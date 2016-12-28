1 REIT For 2017

Get New York REIT for over 20% off.

Top Picks For 2017

So far in this series, I have disclosed the following top picks for 2017:

Before year-end, I will discuss a couple final categories including our overall top idea for 2017. Today, I offer my favorite REIT opportunity for 2017: New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT). According to REIT expert Brad Thomas, The Stars Are Aligned For REITs. Regardless of their astronomical virtue, NYRT is likely to do well in the coming year. Under concerted shareholder pressure, the REIT is liquidating. Holders will receive distributions likely in excess of 20% above today's market price. On the topic of real estate, the all-time award for most prescient headline on Seeking Alpha goes to Eli Hoffmann's Weak Housing Will Bring the Market Down in 2006. A decade later, those concerns are worth reexamining.

Blue Nile

The definitive proxy has been filed for the Bain Capital and Bow Street acquisition of Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE).

Gas Natural

Gas Natural (NYSEMKT:EGAS) holders vote today on their acquisition by First Reserve.

Kate Spade

Under shareholder pressure, Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) is running a sale process. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

