Penn West Is A Potential Double In 2017

Penn West (NYSE:PWE) is a major beneficiary of the recent rise in oil prices and in my view is one of the most undervalued oil & gas companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The degree of undervaluation is well set out by the charts on Simply Wall Street who puts a value of $5.82 on the shares now trading for $1.77 more or less.



Source: Simply Wall Street

Penn West trades at a deeper discount to its net asset value than most of its peers.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Insiders have spent millions buying PWE stock in the past 3 months, a pretty good indication that management thinks the stock is undervalued.



Source: Simply Wall Street

Penn West is the laggard of my three top oil & gas holdings, up only 96% in the past year, lagging Pengrowth (NYSE:PGH) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) both of which have more than doubled.



Source: Simply Wall Street

I believe 2017 will see a return of bullish sentiment for Canadian oil & gas companies and in particular for Penn West, a combination of higher prices and a lower Canadian dollar exchange rate contributing to the bullish sentiment. With new management in place and sharply lower debt, Penn West can now focus on developing its Cardium assets. In my opinion, Penn West has some of the best acreage in the Cardium but has had insufficient cash to develop its potential over the past few years.

Source: Penn West December 2016 corporate presentation

The company sees production growth of at least 10% annually funded entirely from its own cash flows.

Penn West will exit 2016 with production for the year at over 40,000 BOe/Day equivalent. I use 25,000 BOe/Day as a base level since Penn West plans to divest more non core acreage. The question is what Penn West will look like once it has stabilized in its core areas and turns in growth of at least 10% per year.

For simplicity, I have modeled Penn West as if its only production was light sweet crude at a rate of 25,000 barrels/day, and assuming prices of $50 per barrel in 2017 with an escalation to a steady $65 per barrel thereafter.

Click to enlarge Despite the over simplification, what is clear is that Penn West could readily increase its cash flows to more than $600 million annually within 5 years while repaying all of its debts along the way. I value that cash flow at 6.5 times and calculate that by 2020 a Penn West share could reasonably have a value of $8.76 per share. That prospect makes Penn West a strong buy, in my opinion.

I am long PWE, ERF and PGH and expect all to outperform in 2017. In my opinion, Penn West could easily be a double.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PWE, PGH, ERF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.