding into the sensors market because they realize it is an attractive place to be - the market is very large (close to $95 billion), it is growing, it is fragmented, and it can support relatively attractive margins.

While the sensor market covers a lot of real estate, these products are often not as straightforward to manufacture as semiconductors (as they typically include electromechancial components/structures) and they require more complicated engineering (including analog knowledge). What's more, the design process often requires years of working in close collaboration with the customer, after which the product life cycles can last for more than a decade and customers seldom switch vendors midstream (more so for the more advanced sensors than the simpler off-the-shelf varieties).

For Sensata's part, its products tend to be highly customized, and the very large majority of the company's products are application-specific. Sensata continues to focus on areas where it can achieve both good margins and market leadership, and Sensata is a #1 or #2 player in the large majority of its targeted end markets.

Over 70% of Sensata's revenue comes from its Performance Sensing business, a business that addresses a small subset of that $95 billion sensor market. Sensata is overweight to pressure sensors relative to the overall sensor market (about 66% versus 50%), and the company focuses on products like auto pressure transducers used in antilock braking and power steering systems, as well as other product groups like tire pressure sensing systems.

Sensata is underweight in speed/position sensing (around 10% versus close to 40%), but it does have products used in applications like anti-roll and vehicle stability systems. Sensata's exposure to temperature sensors (around 9% of company sales) is close to the industry norm.

These weightings don't really have too much bearing on the company's long-term outlook, and they make sense in the context of the industries that Sensata focuses on. There is a sort of "force multiplier" effect by focusing its engineering efforts on certain segments, but Sensata can also use future M&A to acquire more exposure to other sensor types in the future.

Sensata is heavily focused on the auto sensor market, generating close to two-thirds of its revenue from a market that makes up about a quarter of the overall sensor market. Sensata has leveraged this focus into good market share, and the company has close to 50% share in some of its core pressure and high-temperature sensor end markets, though less than 10% share in many speed and position sensor markets.

Bosch and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) are major competitors in the auto sensor space, and many other companies are looking at this market (including Amphenol) as content growth in areas like emissions, electronic stability, turbochargers, tire pressure, and ADAS/autonomous driving make it an appealing market today.

Sensata's controls business (Sensing Solutions) is far from chopped liver. Over half of this segment's revenue comes from bimetal electromechanical products that help prevent system damage from excessive heat or current (products like motor protectors and thermostats), and close to another 20% comes from circuit breaker products that serve similar purposes. Sensata targets only a fairly small part of the control market, but it holds very strong share (around 50%), with competition coming from companies like Ubukuta and Bixi.

Integration, Content Growth, And Expansion

There are multiple opportunities for Sensata to do better in the future, and it seems like growing concerns about auto unit sales growth in the coming years has overshadowed some of these opportunities over the last year or so.

Integrating past deals is a major opportunity for the company, and one that management should be able to meaningfully influence. A serial acquirer, Sensata spent a lot of money on Schrader and CST in 2014 and 2015, and management has guided to a multiyear integration process (around three to four years for CST).

Integrating these deals into Sensata's top-notch low-cost manufacturing system will be a major component of management's targeted five-point (or more) adjusted net income margin improvement over the next few years. While the company has been slow to push the integration process so as not to interrupt some important product launches, the next few years should give Sensata the opportunity to reach for this lower-hanging fruit.

Content growth is the major revenue growth driver for Sensata in the short and mid-term. Stricter emissions and fuel efficiency standards are forcing automakers to use more sensors and the recent Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) scandal could lead to a greater emphasis on real-world testing, which would drive even more sensor content. As indicated by Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), automakers are also looking to make greater use of turbochargers, as well as other components/systems like electronic stability control and dual-clutch transmissions, all of which means more sensor opportunities for Sensata. Likewise with tire pressure monitoring systems, advanced driver assistance systems, and new mild hybrid systems.

While it can take many, many years to develop these sensor packages, auto OEMs tend to stick with their sensor providers and Sensata enjoys about double the share of Bosch and Denso combined. Competition is increasing, but content growth opportunities should allow for mid single-digit revenue growth in the coming years.

The math can get a little squirrelly, but the risk of flat-to-down unit growth in North America and Europe over the next few years is offset by the opportunities for content growth in traditional vehicles (around 3% to 6% a year) and meaningfully more content in newer vehicle types like mild hybrids (10% to 20% or more content, in some cases) that will be launching in the next few years but will take time to become a meaningful portion of annual unit production.

Expansion is a more speculative opportunity for Sensata. Management has clearly built their business on and around the auto market; a reasonable decision given the high per-vehicle content and attractive margin opportunities. But there is a larger world outside of autos and Sensata is getting more serious about addressing them.

The acquisition of CST gave the company more exposure to industrial, medical, energy, and aerospace markets, but the deal is still too new for Sensata to have really had the time to build on it. As the integration process moves on over the next few years, I would also look for Sensata to build on these market "introductions" and find more cross-selling opportunities in industrial markets.

There are also a lot of opportunities in industrial and process automation and machinery. Moving into automation means competing more with companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB), Emerson (NYSE:EMR), Honeywell, Omron, and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), but it is a large growing market and I suppose a company like Balluff, Turck, and/or Pepperl + Fuchs could be an acquisition target for Sensata down the road.

The industrial proximity and displacement sensor market alone is growing at a high single-digit rate and worth about $4 billion today (including auto, where Sensata competes), and there are markets like vibration, fluid level, flow, and color/light that could be worthwhile for Sensata down the road. Said differently, Sensata gets about two-thirds of its revenue today from a segment that represents a quarter of the overall sensor market, so there are still multiple market expansion opportunities to consider.

The Opportunity

I'm looking for Sensata to generate around 4% long-term revenue growth as the company balances content growth with underlying market unit growth (autos, mostly) and increasing/intensifying competition. Integrating past deals, leveraging its low-cost manufacturing base (75% of its employee headcount is in Mexico or China), and deleveraging the balance sheet should support improved margins and cash flow conversion, and I do believe Sensata can move into consistent mid-teens FCF margins over five years and into the high teens over the long term, supporting a high single-digit FCF growth rate. These assumptions do not include future M&A, which would likely improve the revenue growth rate and pressure margins in the short term.

Discounted back at a double-digit discount rate, I get a fair value in the low $40s, which is a little above today's price.

The Bottom Line

I'm surprised that Sensata looks a little undervalued in a market where so many other stocks look expensive. I think the undervaluation could be a result of growing skepticism on Sensata's growth as auto sales slow. While Sensata had previously sported a premium valuation, the organic growth rates in recent quarters (between down 1% and up 2%) aren't really premium performance.

While that's a legitimate concern, I think content growth from new program launches in the next few years will offset unit volume pressures and I believe deal integration and expansion outside of autos (and a recovery in heavy vehicles/off-road) will also contribute. Management's recent downward guidance revision may argue for caution, but I'd at least give this one a thorough look as a potential holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.