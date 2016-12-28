Why AMD Can Beat Nvidia

Next year itself, the launch of new GPUs could help AMD deliver 30% gains due to an increase of as much as 27% in revenue.

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) has been focusing on tapping the high-volume graphics processing unit market through its Polaris 10 and Polaris 11 GPUs, which is a smart move considering that around 85% of the GPUs sold are priced at $349 or lower. However, AMD hasn't lost sight of the high-end GPU market either as it is set to launch its next high-performance GPU in 2017, known as the Vega.

More specifically, AMD is taking a direct aim at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) with the Vega GPU since it is expected to turn in a better performance and consume lesser power. So, let's take a look at why AMD could continue to gain share in the discrete GPU market with its upcoming offering, and what might be the potential financial impact of the same.

AMD is trying to overtake Nvidia

AMD's Vega GPU is rumored to have better specifications than Nvidia's current flagship GPUs. More specifically, the AMD Vega 10 is expected to be powered by the latest version of the company's high-bandwidth memory. In fact, the Vega 10 GPU is expected to pack 220% more bandwidth as compared to the Nvidia GTX 1080 at 1,024 gigabytes a second.

As a result of the substantial bandwidth advantage, AMD will be able to deliver a better gaming performance with the Vega 10 due to the presence of higher virtual RAM. The presence of more virtual RAM will help AMD render sharper images and help it deliver a strong gaming experience.

On the other hand, AMD is also packing in more computing power into the Vega GPU. More specifically, AMD's Vega is expected to have 11% more teraflops as compared to Nvidia's GTX 1080, which will allow it to run AAA-class games that require a stronger graphics performance more efficiently.

One of the most important factors that will help AMD make a move on Nvidia will be the pricing of the Vega GPU. The base edition of Nvidia's GTX 1080 was launched into the market at a price of $699, while the more superior cards were priced higher. Now, it is expected that AMD might price its own GPU at around $599, which should allow it to undercut Nvidia's market and achieve robust revenue growth in the long run.

Gauging the impact on returns

As Jon Peddie Research points out, the market for high-end GPUs is around 15% of the total GPU market. More specifically, only 3% of the GPUs are priced at $449 or more. This means that in 2020, high-end GPUs will account for 2 million units in sales as the global GPU market is expected to grow to almost 68 million units. In comparison, high-end GPU sales last year were around 900,000 units, with AMD probably selling less than 200,000 units as it had around 20% market share.

So, as the overall market for GPUs is expected to grow, the sales of high-end GPUs will also increase. Now, AMD currently has around 30% of the discrete GPU market. But, around a year ago, AMD's market share was way smaller at only 18%. But, by launching new mid-range GPUs in 2016, the company has gained impressive share. So, for forecast's sake, I will assume that AMD can increase its share by another 10 percentage points going forward after the launch of its latest GPU.

Hence, at 40% market share, AMD could sell 800,000 high-end GPUs in 2020 (as the overall market is expected to grow to 2 million units), which is four times the sales that it had last year. Assuming that each GPU is priced at an average of $500, AMD's revenue from high-end GPUs will be $400 million in 2020.

The good part is that the improvement in AMD's revenue will start from next year itself as the market continues to grow and the company launches the Vega GPU in the market. More specifically, next year, AMD's revenue is expected to increase as high as 27% to $5.4 billion. At this revenue level and a price to sales multiple of 2.60, AMD's market capitalization could increase to $14 billion in 2017. At present, the company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, which means that next year, its market cap will increase by around 30%.

Additionally, from a long-term perspective as well, AMD will witness growth in its revenue due to the launch of the Vega and other GPUs to target the mid-range market. More specifically, the launch of the Polaris 10 and Polaris 11 GPUs at a price lower than $350 will allow AMD to elevate its revenue growth further.

Now, 85% of the GPUs sold have an average price of around $350, and as mentioned above, AMD will be launching new products to tap this market as well. So, in 2020, assuming that AMD has 40% share of the overall GPU market at its disposal, it will be shipping around 27 million GPUs since the overall market is expected to grow to 68 million units. Of these 27 million units, 85% are expected to carry an average price of around $350, while the remaining 15% will have an average price of around $500 due to reasons stated above.

This means that in 2020, AMD's total revenue will be around $10 billion. At this level of revenue and the company's price to sales ratio of 2.60, as pointed out earlier, its market capitalization will be as much as $26 billion, representing upside of 130% by 2020 as compared to the current market cap of around $11 billion.

Conclusion

AMD is taking smart steps to gain more market share and crash Nvidia's party. The launch of the Vega GPU will allow it to make a move into the high-end market and improve its top line performance. This will eventually lead to upside in the stock price due to stronger revenue growth, which is why it will be a good idea to hold AMD shares going into 2017 since the stock is set up for more upside.

