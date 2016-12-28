Investors Underestimate Health Application Potential For Fitbit

The market has been very negative on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in 2016 but this underestimates its potential in the health and medical market. The international potential of the product is also underestimated. Its agreement with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a sign of things to come. Healthcare applications, both private and corporate, will drive the growth of wearables over the next few years.

Fitbit's stock price has been driven down hugely, yet in its latest quarter, it did increase market share from 21.5% to 23%. It is now at a level where the company represents a good opportunity for investors to accumulate at these low price levels.

Healthcare & Wearables.

The potential for this sector is long term and substantial. This emanates both from the individual who wants to monitor his health and activity, and from doctors and insurance companies. In the future, it is likely an individual will need to have a wearable to get insurance coverage at all, or to get reduced rates for his coverage.

The technology is fast developing even if it is not all there yet. There are still two main concerns. Firstly, there is the need for absolute accuracy of information. Secondly, there is the privacy of the medical records gathered. These do not look like major hurdles to overcome.

In the not-too-distant future, it is likely decisions on our health will be controlled by computer algorithms. They will tell us what health decisions to take based on the information being fed into the system by wearables. A recent and successful trial of this was undertaken between Yale University and the iPhone. In this, a sensor and pump in the pancreas of diabetics automatically activated the pump to release insulin when the iPhone detected certain levels of sugar in the blood. Similarly, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have developed a contact lens to check for glucose levels.

Fitbit Management has divided what they call the Digital Health Market into different segments. These are:

Employers.

The Payer Side (effectively Insurance companies).

Integration with Providers such as hospital systems.

The company aims to make healthcare more accessible, more accurate and more affordable.

CEO James Park stated at the Q3 results briefing:

"We believe there is real opportunity for us to improve both episodic care and chronic care and disease management..... sensors that continuously gather more and more advanced health data, systems that analyze this data, and features that foster more engagement and communicate."

Fitbit has been working with insurance companies closely. It has agreements with UnitedHealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH) and Aetna (NYSE:AET) for instance. UNH are providing corporate healthcare reimbursements to those wearing Fitbit devices of up to 25%. This can mean savings of US$1,500 per employee each year.

Fitbit's strategy, as outlined recently by James Park, is three-pronged. They will increase R&D, they will look at M&A or partnership deals, and they will work with regulators. Apart from the purchase of Pebble, the company has also inked a partnership with Virgin Pulse, a provider of "wellbeing technological solutions." This company has 2200 customers around the world.

The purchase of Pebble covered just the intellectual property, not the hardware. As a sign of the direction the company is heading, it was especially interested in software applicable to corporate wellness. Park referred specifically to "prevention and chronic care."

This will not bring instant huge benefits, but long term gives the company the bedrock for the future.

As Park stated at the Q3 results briefing:

"We are starting to plant a lot of seeds but while we might start to see some revenue streams there, they're going to be small initially."

The Medtronic Deal.

There are 29 million diabetes sufferers in the USA. The condition is increasing rapidly, mainly due to the sedentary habits and bad diet of many Americans. By combining the two company's products, it is possible to monitor constantly the glucose levels of individuals along with their daily activities.

According to Medtronic vice-president Laura Stoltenberg:

"By creating a connection between physical activity and glucose levels, our iPro2 myLog mobile app solution provides new tools and insights, so that physicians can optimize therapy and patients can better understand how to manage their diabetes."

The software app developed by Fitbit can communicate directly with the patient's medical practitioner. Both the patient and the doctor can better manage the patient's condition as a result. Different patients react in different beneficial ways from exercise, and this app will allow easy identification of this.

The company is working on a whole series of research studies at present.

The Wearables Market.

Forecasts of the potential size of the market rate from the very pessimistic to the very optimistic. The reader can take their pick. A recent report by Soreon Research saw the market increasing from US$2 billion to US$41 billion in the next 5 years. If that were really to happen, then the crashing stock price of a profitable market leader would seem unfounded.

On the other hand, eMarketeer in their recent report reckoned growth this year would only be 24.7% compared to their earlier estimate of 60%.

The market seems to be consolidating now after a hectic period. Fitbit's purchase of rival Pebble can be seen as an indicator of this. Another competitor is Jawbone, with whom Fitbit has been having a fierce legal battle. However, it seems likely that Jawbone's days are numbered.

It is still uncertain how the different sectors of smart watches led by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and exercise bands led by Fitbit, will interplay. Consolidation in a market after breakneck growth tends to be good for market leaders. At present, Apple is seen as competing with its smart watches against Fitbit's largely exercise band products. Fitbit products are perhaps better described as "activity trackers" and Fitbit probably does this job better than the Apple Watch. At present, Fitbit's dashboard does not synchronize naturally with Apple's "Health Kit." However, there are 3rd party apps, which enable one to do this.

To me, Fitbit seems like an ideal takeover target for Apple. There is no evidence though that this is likely to happen.

Fitbit has the most comprehensive range of anyone, from clip-ons to smart watches as the images below show.

So it has the best ecosystem of products to consolidate its position. One underestimated ability of Fitbit's trackers is the way they can be upgraded with software apps to improve as they go along. For instance, just recently, the Fitbit Charge 2 got updated with 11 new features covering areas such as breathing vibration cues in cool down periods, and heart rate zoning in high exercise sessions.

Their range of products provide a range of information. These include steps taken, calories burned, sleep details, heart rate, body fat percentage tracking and body mass index. Calories burned are calculated based on the individual's basla metabolic rate (BMR). Using photoplethysmography, Fitbit products can monitor heart rate around the clock. Their excellent battery life gives them a strong edge in some of these functions over the Apple Watch with its short battery life.

Internationally the market could take off for Fitbit.

At the Q3 results briefing, CEO James Park stated:

"Europe represents a large, under-penetrated market... less than 15% of our total devices sold today."

The company recently opened their international headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

As for APAC, Polk stated:

"Our growth there is not where we had hoped.... India marks a bright spot.... Asia represents an untapped opportunity to date. The messaging and value proposition has to be better targeted."

It will be key to see how Fitbit improves in its international marketing efforts. One negative for international expansion could be the strong U.S. dollar. Under the Trump Administration, the dollar is seen as likely to strengthen further.

Fitbit Future Essentials.

The stock price has not been favorable to investors this year. The one-year chart below shows this clearly enough:

Click to enlarge

This showed Fitbit investors have seen their investment decline by 75% this year.

In fact, the stock price did suddenly shoot up 7% just after Christmas. This was on the news that the Fitbit app was the second most downloaded over the holiday weekend on iTunes (after Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Super Mario Run). This would seem to presage Fitbit having had a good Christmas, against many people's expectations.

It is interesting that the Fitbit app was a lot less popular in downloads on Google Play. This suggests that Fitbit is a natural fit with the more affluent Apple user base. Ironically though, Fitbit has an advantage over the Apple Watch in that it can be used with Android devices. These factors could suggest again that Fitbit would be a good possible acquisition for Apple.

The question for investors is whether the bad news, which is actually lower growth than expected but still increased profitability, has now been all baked into the stock price.

Despite all the gloom and doom following the latest results, company revenues are still growing strongly:

Q3 2014 = US$152.9 million.

Q3 2015 = US$409.3 million.

Q3 2016 = US$503.8 million.

A recent S&P Report (subscription required) sees revenues increasing by between 10% and 15% in 2017. It sees the general wearables market increasing in size and Fitbit maintaining its market leadership position.

Gross margins were 48% in 2015 and S&P expects them to be in a range of 45% to 48% in 2016 and 2017. If so, all the talk of Fitbit profitability succumbing to competitive pressures seems overblown. S&P sees EPS of US$0.57 in 2016 and US$0.74 in 2017.

Fitbit's price to sales ratio is a low 0.68. So the investor is paying a low amount for each unit of sales. The P/E ratio of 14.42 is also quite low for what is still a growth company in a growth sector.

A big question is how much further the commoditization process will go. That is where the opportunities in healthcare and insurance are so vital for the company. They provide a value added component to differentiate from the competition. Much of this competition is in fact ailing.

Conclusion.

Fitbit has recently managed to increase its profitability despite the competition. Its Management appears to be in it for the long haul. It is apparently showing prudent management and a long haul R&D expenditure programme. In 2014, R&D was US$54.2 million. In 2015, it was US$150 million. 60% of the company employees are engaged in R&D work.

Park stated in regard to their emphasis on long term-ism:

"It is the right thing to do to create long-term shareholder value."

The company is cash flow positive. It is not unlikely that it could be a takeover target.

An underestimated fact is that its Enterprise Value is US$959 million whilst its Market Cap is US$1.6 billion, even after the stock price decline. Companies with this sort of ratio are those with a lot of net cash and a low debt position. That represents a theoretical takeover price, which is favorable. However, investing in companies because they may be a takeover target is not usually the best reason to invest in them.

Looked at another way, its Quick Ratio is a very healthy 2.35. That is, it has US$2.35 of liquid assets for every US$1.00 of current liabilities.

Fitbit is a potential target for others wanting to get into the sector or for those wanting to take out the competition. As detailed earlier, Apple springs to mind here. Like Apple, Fitbit needs to increase the "stickiness" of its ecosystem if it is really to flourish.

International expansion is a significant growth opportunity for the company. For instance, in Q3, revenues increased from just US$88.9 million to US$255.1 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The bears may have concentrated too much on the U.S. market when considering growth opportunities.

The company is likely to remain the market leader in the near future. The medical and health insurance markets provide a huge potential growth catalyst. In my opinion, the markets have underestimated this. That makes the beaten down stock price of Fitbit a great opportunity in 2017, albeit in what is a quite high risk sector.