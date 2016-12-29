Our Top 5 Insider Purchase Plays That Are Valid For 2017 And Beyond

One of the most important pieces of investing information that we use, aside from fundamental analysis, is to see if company insiders are buying shares on the open market. In particular, we consider how many insiders are buying shares and how much money such insider(s) are spending to buy shares. As the old Wall Street saying goes, "An insider may sell their shares for many reasons, but they only buy for one reason and that reason is they expect the share price to rise." Insider purchases are a "tea leaf" for an investor to read when making an investment decision. For us, when an insider purchases shares of their company (particularly near a 52-week low) it typically indicates that the insider considers the shares of their company at a value price when they purchase it. With that in mind, we would like to recap our "Top 5" insider purchase opportunities from articles we wrote in 2016 that we believe still hold true in 2017 and beyond. (Readers may want to click on the link in each summary to read the complete article on which the summary is based.)

5. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corporation is a global supplier of metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. BLL completed its acquisition of Rexam plc in 2016 for about $6.1 billion of cash and equity, plus the assumption of $2.4 billion of net debt. The existing Rexam plc metal food, aerosol and aerospace operations complements BLL's business portfolio. The current thesis for investing in BLL shares is a bet on the company successfully integrating Rexam's businesses and realizing cost efficiencies through synergies. The company expects to benefit from its focus on increasing Economic Value Added dollar generation, earnings and cash flow. Given the strength of the company's underlying businesses and the value potential of the Rexam plc acquisition, BLL set out its long-term goal of 10 percent to 15 percent comparable diluted earnings per share growth over each of the next three years. BLL's plan to meet its growth goal focuses on: 1) maximizing the value of its existing businesses; expanding into new products and capabilities; 3) aligning itself with the appropriate customers and markets; 4) broadening its geographic footprint; and 5) leveraging its technological expertise to provide it with a competitive advantage. The company's Rexam acquisition will significantly add to its revenue growth. Organically, on the other hand, BLL will benefit from strong demand for aerosol packaging and specialty metal beverage packaging that will be partially offset by ongoing weak China demand growth. BLL's aerospace and technologies business will also likely improve from multiple new contracts. The company will also drive growth through the research and development of innovative products to increase market share and margins. As we noted in our article, multiple BLL insiders purchased over 35,000 shares in total at $79 to $80 price range.

4. Edwards LifeSciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. is a company that develops, manufactures and markets products and technologies to treat advanced stage cardiovascular disease. The company's shares sold off sharply after its latest earnings report disappointed investors. The sharp sell off in EW's shares was likely due to profit taking of shares that have experienced a strong run up in recent years. EW, however, is likely to experience continued strong Transcatheter Heart Valve ("THV") sales growth through 2017, on continued strong adoption of its SAPIEN 3 valve in the U.S. and Europe and SAPIEN XT in Japan due to strong growth in procedures using such products. The company does face obstacles in the French market as France placed a limit on the number of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement ("TAVR") procedures that can be done and EW reached such limit. (EW is making efforts in France to increase the country's limit on TAVR procedures.) EW's gross margins have also been weak of late, but much of that weakness is due to higher expenses from its initiatives to drive its overall sales growth. EW is also likely to drive revenue/earnings growth given its strong research and development program in addition to its ongoing focus on acquisitions to build out its product offerings. Risks do exist for EW's future performance, and, they include market share losses in important product categories, and the failure to successfully commercialize products in its pipeline. As we noted in our article, a Vice President at EW has showed confidence in EW's growth opportunities by purchasing over a million dollars in the of company's shares at a price of about $83.

3. Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International is a medical products company that has two operating units: 1) hospital products; and 2) renal products. Investors consider BAX a defensive holding given that its products are part of a business that is a slow but steadily growing business. Two-thirds of BAX's current revenue comes from products that are leaders in their markets. The industry that BAX competes in tends to perform relatively well in bear markets, but less so in markets in a stronger economy. The principle growth drivers for the industry are: 1) the increasing age of the population as the total elderly population has grown significantly; and 2) the growing demand by patients and doctors for improved technology and better health care equipment. With that said, the company does participate in competitive markets where there are fast technological changes and potential for new market participants. Further, BAX's business continually faces regulatory and reimbursement risks, in addition to liability risk from defective products. Although investors have concerns about BAX's businesses, we believe that such concerns are static and make no allowance for the company's ability to adapt and improve its business profile through innovation, divestitures and acquisitions. As we noted in our article, the CEO insider of BAX showed their confidence in their company's ongoing growth plans by purchasing about $500,000 in BAX shares at a price of $42.75.

2. Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

Versum Materials offers specialty gases, specialty chemicals, services and equipment to the electronics industry. Investors believe that VSM's shares do not yet deserve the premium valuation of a "specialty chemical" maker given its current growth prospects. The company, however, has the wherewithal to adjust its strategy to achieve consistent above-industry-average growth rates, increase margins through improved pricing/mix and cost reduction efforts; and allocate its capital to high return projects. To achieve the higher specialty chemicals valuation, the company needs to show that it can: 1) consistently grow at above industry average rates; 2) increase its margins through improved pricing/mix and cost reduction efforts, and 3) successfully allocate capital from its free cash flow in high return projects. VSM already achieves industry-leading margins given its prior restructuring efforts. Such margin-improving efforts included exiting unprofitable business lines; improving the company's product mix and moving production to Asia. With VSM achieving improved margins, the company's fortunes will benefit from semiconductor volume growth and its industry leading advanced materials and process materials divisions. In addition, the company's strong research and development programs and its portfolio of patents will add and protect the value of its product offerings and will continue to allow for strong relationships with its key customers. Finally, VSM's growth will also be driven by capital expenditures spending. As we noted in our article, multiple VSM insiders showed their confidence in the company's plans to drive growth by making insider purchases of over 30,000 shares in total at prices ranging from $24.62 to $26.70.

1. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare products company that develops and markets nutritional products, diagnostics, branded generic drugs, and medical devices. Uncertainty has surrounded ABT's shares given two acquisitions it announced in 2016. U.S. regulators have since approved the company's acquisition of St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) for $25 billion. ABT will benefit from its acquisition of STJ, which will bring to the company an industry leading pipeline of products relating to cardiovascular, neuromodulation, diabetes and vision care. While the STJ acquisition is likely to benefit ABT, the company's pending acquisition of Alere, Inc. (NYSE:ALR) is a more complex scenario that ABT has wanted to terminate ever since ALR revealed information that make it a damaged acquisition target. ABT filed a complaint in a court seeking to terminate its proposed merger with ALR because ABT believes that ALR is no longer the company ABT agreed to buy when they announced such acquisition. The company is likely to be able to walk away from its ALR acquisition given its strong litigation position that ALR committed certain actions that damaged its value to ABT. Aside from such acquisitions, ABT is optimally positioned within the global healthcare markets, particularly in emerging markets. The company aims to obtain leadership positions in cardiovascular devices and its expanding diagnostics business. Further, ABT's newly approved innovative products are also likely to drive revenue/earnings growth. Finally, ABT is in the midst of efforts to improve productivity and efficiency to enhance growth. As we noted in our article, multiple insiders showed their confidence in ABT's acquisition circumstances and its long-term growth prospects by purchasing tens of millions of dollars in the company's shares at prices ranging from $38.43 to $40.45.

Conclusion

We believe that the above provided information provides valuable investment information for long term investors as share prices for all of the companies mentioned above have not increased significantly to date so as to make such information outdated. While insider purchases should not be the sole criteria for any investors' investing decision, we believe that an investor should strongly consider any insider share purchases where: 1) multiple insiders are making purchases that total several hundred thousand dollars to more than a million dollars; or 2) one or two insiders are making purchases near or above a million dollars in a single purchase. Finally, we should note as a bonus pick, an insider purchase by a Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) insider as set forth in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, BAX, KMB, VSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.