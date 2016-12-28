A Somewhat Murky Outlook For Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Although I have made some good gains from Momenta Pharmaceuticals over the past few months, it is one of the murkiest companies I follow in the biotech space.

Today, we look at a small biotech name that has a lot of moving parts. I have seen a nice gain in the shares since I took a position in the first half of this year. However, it is one of most complex companies I cover in the space.

Click to enlarge

Company Overview

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. The company specializes in the development of complex pharmaceutical/biotech products including generics, biosimilars, as well as novel therapeutics for autoimmune indications. It is the "complex" aspect of its products that could set Momenta apart from the competition. Momenta has several upcoming events that could provide continued significant upside going forward. The stock currently trades at approximately $15.00 a share with a market capitalization just north of $1 billion.

Generics

Momenta currently generates all of its product revenue from Glatopa, which was launched in June 2015 and marketed by Sandoz (which is part of the Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Group of Companies). Glatopa is the equivalent of daily Copaxone 20mg/mL and is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Because of Copaxone's molecular complexity and MNTA's expertise in understanding detailed structures of complex drugs, Glatopa is the only generic form of Copaxone 20mg/mL currently available, although others - including Dr. Reddy's Labs (NYSE:RDY), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Synthon Biopharmaceuticals (in collaboration with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (privately held) - are attempting (so far unsuccessfully) to enter the 20mg/mL space.

Teva Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TEVA), which makes Copaxone, has moved nearly 80% of its patients off of daily 20mg/mL treatment and onto the three times weekly 40mg/mL version in an effort to protect its franchise. Momenta has filed an ANDA for three times weekly generic Copaxone 40mg/mL, which has been accepted for review by the FDA. It has also filed a lawsuit in a district court to invalidate Teva's patents safeguarding Copaxone 40mg/mL. Decisions are anticipated in the first half of Q1 2017 from both the FDA and the court. It is expected that the FDA will grant MNTA tentative approval and that the court will rule in favor of it with an at-risk launch with Sandoz to follow. These decisions would not only open up the much larger 40mg market to Momenta, but also make it the first in the door.

In Q3 2016, product revenues from the sale of Copaxone 20mg/mL were $23 million, net of a 50/50 profit share with Sandoz. Given MNTA's current revenue from the drug and understanding this only represents slightly over one-fifth of the potential total market, it is not a stretch to envision Copaxone generating $400 million per annum if these upcoming decisions are adjudicated in its favor.

Even if the determinations are favorable to Momenta, it could still face significant risk. Teva would likely petition the FDA and appeal the district court ruling. A final ruling on the patents would likely not occur until mid-2018. If the ruling was in favor of Teva, Sandoz and Momenta might be on the hook for as much as 3x damages. Although possible, this scenario appears highly unlikely.

Biosimilars

On November 29, 2016, Momenta announced positive top-line results from its phase III trial for M923 (adalimumab, generic Humira). Humira is used to treat many autoimmune conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, and Crohn's disease. Given that Humira was the top-selling pharmaceutical product in the world in 2015 ($14.0 billion) and comes off of patent at the end of 2016, this recent success is a significant development. However, there are two additional aspects to this story that could add value to Momenta.

First, Momenta's testing was a joint effort with Baxter (NYSE:BAX) BioScience - subsequently Baxalta, now part of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) - that commenced in 2011. As part of this partnership, Baxter would shoulder the majority of development costs and Momenta would be eligible for milestone payments and single-digit royalties. However, Shire announced earlier this year that it had made a strategic decision to abandon its biosimilars program, essentially punting M923 back to MNTA while continuing to partially fund the development of the drug for one more year. Not surprisingly, Momenta has received several inquiries from potential partners. As a result, it is expected that the company will get a significantly upgraded revenue share versus the one it had with Baxter.

Second, the company is again in a position to potentially leverage its competence in "complex" pharmaceuticals to its advantage with biosimilar Humira. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has the first FDA-approved biosimilar called Amjevita. However, Amgen's offering is not interchangeable to Humira, which means that the physician has to specifically prescribe Amjevita. With the positive equivalency data released on Nov 29th, there is the possibility that M923 will not be approved as a biosimilar but rather as an interchangeable. If this designation is achieved, pharmacists can prescribe Momenta's treatment without specificity from the physician. In other words, if the doctor prescribes Humira, the pharmacist can fill it with M923. Additionally, Momenta would earn a full year of exclusivity, giving it a huge head start on other biosimilars.

Biosimilars Part 2

Another potential money maker for Momenta is the partnership it entered into with Mylan in Jan 2016 to jointly develop and commercialize six biosimilars. Under the agreement, MYL made a $45 million up-front payment to MNTA and possibly $200 million in contingent milestone payments, with each company splitting the production costs and any profits equally.

The first of these compounds, M834 - abatacept (generic Orencia) - has been entered into a phase I study as per a Nov 2, 2016, press release. Orencia is prescribed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis and had worldwide sales of $1.9 billion in 2015. As part of this achievement, Momenta earned a $25 million payment from Mylan.

Momenta has also challenged a key patent protecting Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) exclusivity over Orencia. The outcome of this suit is anyone's guess, but it represents a free option on further MNTA upside as do the other five biosimilars that Mylan and Momenta hope to develop in the future.

Novel Drugs

In addition to its complex generics and biosimilars, the company has pioneered a novel drug program focusing on autoimmune disorders. One of these novel drugs (M281) is in a phase I study that initiated in June 2016. The company anticipates presenting data from this trial in the second half or 2017. The novel drug program also represents a free option on the stock.

Currently trading at approximately $15.00 a share, the stock has had a great run off of the low of the year ($7.86) realized back in March, but it is still off of its all-time high of $25.56 achieved during June 2015. Momenta has no debt and $309 million in cash as of Sept 30, 2016, which translates to a runway of at least three years at the current run rate.

The company is a true battleground stock among the analyst community right now. The median analyst price target currently on Momenta is $15.00 a share, right where the stock is trading. The view on this company varies widely among analyst firms. Maxim Group recently issued a Sell and $6 price target on MNTA. Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy and a $20 price target.

I am holding a small stake in Momenta, but have no plans to add unless we see some of the possible positive events described above come to fruition. Although the company has multiple "shots on goal," some potential huge catalysts, and is well funded, it is one of the "murkiest" companies I own and follow. I offer it up to the Seeking Alpha community for consideration.

Note: To get these types of articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTA, MYL, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.