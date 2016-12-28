I Expect A Huge ISM Beat Next Week

This article contains an average of all major regional manufacturing surveys as conducted in several Federal Reserve regions. The regionals are listed below.

Empire State

Philadelphia

Kansas City

Richmond

Dallas

I review the most important parts of these regionals. These parts are: general manufacturing activities, new orders, shipments, employment and future capital expenditures.

This data is leading. This means that these indicators tell us what is going to happen in terms of economic strength. This of course, is highly correlated to the stock market's performance. In this article, I will show you both the regional survey results and a few coincident indicators that should be affected by these changes. This way, you get an outlook of the economy and some evidence that my indicators have worked pretty well over the last few years.

The first one is the most important graph. It shows the very core of my growth acceleration outlook. Regional manufacturing activities have been through the roof since the bottom in Q1 of this year and the acceleration in the third quarter. This indicates an ISM manufacturing of more than 54. I am therefore saying that the official prediction of 53.5 will be beaten next week.

Click to enlarge

Shipments have done the same. Both shipments and regional manufacturing activities are about to hit pre-slow down highs. Shipments have dropped like a stone in the third quarter of 2014. Since then, there has been a lot of volatility below the 0%-growth line. I expect coincident indicators like the freight transportation services index to grow in Q4/2016 and Q1/2017. If this index hits 4-5% growth, we could see a huge boost among transportation fundamentals.

Click to enlarge

New orders are above 10 for the first time since 2014. This should push official ISM new orders close to 60. Numbers like these are a huge driver of economic strength.

Click to enlarge

Employment remains weak in December. The interesting thing, is that the steady economic growth decline after 2014 is perfectly visible. The good news is that employment went positive after September. The bad news is that there is no extended growth rally. At least not at this point. However, if we look back to 2012, we see that this indicator has been weak in rather strong years.

Click to enlarge

One of the best confirmations of the growth acceleration trend, is future capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are accelerating since August of 2016. Current numbers are close to the 2014 peak and a very good reason to be bullish on the economy. This is a very good indicator when it comes to predicting the start of a new upswing or decline.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Regional numbers are showing one clear thing: growth is accelerating. Manufacturing is back after declining since 2014. The upswing is supported by very strong shipments, new orders and of course capital expenditures. I expect that this data is going to be visible in the workforce over the next 2-3 months. I also expect that the ISM index is going above 54 in December.

I will write an article about the affects on the stock market on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Next week, you can expect a full ISM review.

