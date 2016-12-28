Micron: We Are All Witnesses

MU's quarterly revenue was up 23% Q/Q and gross margins jumped to 25% - the highest in about a year.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reported quarterly earnings last week. The company generated revenue of $3.97 billion and EPS of $0.32. Micron beat on revenue by $20 million. MU is up 13% since earnings were released.

I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

DRAM ASP Is Growing Like A Bad Weed

Analysts expected a 23% sequential increase in revenue and Micron delivered. It knew DRAM average sales prices ("asp") were up, but not like this. In late November management intimated that quarterly earnings would be on the high end of expectations due to rising DRAM prices. That said, DRAM is growing like a bad weed. PC - DRAM prices are up 50% - 60% in comparison to the trough from 18 months ago. Other DRAM segments declined less and are recovering less. Y/Y total DRAM prices have been flat, but PC DRAM carried the company this quarter. That is a good thing given that 61% of the company's revenue came from DRAM, of which PC was in the high 20% range.

NAND ASP was down Y/Y. However, Micron's 3D and TLC NAND have lower costs and higher margins even at a lower asp. Management expects 2017 DRAM Disk supply growth in the 15%-20% range and bit demand growth in the 20%-25% range. The company expects NAND bit growth in the 30%-40% range. The outlook is extremely bullish for a management team that likes to under promise and over deliver. The caveat is that suppliers must continue to cooperate in order to maintain the current supply/demand dynamics.

Margins Were Astonishing

I assumed Micron would have to sacrifice margins in order to achieve expected revenue growth. I was wrong. Gross margin was 25%, up from 18% in the previous quarter and flat in comparison to the year earlier period.

Rising revenue and improving margins tend to have a double impact on Micron's bottom line. On a dollar basis gross margin was up 75% sequentially and 19% Y/Y. Again, the added scale from PC DRAM and the efficiency gains in NAND do wonders for the bottom line. If the company can deliver a repeat performance next quarter the margins could rise north of 30%. The last time Micron saw margins that robust was in 2015 when it was still a Wall Street darling.

Outlook - The Economy Is Not Micron's Friend

The demand/supply dynamics are in Micron's favor. However, the economy is not. Durable goods orders, which drive PC sales and the memory chips that go inside PCs, decreased $11.0 billion or 4.6% in November. Shipments of computers and electronic products, which include semiconductor shipments, were flat versus October's shipments. According to IDC, worldwide smartphone shipments grew Y/Y by 1.1% in Q3 2016. Shipments for full year 2016 are expected to be way down versus full-year 2015. With 95 million Americans no longer in the labor force - a record - who can afford new PCs and smartphones anyway?

The other potential risk could be an aggressive Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). In the past Samsung has expanded supply in DRAM and dumped excess NAND onto the marketplace when its internal smartphone sales dried up. It would seem rational for Samsung not to upset the current demand/supply dynamics, but you never know.

Conclusion

Micron is back and we are all witnesses. After its run-up post-earnings, and potential global headwinds I rate MU a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.