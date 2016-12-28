How This Bitcoin Fund Is Going To Make You Money In 2017

Bitcoin Investment Trust will be a great investment vehicle for those who want to capitalize on the Chinese uncertainty and bet indirectly on the growth of Bitcoin currency.

The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) is a fund that bets on the growth of Bitcoin for the long-term. Since going public in 2015, the fund already returned more than 100% and 2017 could be another record year. 2016 alone showed growth of 71% in comparison with the NASDAQ's 8.86%.

Source:tradingview.com

The major catalyst behind such growth for the fund was the unexpected rise of Bitcoin, fueled by the demand from Chinese consumers, which according to Chainalysis made a turnover of 70% of all trades on the worldwide exchanges. At the same time, out of those 70%, 40% were directly transferred between parties inside China. Such growth was created by Chinese residents, which started to massively purchase the crypto currency after regulators prohibited the outflow of money outside of the country. After the weak economic data, along with slow consumer growth and the down turn of the Chinese stock market, the country's authorities tightened the rules and made it harder to use the Yuan outside of China.

Source:chainalysis.com

So, as we can see, the latest growth of Bitcoin and of funds such as Bitcoin Investment Trust are the response to the rules that Chinese authorities pose on their citizens.

In addition, if we look at the latest economic reports, we will see that the Chinese trade balance in November decreased to $44.61 billion Y/Y. If we look at historical data, we also see that unlike 2016, China managed to have positive trade balances in 2014 and 2015. While the trade balance continues to stay at high levels, there are reasons to be concerned. For me, the major problem in the Chinese economy is its government debt to GDP, which in 2015 was 43.9% and will probably increase by the end of this year. These numbers suggest that the People's Bank of China will continue to devaluate Yuan in order to have a positive trade balance and keep the growth of the government debt.

Source:tradingeconomics.com

Besides that, President-elect Trump during his presidential campaign made a number of drastic comments about China and its devaluation of the Yuan. His major message to the voters was that the Chinese policies are destroying the American jobs and it's time to be tougher with the PRC. As a result, we could see the Sino-U.S. relationship under the new U.S. administration worsening, and considering the fact that the U.S. is the biggest trading partner of China, the PRC's economy might suffer from it. And that's why I believe that the economic regulations on the Chinese citizen will continue to be tougher and this will bring a new wave of funds into the Bitcoin market, which will result in the growth of Bitcoin Investment Trust.

Conclusion

Based on the economic data from China, along with its new capital outflow rules and the uncertainty of the new U.S. administration in its Sino-U.S. relationship, I believe that Bitcoin will continue to be held in high demand. That's why I believe that those investors, who want to indirectly invest in Bitcoin should take a look at Bitcoin Investment Trust for the near and long-term gains. My first target is $120 per share.

