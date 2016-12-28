Protalix BioTherapeutics Receives $24M Order, Is Well Funded, And Has Significant Upside

The PLX share price is grossly undervalued as will be seen in this article. Analysts have a BUY rating on the stock with an average $2.4/share price target.

The company expects to release top line results for its ongoing AIR DNase Phase 2 clinical trials within the next two weeks per a recent press release.

The company forecasts $42M in revenues in 2017, and nearing break-even in 4Q 2017. Company officials assert that they are well-funded through the end of 2019.

On December 27, 2016 Protalix announced that the Brazilian Ministry of Health will purchase about $24M of the company's FDA approved alfataliglicerase to treat Gaucher patients in Brazil.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) is a clinical-commercial biotec company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx platform. ProCellEx is a plant cell-based protein generation process that incorporates techniques such as genetic engineering and plant cell-based protein expression to generate specific recombinant therapeutic proteins. These proteins are used in protein replacement therapy (PRT) which is designed to address several diseases including Gaucher's disease (NYSE:GD), Fabry disease (FD), Cystic Fibrosis (NYSE:CF), Ulcerative Colitis, and many others. The company is based in Israel and was founded in 1993.

On Tuesday, May 01, 2012, the FDA announced that they approved Protalix's new orphan drug Elelyso to treat a form of Gaucher disease. The news read:

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Elelyso (alfataliglicerase) for long-term enzyme replacement therapy to treat a form of Gaucher disease, a rare genetic disorder….Elelyso is an injection that replaces the missing enzyme in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Type 1 (non-neuropathic) Gaucher disease and should be administered by a health care professional every other week. Type 1 Gaucher disease is estimated to affect about 6,000 people in the United States."

This accomplishment was a significant precedent-setting event for Protalix as Elelyso was the first genetically-engineered plant cell-based protein approved by the FDA to address unmet medical needs.

On August 28, 2014, Protalix and its Elelyso partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), announced that the drug was approved to address Gaucher disease in children.

On October 13, 2015, Protalix announced that it had received $36M in cash from Pfizer for the global rights of alfataliglicerase (Elelyso), excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. The agreement also called for Pfizer to acquire 5.649,079 PLX shares for about $10M.

Fast-forward to today, December 27, 2016, Protalix announced that the Brazilian Ministry of Health will purchase approximately $24.3M worth of alfataliglicerase to treat Gaucher patients in Brazil. This will result in total 2017 revenues of about $42M for the company.

Mr. Moshe Manor, Protalix's President and Chief Executive Officer commented on this significant development:

"This order for alfataliglicerase will further bolster our liquidity, and we expect it to bring us close to the breakeven point for the fourth quarter of 2017. We also anticipate having data from a number of our ongoing clinical programs during 2017.

"The upcoming year will be an exciting one for our company as our narrative is changing and we now have the ability to realize significant potential clinical and commercial value-creating opportunities."

Speaking of liquidity, on December 1, 2016, the company announced a private placement calling for the exchange of $54.1M aggregate principal amount of the company's outstanding 4.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2018 for $40.2M of newly issued 7.50% Senior Secured Convertible Notes due 2021. Concurrently, it has agreed to sell $22.5M of the 2021 Notes to qualified investors.

The press release added:

"The initial conversion rate will be 1,176.4706 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $0.85 per share of Common Stock. This initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 52% relative to the closing price of the Company's Common Stock on the NYSE MKT of $$0.5595 per share on December 1, 2016."

The following figures summarize key results of the private placement:

Total cash went from $51.3M to $71.3M

Total debt increased from $69M to $77M

The outstanding shares increased from 99M to 123M

The news caused the stock to fall from the mid 50's to the mid 30's as seen in the chart below. In my opinion, the results of the private placement and subsequent developments suggests that the significant drop in share price was an overreaction. I believe that the intent of the placement, and the results achieved were not fully understood by the investment community.

Company executives assert that they are now well funded to be able to execute on the company's clinical and commercial goals through the end of 2019, with the proceeds of the private placement and the expected revenues from alfataliglicerase sales to Brazil.

The following slide summarizes how the company views the current status and the future plans for the company (Source: Company December 2, 2016 presentation):

Important Features Of The ProCellEx Platform

The ProCellEx Platform is built on flexible, custom-designed bioreactors and is optimized to produce complex proteins in plant cell cultures. The benefits of a plant-based system over the more common mammalian cell-based system include cost, ease of production, reproducibility, lower maintenance, simpler capacity increases, and higher resistance to viral infections. The following slide shows key differences between the conventional mammalian process and the company's proprietary ProCellEx platform:

The fact that the ProCellEx is by far a more economical way of producing therapeutic proteins, Protalix and Pfizer have and can offer significant discounts over competitive treatments and still enjoy very healthy margins.

Protalix Elelyso partner Pfizer thinks very highly of the ProCellEx platform and Protalix's commitment to quality and patient care in the video contained in this link. I am certain that PFE is well aware of Protalix's progress on its rich pipeline.

ProCellEx may be ideal for creating biotherapeutic proteins that can be delivered orally. Using the ProCellEx system, carrot cells are genetically engineered to express the recombinant therapeutic protein. The carrot cells' cellulose cell walls protect the therapeutic protein from being degraded. This means that an enzyme could be administered orally rather than intravenously. Oral delivery would be a breakthrough in ERT. The company is investigating this concept in addition to advancing its rich pipeline.

Protalix Pipeline

Gauther disease is a rare inherited condition affecting about 6000 people in the US and less than 1000 in Brazil. The current pipeline on the other hand addresses diseases affecting larger number of patients. The following slide shows the status of the current pipeline:

I will only discuss the company's PRX-110 or AIR DNase program for the treatment of Cystic fibrosis since the company expects to announce Phase 2 top line results within the next two weeks. The December 2, 2016 company presentation will help investors understand the breath, status, and potential of Protalix current pipeline.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease affecting an estimated 70,000 children and adults globally. The global market is estimated to be about $2 billion as shown on the above slide. However, GBI Research, in its research report "Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - CFTR Modulators Initiate Drive towards Personalized Treatment and Market Growth" forecasts a significant increase from $695.6 million in 2012 to almost $4.5 billion in 2019 (a whopping 30.4% CAGR).

Patients with CF experience respiratory distress and progressive lung destruction that can be attributed to bacterial persistence and the accumulation of viscous purulent secretions in the airways. Additionally, as the patient swallows these secretions, often while they are asleep, the pancreas becomes compromised as it is blocked and unable to secrete enzymes that normally breakdown food and enable the body to absorb vital nutrients.

AIR DNase is a plant cell recombinant form of deoxyribonuclease I (DNase I) with Actin Inhibition Resistance or AIR formulated and engineered exclusively by Protalix scientists. DNase, which is administered via inhalation, cleaves large DNA that accumulates in the lungs causing a viscosity reduction of the sputum making it easier to clear up the lungs of CF patients. Currently, one DNase I, Pulmozyme made by Genentech (Private:DNA), is commercially available. GlobaData estimates that Pulmozyme sales in 2015 amounted to almost $700M.

Protalix' leadership believe that, Unlike Genentech's Pulmozyme, their chemically-modified DNase enzyme is resistant to inhibition by actin. This in turn increases the enzyme's efficacy in reducing CF patients' sputa viscosity. It is believed that DNase has a tendency to binds to actin. The actin-bound DNase as enzymatically inactive and therefore unable to breakdown large DNA in CF patients' lungs.

The following slide from the company's December 2, 2016 presentation summarizes the plans and end points for Phase 2 AIR DNase. Note that the company set the bar very high as they will be looking to quantify the improvement over the Pulmozyme performance thanks to the greater availability of their DNase (resistant to actin inhibition):

As mentioned previously, the company estimates the release of Phase 2 AIR DNase top-line results within the next two weeks.

Risks and Uncertainties

1) Unable to deliver the volumes of alfataliglicerase ordered by Brazil's Ministry of Health.

2) Instability in the region (Israel) potentially affecting production and operations in general.

3) Failure to meet top line results in any of the clinical programs underway.

4) Unable to stay on course regarding forecasted cash burn thus requiring equity raises before 2019 as planned.

5) Loss of key talent to the competition.

Conclusions

In my view Protalix stock is grossly undervalued. At the current market cap of about $40M fully diluted, the market is only assigning a price-to-sales ratio of 1 to the growing alfataliglicerase sales to Brazil (expected $40M in 2017). This is assuming the current cash on hand and the debt load ratio equal to 1 (about $70M each). The market is assigning a zero value to the company's rich pipeline and unique technology platform. As a comparison, the company's market cap at the time of alfataliglicerase FDA approval was over $500M.

Speaking of FDA approval, Protalix and PFE's Elelyso was the first genetically-engineered plant cell-based protein approved by the FDA to address unmet medical needs. Knowing the hurdles that they have to overcome will make it easier to get a second or third drug approved by the FDA.

I expect exciting Phase 2 Cystic fibrosis news shortly. Remember that Protalix' genetically-modified DNase is thought to be superior to Genentech's Pulmozyme since it is resistant to actin binding or deactivation. This would be a great benefit for CF patients as they would be able to free up their lungs more completely.

The current analyst average price target for PLX is $2.4/share (3 analysts). They've assigned the stock a BUY rating.

The company enjoys a strong institutional ownership amounting to over 30% of the company's common stock.

Positive Phase 2 Cystic fibrosis top line results in a week or two should help the stock find a higher base.

The technological superiority of Protalix technological ProCellEx platform can not be overstated. As discussed above, the company's scientists are able to engineer molecules having specific characteristics that can be far superior to conventional mammal-based methods. They can do that a lot faster and much more economically as well. Giants like Pfizer recognize these advantages and don't hesitate to partner with Protalix. I envision future collaborations with large pharma as the pipeline continues to advance. I should note that the CEO and the Chairman of Protalix were high-ranking executives of Israel's giant pharma company Teva Pharmaceuticals until 2014. All of this means that PLX could become a buyout candidate in the future.

Investors interested in investing in PLX shares should read all the risks and uncertainties as detailed in the most recent filings with the SEC, in addition to considering the ones that I've listed above.

