Penn West: Risky, But I've Seen Worse

The risk/reward scenario is quite interesting given the high level of volatility with this stock, but has the potential to put up triple-digit returns over the long-term.

Penn West (NYSE:PWE) was one of the best E&P stocks to be in this year. Pulling up out if dangerous territory earlier this year, the sale of its Saskatchewan assets proved to be a positive decision in helping the company to manage its liquidity profile, all the while retaining growth opportunities. 2017 should be another year of repair with further focus on paying downer earlier maturities, all the while boosting cash flow. A production expansion is a reasonable expectation and if they expand past what's currently been projected, this company will finally see income statement strength.

Source: Penn West

Rallying From Nothing

Talk about coming back from the dead - this stock has one of the most difficult risk profiles to manage in a portfolio setting, yet has put up massive YTD gains to the tune of about 70%. From its lows, however, it's more than tripled, which is why most investors have taken notice of the stock and was the reason behind why it was put on my radar/watchlist. The stock is sitting above its primary moving averages, is neutral on momentum indicators and has actually been rather range bound since a late August increase. Breaking $2 in the short term would be a critical development and would give me confidence about the stock's long-term prospects.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

The absolute craziest thing about this stock is that its risk/reward scenario is one of the best on the open market. In a trailing five year scenario, this stock used to trade above $10/share, indicating over 500% upside should crude prices return to their all-time highs. The stock quite nearly lost 90% of its value during the crude downturn and the company has had to scale down operations considerably. Yet, it's enticing to see such potential in a stock that have favorable operational fundamentals.

Click to enlarge

Source: StockCharts

The stock's volatility is about 68%, indicating that this should really only represent a "gambling" portion of your overall portfolio. I usually limit these types of investments to 1-2%. If it pops off, great - if not, I'm not left scrambling to take out a second mortgage. So, again, pursue this company at your own risk. Just don't bet your child's college fund on it in case it doesn't recover quite as some of us - the more optimistic analysts - expect it to do.

Thinking About Risk Vs. Opportunities

I continually have to be careful with this company. At a first glance, the net debt/equity is quite favorable, at just 0.29x. That would indicate that the company is arguably underleveraged. The company has about $484 million in net debt, a strong reduction from $2.1 billion at the beginning of the year, so I'll give them credit where credit is due. However it'd be foolish not to acknowledge how volatile the equity is. At the same time, a near 75% reduction in net debt in one fiscal year is not an easy thing to accomplish.

Moving forward, 2017 could be a formidable year for the company. This is a highly liquid stock that has favorable operational fundamentals, so it's really on the company, at this point, to provide an outperforming return to shareholders. Here's what you should expect from this company next year:

Peace River, Cardium, and AB Viking will see a majority of growth capex, with Cardium naturally being the most important

OCF should exceed capex and allow for the company to take home positive free cash flow

A material pickup in production in order for the second point to be feasible

Further net debt reduction whereby both cash increases and debt is paid down

Click to enlarge

Source: 10-Q

I just want to focus in on the pickup in production, as the company has indicated that it's going to add about 3,000 boe/d. 2016 full year guidance was around 22-24 kboe/d, meaning the expected push will take us to around 25-27 kboe/d. Assuming this happens, revenue should pick up materially and should keep us in positive EPS standing. That's a quality development for a stock trading sub-$2 and rather rare. Additionally, what I want to see is OpEx stay in the quoted range ($13-15/boe) and not increase as production increases or as the price of crude increases. That would be a key sign to me that this company is well-managed.

Perhaps what's just as interesting as what to expect is what not to expect. For starters, don't expect this company to receive the market price per barrel. Right now, the company has just over 10% of its quarterly production hedged through 2017, all at considerable discount to market prices. That's going to show up on earnings reports, much to the dismay of patient investors. Second, don't expect this company to gain the support of large investors right away. This is a highly volatile, small/medium-cap stock that doesn't fit the risk profile of 99% of investors. Only after the equity obtains significant stability and has a clear long-term trajectory will major investors start to take a stake in this company.

Conclusion

The company and the stock both have potential to do well in 2017. Should crude oil pricing stay steady above $50 barrel and even continue its uptrend, then the stock will respond favorably. Should the production guidance materialize, then the company will see a nice boost to the top-line. Again, a breaking of the $2 resistance level is a key step on this E&P's road to recovery, so I'll be looking to that potential development in Q1 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PWE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.