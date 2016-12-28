Financial Engineering And The Regulatory Mess

However, the world is changing and just a return to previous regulations will not achieve what is wanted, so the Mr. Trump's task is much greater than is originally looked.

A new study has just released that shows how burdensome the "regulatory risk" has becomes since 2010 and the burden has been shown to be massive.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to reduce the regulatory burden facing US corporations that was expanded dramatically over the past eight years or so.

In my last post I discussed how financial engineering has dominated the economic environment in the current period of economic recovery and has resulted in corporations diverting monetary resources into stock buybacks and other efforts to achieve higher performance with financial maneuvering, which meant that business capital spending was kind of a forgotten practice.

Another reason why corporations diverted funds into financial engineering rather than into productive physical assets was the growing regulatory burden during the Obama administration.

A recent article by Clark Judge, managing director of the White House Writers Group, Inc., and chairman of the Pacific Research Institute, discusses how the regulatory environment during this period also played havoc with the willingness of corporations to devote funds into business capital spending. This article appeared in the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Judge reports on a new research study headed up by Alex Vogel and Jeff Hood that indicate that the average industry regulatory risk rose by "nearly 80 percent from 2010-and that this burden particularly hurts manufacturing and heavy industry."

The major impact of this increase in regulatory risk was a major decline in the capital expenditures. Mr. Judge writes, "As regulatory risk climbed, annual capital expenditures fell, a total drop of nearly $32 billion when comparing 2010 to 2015. The negative relationship was strong across the board, but it was statistically tightest for "industrials" (heavy manufacturing plus railroads and airlines)."

And, "as regulatory risks grew and capital expenditures shrank, major corporations also cut jobs by more than 1.1 million."

Furthermore, "the value of gaming the government increased."

Why, hasn't the economy grown faster curing this economic recovery?

Well, one reason is that corporate leadership did not find the environment conducive to increasing capital expenditures, which would also contribute to the growth rate of labor productivity, two important factors that have been absent in the current recovery from the Great Recession.

In other words, if this research is correct, the government created a regulatory mess that helped to divert the financial resources of corporations away from investing in their own growth and development, but directed them to financial outlets like buying back their own stock, paying higher dividends, and seeking out mergers and acquisitions that would help them follow an easier eternal growth path than was available to them through internal growth opportunities.

The economic recovery achieved during the Obama administration was predicated upon creating an economic wealth effect so as to stimulate an increase in consumer spending. Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, was one of the primary architects of this policy.

And, the policy of stimulating consumer spending was, as far as it went, successful.

It's just that the economy has grown by only a 2.1 percent, compound rate of growth over the seven and one-half years of the current recovery. This has disappointed many people expecting the US economy to continue a rate of expansion closer to the 3.0 percent achieved in the latter half of the twentieth century.

Now, Mr. Trump has promised to reduce the regulatory burden.

But, as I have mentioned in my earlier post, reducing the regulatory burden is not easy and its forces corporations to, once again, adjust their behavior to meet new requirements, even if they are less burdensome. Placing and enforcing regulations, as well as reducing them, is costly and takes time and effort. Any benefits from reductions will not be seen for several years.

Also, as Thomas Friedman documents in his latest book "Thank You For Being Late," with innovation taking place so rapidly these days and with society being so slow to catch up with the innovation, regulations cannot just be reduced to what they were eight years ago. The regulatory environment has changed.

And, if re-regulation takes place, it will have to do so in an environment where the regulated corporations, especially the bigger ones, will be moving what they do in anticipation of what the legislatures and regulators are trying to achieve. That is, as always, new regulation is always behind what is actually taking place in the market. Regulators are still always behind.

This is the world the Trump administration faces and it is the world that President-elect Trump must adjust to in order to deliver on his promise of reducing the regulatory burden.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.