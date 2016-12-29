Can The Bull Make It To Its 8th Birthday And Beyond?

Can the bull make it to its eight birthday in March?

We will begin 2017 with some very clear trends in place.

A lot of uncertainty has been taken out of the market since election day.

Click to enlarge

2016 has been a year of uncertainty in the market. Uncertainty about the Fed, uncertainty about the presidential election, uncertainty about global growth, and uncertainty about oil prices.

An aging bull market that began in March of 2009 has also brought with it a lot of trepidation as to how much longer it can continue. After all, the average bull market is just four years, and this one is going on eight.

Well, a lot of uncertainty has been taken out of this market since the November 8th election. We no longer wonder about who our next leader will be, global growth seems to continue, the Fed has definitely become more certain, and oil prices have stabilized.

Here is what this means for your portfolio…

There seems to be a "buzz" to the consumer and companies since the election of Donald Trump. Whether you like the guy or not, the people that he is appointing and the policies that they are pursuing are very pro-business.

The CEO of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said that mid-sized companies "are now friskier, they're more active. He noted that some are now drawing on credit lines to invest in operations. "They feel better about the prospects of the regulatory environment and their businesses. They feel better about the possibility of final demand.

I like to look to the stock market as a truth teller. Are the mid-sized companies acting friskier?

Click to enlarge

The mid-cap index ($MID) is now up 10.6% since the November 8th election. Prior to that, it was barely recovering from the 15% drubbing that it took back in January of this year. At the time, the Fed was on a premature course of rate hikes, while global growth was dropping and oil prices were plunging.

It would say that it definitely looks "friskier" these days!

The uncertainty about the Fed seems to have cleared considerably since the election of Donald Trump. A "non-political" Janet Yellen, who kept interest rates at near zero throughout President Obama's term, and Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful bid for the presidency, is now a hovering hawk.

She is ready to pounce on any fiscal stimulus moves that the new administration will embark upon with countering rate hikes. This fight between monetary policy and fiscal policy has cost our economy 1% to 1.5% per year according to former Fed chairman, Ben Bernanke.

The net result has been a paltry average GDP growth in the low two's during the long, extended zero rate policy of the Fed. This is draining pension coffers dry as those that manage these large pension funds need returns in the seven percent range to keep their heads above water.

This has not happened over the last several years, and now to make matters worse, the massive bubble that has been created in the bond market is now starting to burst. This is not good news for retirees who have been forced to live on stingy bond returns while the government got fat on low cost borrowing. Nor is this good news for pension funds that invest heavily in the bond market.

Interest rates are now rising to near five-year highs.

Click to enlarge

Meanwhile the bond market is breaking its trend line and is headed for five-year lows.

Click to enlarge

It would seem to me that pension funds and retirees are going to have to depend on growth from the economy and the stock market to get the returns that they need. Now that the monetary well has run dry, where is that growth going to come from? The answer is fiscal policy that brings GDP growth well north of the paltry numbers that it has been averaging.

The first trend for 2017 that seems obvious to me is to avoid the sinking bond market and invest in the rising stock market.

Here is a one year chart of the sinking bond market:

Click to enlarge

Conversely, here is a one-year chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Which side of the street do you want to be on? I know, the contrarians will continue to argue with me, but most of them have been WRONG about the market for the last many years.

Click to enlarge

This obviously raises the question: does the stock market have the fuel it needs to continue to climb higher? After all this current bull market that began in March of 2009 is already almost four years longer-in-the-tooth than the average bull.

The answer to this question lies in corporate earnings growth. Earnings of the S&P 500 have been growing since that time. That is why the buy signal that my weekly newsletter generated on March 27th of 2009 still remains in place today. Earnings for the market have continued to growth ever since then.

This shows up in the chart of earnings below:

Click to enlarge

It is most important to note from the chart above, that after two years of very slight growth in S&P 500 earnings analysts are now looking for a breakout in the area of 12% in earnings this year. That is a lot of fuel to throw back on a now smoldering earnings picture.

The biggest cause of the slow growth in earnings over the last two years has been slow growth in the economy and sinking oil prices. Now we are looking for fiscal policy to re-kindle the earnings fire that is now out of monetary policy fuel.

This is obviously one of the big reasons that the CEO of Bank of America is seeing a "friskier" attitude amongst small companies across America. It is also a big reason behind consumer sentiment soaring to a new 12 year high.

Much of the economy depends upon the mood of companies and consumers, and right now things are really moving in the right direction. This could jump-start the economy before actual growth policies are actually implemented.

In addition to this, oil prices have also become friskier as of late. They are now breaking out to new 52 week highs as OPEC seemingly has a deal to tighten output.

Click to enlarge

This should bode well for earnings from energy sector that makes up about 10% of S&P 500 earnings. Their problems in recent years have obviously been a big drag on earnings. Now they are in a position to give S&P 500 earnings a boost once again.

Trend number two would be to play sectors of the market that should benefit the most from the current changing conditions in the economy.

A rising interest rate environment does not lift all boats. It has the potential to really lift the earnings of the banks, however. I am playing this sector with individual stocks, exchange traded funds, and mutual funds. I am happy with my gain of 32% so far in Comerica (NYSE:CMA).

Click to enlarge

I also believe that my holding in a leveraged Bank Mutual Fund (MUTF:BKPIX) has continued big potential in 2017.

Click to enlarge

Steve Eisman of Neuberger Berman recently commented on CNBC that "golden age" for financials is at hand, with less regulation and more leverage to come under a Trump administration. He is "as long as he can be," and says banks and life insurers are set to benefit the most.

I could not agree more. There are several ways to play these sectors. One way is through the following exchange traded funds: One is the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Click to enlarge

It is up a cool 18.7% since election-day and I believe it has a lot further to go.

The insurance sector can be played through the ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) or through individual stocks. The ETF shown below is up a nifty 12% since election-day, but I am still finding good value in the sector amongst individual stocks. There are several listed in my newsletter this week.

Click to enlarge

Trend number three is ditching the passive asset allocation model for active management. That may sound like a self-serving statement as I am an active money manager. But, the asset allocation model is now facing an uphill battle in a rising interest rate environment.

The model is heavily dependent upon interest rate sensitive assets like bonds, REITs and utilities that will really drag down returns in coming years as rates begin to normalize. Remember that Fed Fund rates were at 5.25% just nine years ago. We are currently at just 0.75%. We have a long ways to go towards normalization!

THIS DOES NOT BODE WELL FOR INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE INVESTMENTS!

I could go on and on with themes about favoring value stocks and funds over growth stocks and funds; avoiding emerging markets as Trump's "America First" policy will be detrimental for them; or avoiding multinationals that do a lot of business overseas, especially in China. China is sure to retaliate against trade restrictions placed upon them.

But instead, I will close with some very telling screens shots from my Best Stocks Now database of 4,185 stocks, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds:

The BUY SIGNAL that it generated and was reported in my weekly newsletter back in late March of 2009 is still in place.

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

You can argue with or not like this current bull market that will turn eight years old in March of this year, but you have to admit that you have been wrong.

You can also argue about the fact that this long-in-the-tooth bull market is having new life breathed into it.

It is your choice, you can listen to the bah-humbug bears that have been wrong for the last many years, or you can listen to the continuation of earnings growth amongst the S&P 500 companies.

Or you can be one of those procrastinators that are perennially waiting for a "pullback" that never comes. If I hear one more commentator on CNBC or the Fox business channel warn investors to wait for a pullback, I am going to puke. They have been saying this for over seven years now.

My database has in it 33 different asset classes. The Best Asset Classes to be invested in now all have several things in common: They are located in the U.S., they are stocks instead, of bonds, and they tend to be smaller stocks as opposed to larger stocks.

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

You can fight the current conditions in the world all you want. I am sure that I will get my usual number of snide comments that disagree with my assessment of the market, but these are facts that I am presenting. Trends in the market are assumed to remain in place until they break.

In my view, these are still brand new trends that have emerged and could remain in place for quite some time.

Why would I want to be a stubborn contrarian while the sun continues to shine on the market? There is hay to be made as long as it continues to shine. When the storm clouds start to roll in then we will shift to cash, inverse funds, and maybe even bonds.

Finally it is no longer a "FANG" market. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are no longer carrying the market on their back, a whole new set of leaders has emerged.

Data from BestStocksNowApp.com

My database tracks 66 different sectors in the market on a daily basis. As you can see from the screenshot above, it is now the banks, financials, transports, insurance, and semiconductor sectors that are leading this market.

For now, it is all systems go until further notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMA, BKPIX, IYG, KIE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.