Seeking Alpha Contributors Position For 2017

A year full of political shifts and surprises, as well as a re-positioning of central bank postures around the globe, are key areas of focus.

Experts from currencies to biotech share what they're considering for the year ahead.

The annual series will run through the first week of January.

Political shifts — and financial markets' occasionally surprising responses to those shifts — formed a key narrative thread through 2016. From Brexit to the U.S. presidential election, investors are gearing up for policy shifts and making room for more of the unexpected heading into 2017.

Keeping in mind the need to look past the latest headlines, Seeking Alpha editors took the opportunity to step back and assess the key elements our contributors are weighing as we move forward into the new year. Several authors have already shared their insights, and we'll be supplying further commentary into the first week of 2017.

Enjoy, and please share your thoughts.

Portfolio Strategy (ETF Monkey): Focus On The Long-Term Picture

Market Outlook (Polemic Paine): Be Nimble

M&A, Special Situations (Chris DeMuth, Jr.): M&A Opportunities And Value

Technical Analysis (Andrew McElroy): Watching For Patterns, Keeping An Open Mind

Energy (Jennifer Warren): Focus On The Nexus Of Energy, Infrastructure, And Sustainable Futures

Portfolio Strategy (Roger Nusbaum): Focus On What You Can Control

REITs (Brad Thomas): The Stars Are Aligned For REITs

Bonds and Risk Management (Donald Van Deventer): Always Respect Your Counterparty's Intellect

Portfolio Strategy (Bill Ehrman): Look Through The Front Windshield Rather Than The Rear View Mirror

Fixed Income (Jeffrey Rosenberg): Investor, Know Thyself

Technology (Mark Hibben): Challenges And Opportunities For Tech

