Analysts And Forecasters: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Ian Bezek connects the dots for us on President-elect Trump and the economy and markets.

Jeff Miller argues that it behooves investors to find the best experts, not just the best stocks or sectors.

"An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today." That cute quote from Laurence J. Peter is overly generous in my opinion. That's because most economists and market prognosticators don't seem all that concerned with their abysmal forecasting records. They just keep at it, and investors just keep eating it up.

It's a bizarre exercise, since surely ordinary human experience should make it clear that no one has the ability to foresee the future on any kind of regular basis. Still, people very much want to know the future, and so a large number of professionals arrogate to themselves that lofty vocation to meet the high demand.

In a thoughtful article on today's SA, Jeff Miller rightly scorns most predictions. He does, however, advise we not throw out the baby with the bathwater, or as he puts it:

Most models and forecasts are bad - very bad - but not all."

He offers some technical criteria by which to sift through them, though I particularly resonate with his more general concluding advice, to wit:

Finding the best experts is just as important as finding the best stocks or sectors."

This is a valuable advice because there are many methods that can work in the market, so it may be sensible to align yourself with someone whom you sense has superior knowledge and analytical ability - which is easier than testing and evaluating the methods themselves. Then, let that person be your mentor. There are many great thinkers out there, and it is within our domain to choose whom we want to learn from.

In general, though, I think there is little to learn from gurus making predictions, but much to learn from sophisticated analysts who spell out their reasons for things, can ascertain trends and highlight opportunities or issue warnings as appropriate. That is to say, find mentors who offer intelligent arguments based on reason and judgment, facts and logic, principles and experience. And don't waste your time on people pretending to know the unknowable.

