PDL BioPharma Tops Russell 2000 Dogs For December Gains As Per Analysts

Brokers credited 10 top yield R2K Dividend Dogs with 12.49% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

Top Russell 2000 Dogs For December

Russell 2000 index dividend yields and free cash flow yields were tallied as of market closing prices December 23. Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts, verified by Yahoo!Finance, for 30 top yielding Russell 2000 stocks were compared to analyst one-year targets to make the actionable conclusions below.

Actionable Conclusion (1): 59 Russell 2000 Dogs Showed Yields Over 7% as of December 23

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

30 For the Money

This article was written to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins's book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins's system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Cast Russell 2000 Stocks by Yield

FTSE Russell states:

"The Russell Indexes are a family of global equity indices that allow investors to track the performance of distinct market segments worldwide."

"Using a rules-based and transparent process, Russell forms its indexes by listing all companies in descending order by market capitalization adjusted for float, which is the actual number of shares available for trading. In the United States, the top 3,000 stocks (those of the 3,000 largest companies) make up the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The top 1,000 of those companies make up the large-cap Russell 1000 Index, and the bottom 2,000 (the smallest companies) make up the small-cap Russell 2000 Index."

Actionable Conclusions: (2) 10 Top Russell 2000 Dogs Showed 28.96% Average Upsides Per Analysts, & (3) Ten Bottom Russell 2000 Dogs Averaged A 5.05% Downside

Results from YCharts.com tallied for the 30 top Russell 2000 dividend yielders as of market closing prices December 23, 2016 were stacked against analyst mean target price projections one year out. The results led to the actionable conclusions continuing below.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Wall St. Brokers Bet On A 9.02% Average 1 yr. Upside & (8) A 18.76% Average Net Gain for Top 30 Safe Russell 2000 Dogs To December, 2017

Top 30 dogs on the Russell 2000 index stock list showed the relative strengths graphed below for dividend and price as of December 23, 2016 carried to the same date in 2017, based on analyst median price target estimates.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points on the chart below shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo reported Thomson/First Call analyst survey numbers predicted a 5.18% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the average ten of this group, while aggregate single share price of those ten was predicted to increase 4.9% in the coming year. Notice that the 2016-17 graph shows price remaining well below dividend.

Actionable Conclusion (5): Analysts Predicted 10 Russell 2000 Dogs Would Net 20.74% to 83.71% By December 23, 2017.

Just two of the top ten dividend yielding safe Russell 2000 dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Therefore, the past month dog strategy (as graded by Wall St. wizards) was deemed 20% accurate.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was projected to net $837.14 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) was projected to net $659.39 based on a mean target price estimate from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% greater than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was projected to net $415.48 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SNR.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was projected to net $380.86 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% greater than the market as a whole.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was projected to net $360.56 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% more than the market as a whole.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was projected to net $262.80 based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 232% more than the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (NYSE:NEWM) was projected to net $223.59 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) was projected to net $223.64 based on a mean target price estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was projected to net $212.13 based on dividends plus the mean of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was projected to net $207.41 based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LADR.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 37.41% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (6): (Bear Alert) Analysts Showed Two R2K Dogs With Losses Of 3.7% & 6.46% By 2017

Probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was projected to lose $37.09 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was projected to lose $64.62 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 50.86% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

"If Everyone Told The Truth, The Market Would Not Move": PDLI vs. WDR Price History

Three months of recent price performance of Waddell & Reed Financial , the Russell 2000 Index "loser" red-lined by analysts, showed a nice 12.84% upside in contrast to the significant -32.82% downside price move for analyst tagged upside leader, PDL BioPharma .

Price momentum again augured against contradicted this pair of analyst forecasts.

Analyst Metrics Projected Negative Results From Five Lowest Priced Safe Russell 2000 Highest Yielding Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from Yahoo.com for Russell 2000 index December 23 did the ranking.

Actionable Conclusions: (7) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield Russell 2000 Dogs Promised 10.47% VS. (8) 18.22% Net Gains by All Ten by December 23, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten Russell 2000 dividend kennel by yield were estimated by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 12.49% less net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The third lowest priced Russell 2000 dividend dog, CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 22.36%.

Lowest priced five Russell 2000 dogs for December 23 were: Stage Stores ; New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT); CYS Investments ; Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT); Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), whose prices ranged from $4.68 to $11.01.

Higher priced five Russell 2000 dogs for December 23 were: Ladder Capital; Ship Finance Intl (NYSE:SFL); Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI); Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO); ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), whose prices ranged from $13.72 to $21.78.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for a Russell 2000 dividend dog investigation in late-December, 2016. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

