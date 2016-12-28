The Composition Of U.S. Equity Fundamentals

Only 29.2% of all stocks are currently more than 10% below their 52-week highs, yet the median stock trades 3% below its analyst target.

The median P/E is 21.88, but 20% have one lower than 15. 25% of stocks still yield more than 3.2% while 20% are to grow their EPS 40% or more.

I look at the (cumulative) composite distributions of valuations, growth, trading levels and other selected metrics to derive general stock market tendencies and highlight some takeaways for investors.

In this article, I analyze in aggregate 1,626 US stocks to draw a broader fundamental picture of the current state and outlook of the US stock market.

Methodology

Using a stock ticker list of around 5,500 individual US-listed stocks, I downloaded the key fundamentals of each one from the database of Yahoo! Finance. Out of those 5,500, around 1,600 fulfilled the requirement of having all relevant fundamental data available. The companies covered are mainly large- and mid-cap companies, as well as strongly-followed small-caps. Aggregating them, I ran statistics on this dataset to derive takeaways that I want to share in this article. The basic fundamental data include...

...of each of the 1,626 stocks and are of 12/21/2016. You can download the entire dataset that the following analysis is based free of charge. It includes all company-level fundamental data for each of the 1,626 stocks, and you can use and manipulate the data according to your needs.

Analysis

Price/Earnings Ratios

Below, you will find the first descriptive regarding the composite P/E ratios of 2015, 2016 and 2017 of these 1,626 US stocks. First of all, the 2015 median P/E is 21.88 while the average P/E is 40.8. These two numbers compare with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) P/E ratio of 24.95. When we look at the average 2016e P/E ratio, we see a lower mean of 26.4 and median of 19.7. For 2017, the forecast P/E ratios are 22.14 (mean) and 17.66 (median). The distribution for the 2016 P/E is much more skewed towards the positive side, and so is the 2017e P/E. The blue, green and red dotted lines indicate each median in the distribution found below:

Looking at the cumulative distributions of these three years' P/Es, we get the following picture:

If we follow the red line (P/E 2015), we see it's the most right-ish one, indicating that fewer stocks for the 2015 period have lower P/Es, but that is very intuitive. In that regard, we derive that about 40% of all US stocks currently have a 2015 P/E lower than 20. Comparatively, 52% of all stocks have a P/E 2016e lower than 20, and for 2017, it is 67%. Interesting to look at is where the majority (i.e. more than 50% of those stocks) are located and to repeat the median from above, 50% of stocks have a 2015 P/E lower than 21.90, 2016e 19.70, and 2017e 17.7. Regarding the quartiles, 75% of all stocks have P/Es lower than 30.34 (2015), 24.24 (2016e), and 21.71 (2017e), and 25% have P/Es lower than 16.57 (2015e), 15.23 (2016e) and 13.81 (2017e).

Just to highlight what the extreme data points are, the highest 2015 P/E is found in PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) with 6,750 while the lowest is found in Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) with 1.66. For the 2016 P/E, the highest is found in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) with 2,080 while the lowest is found in Vina Concha Y Toro (NYSE:VCO) with 0.43. Naturally, be careful with these extreme company-specific numbers as there may be a vast number of reasons why they may not show the full picture. Everyone is advised to do more company-specific research before any action should be taken.

Below, the key stats for Price/Earnings ratio:

Takeaway: I am not going to argue that a stock market P/E of 20 is healthy beyond doubt, but the analysis above shows me that the distribution is more healthy than I would assume when looking at benchmark P/Es. The second takeaway is that there are still 20% of stocks, or around 320 on the market with a P/E 2015 lower than 15, potentially interesting for investors looking for just that.

Earnings Growth

Looking at the EPS growth expectations for 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2015-2017, we see the following picture:

Click to enlarge

The median EPS growth for 2015-2016 is straight out 6%, and due to the large number of outliers, the average EPS growth amounts to 64%. For the following period, namely 2016-2017, the average forecast is 23% growth while the median is 10%. For the period 2015-2017, the median expectation is 20% while the average is 95% (again, don't put too much focus on the averages in this number).

Looking at the cumulative distributions of earnings growth, there are quite a few noteworthy observations:

Click to enlarge

First of all, for the 2015-2016 period, 3.3% of all stocks are expected to have an EPS decline of 50% or more, 1.7% for 2016-2017 and 3.6% for 2015-2017. In total, 26.6% of all stocks analyzed are expected to have a 15-16 EPS growth below 0% (meaning they keep their EPS on the 2015 level, at best), 13.6% at 0% best for 16-17 and 16.8% for 15-17. 75% of all stocks have an expected EPS growth of 28% or less for the 15-16 period, 17% for 16-17 and 50% for 15-17. On the other side of the quartiles, 25% have an expected EPS growth of -1% or less for 15-16, 5% for 16-17 and 6% for 15-17. Furthermore, for the 2016-2017 period, 20% of all stocks are expected to grow their bottom line more than 40%, which I think is noteworthy and indicates high expectations.

For the 15-16 period, Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is the worst with a forecast decline of -116% while the best for this year is expected to be MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) with 1,730%. Again, please be careful with these numbers, as there may be other factors affecting these forecasts. For 16-17, the highest forecast is found in Investment Technology Group with 520% while the lowest is found in Prologis with -496%.

Below, the stat summary for earnings growth:

Takeaway: The growth forecasts in the broad stock market are medium to high, and have intensified after the Trump win and his fiscal promises. Combined with the high valuations seen above, there is quite some room for disappointment. The numbers tell us that there are quite a few outliers (especially in technology) and certainly not all of them will be able to fulfill the high expectations.

Difference to 52-Week High

Currently, and on average, a stock is 9.1% below its 52-week high at the moment. However, the median stock is just 5% below its 52-week high. This means that there are some stocks that are tremendously far away from their 52-week high, but 50% are less than or exactly 5% away.

Looking into more detail, only 0.55% of all stocks are more than 50% off their 52-week highs, only 4.4% more than 30%, 11.4% more than 20%, and only 29.2% more than 10%. "Only" 84% are off more than 1% from their 52-week highs, which means that 16% are basically at their highest level in a year.

The furthest away from their 52-weeks highs are Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) with -69%, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) with -66%, GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) with -64%, Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) with -60% and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) also with -60%. On the other hand, there were more than 50 stocks that closed within a few basis points of their respective 52-week highs on 12/21/2016.

The key stats are as follows:

Takeaway: The data support the case that the recent rally is a quite broad-based one and healthy for that matter. The stock market is moving higher in tandem, and while there is a good chance for a short-term correction in January due to the overbought condition, the participation in this rally is remarkable.

Percentage of Free Float Shorted

Another sign to look for when looking for clues as to how sustainable or supported a rally is could be to have a quick take at the short ratios in the market. Generally, the short ratio may be counter-indicator. The higher the percentage of stocks shorted is, the more likely it is said a trend reversal is. However, I have found no evidence that this indicator leads to a long-term outperformance or viable strategy, though it can be used as part of the anthology of stock market prose.

On average, a stock's free float is currently shorted to the extent of 4.8%. The median is lower, with 3.64%. To put this into perspective, in mid-2008 around 5.5% of the S&P 500's free float was shorted, while during the market bottom in 2009, it was around 4.2%. During the sell-off bottom at the beginning of the year, around 4.3% of all S&P 500 free float was shorted.

It is also interesting to look at the stocks that are currently heavily shorted, and which solely in combination with other reasons may be interesting candidates to look at. According to Yahoo! Finance, the three most-shorted stocks currently are Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) with 58.9%, TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) with 48.51% and MidSouth Bancorp (NYSEMKT:MSL) with 34.94%.

Below, the key statistics for short-ratio:

Percentage Difference to Average Analyst Target

Whether or not you put focus on institutional analyst recommendations, it may be interesting to see where the overall market is trading compared to its composite analyst targets:

The average price difference between a stock and its analyst target is 47.6%, which means that they trade on average 47.6% above their analyst target. By median, the difference is -3% (i.e. they trade 3% below their analyst targets).

61% currently trade below their analyst targets, and while 6.7% of them trade 20% or more below their analyst target, only around 4% trade 20% or more above their analyst target. 75% of all stocks trade 4% or less above their analyst target, while 25% trade 10% or more below their analyst targets.

Takeaway: The distribution is again very skewed, but overall we see no "irrational exuberance" if we make the controversial assumption that sell-side analyst targets are a rational assessment of the earnings power of each individual stock.

Dividend Yield

The largest bulk for dividend yield is found in the area of 1% to 2%, which may point to the fact that investors take a positive note of future earnings growth (considering that the T-Yield is around 2% currently). Your average stock yields 2.56% while 50% yield both more and less than 1.97%.

A full 22.8% of all stocks currently yield less than 1%, 36.7% yield less than 1.5%, while 51% yield less than 2%. Still, 27.5% yield more than 3% and 11% of the stocks are currently yielding more than 5%. Finally, 2.8% yield over 10%.

Takeaway: Yield is more scarce, yet high-dividend stocks are still there. More than 25% of companies are still out there that have an attractive yield over 3.2%, 11% more than 5%. The database may be a good starting point for finding the one or the other interesting pick.

Price/Book

As the last part, a look at the price/book distributions:

In this case, my first look was at those companies that have a price/book below 1. 115 or 7.1% of all analyzed companies trade below their reported last FY book value, 41% have a price/book value below 2, and 64% below 3%. The average stock currently has a price/book value of 4.92 (again, consider that we deal with lots of outliers here) and the median is 2.34.

The five companies with the lowest price/book value are Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), Seadrill Partners and MBIA (NYSE:MBI), all below or at 0.4.

Conclusion

The above analysis is aimed at giving a distributional overview over some key fundamentals with the goal of encouraging interested readers to utilize the database for their own research. It was also intended to highlight some key statistics that feature a security pool which is larger than the benchmark indices S&P 500, Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA), NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) or MSCI USA (NYSEARCA:EUSA). Lastly, we went into analyzing the stocks on a security-level basis and to show where some opportunities and risks could come from going into 2017.

Key takeaways:

While the overall market certainly has elevated P/Es, there are many stocks still valued cheaply on an absolute basis. The valuation picture shows that the high average P/Es stem from a chunk of individual securities that are excessively valued (especially in technology).

The forward growth expectations are medium to high. This will carry some risk going into 2017 with the dollar at high levels, especially for exporting companies and technology.

The rally is broad-based, which is oftentimes referred to as a sign of stock market health. A non-trivial number of stocks are close to or at their 52-week highs.

The average stock is almost 50% above its analyst target, but again that is due to the fragmented sectoral structure of the market. In the end, 50% trade less and 50% trade more than 3% below their analyst target.

The median dividend yield is now below the rate of 10-year Treasuries while the average dividend yield is 2.56%. Still, a good number of stocks can be found that offer attractive yields even as the benchmarks trade at record highs.

The complete overview over the key statistics:

All the data, distributions and of course the full database can be found here.

Limitations

The statistics and numbers featured in this article can only give a limited view of the companies cited. Please rely on your own and further research before making an investment decision. While the research was done properly and the data source is considered reliable, I do not take responsibility for the accuracy and correctness of the data provided herein.

Happy investing!

