Alerus Financial: The Last Undervalued Bank

The bank looks expensive at first glance, but is truly selling for cheap on adjusted earnings.

Ever since Trump has won the presidency, banks have been moving higher and it's becoming extremely difficult to find any undervalued banks. Alerus Financial (OTCQX:ALRS) is one of the last undervalued banks that truly hides its earning power. As you can see from the chart below, the financials run-up didn't happen here.

One possible reason is a good portion of their revenue comes from non-banking segments like retirement plan administration, wealth management and mortgage origination, which investors could be viewed as non-beneficial to interest rate hikes and banking deregulation. Or the fact the EPS has decreased by 38% for the first 9 months in 2016 year over year. Both have been attributed to the poor share price performance over the past year.

Alerus trades around a 20x earnings multiple, which is generous for any bank stock, but today's earnings aren't providing a true picture of the company's earnings power. Normalized earnings should give us a better indication of future earnings due to one-time costs and growth from recent acquisitions.

Recent Acquisitions

1. Alerus closed in January 2016 the purchase of Alliance Benefit Group North Central States. The acquisition gave them approximately 900 different retirement plans with more than 75,000 retirement participants, which increased the Company's retirement services division assets by $6.0 billion. With this acquisition came one-time costs and intangible amortization expenses amortized over the estimated life.

2. The other acquisition also closed in January 2016, which was the addition of five branches from Beacon Bank. These branches are located in Minneapolis, MN and Duluth, MN. With the purchase came $349 million in banking assets. This also resulted in increased one-time costs and amortization expense.

Its True Potential

With Alerus, management focuses on growth by acquisition, intangible expense has become a very meaningful line item on the income statement for its size. Since 2002, Alerus has acquired 18 companies, which has created an identifiable intangible asset balance of $32.6 million that still needs to be expensed over its life. The balance will be fully amortized by 2025.

Remember intangible amortization expense is not a cash item, it only helps the company reduce taxable income. These past two acquisitions were quite large for the bank, and I don't expect them to be on the hunt anytime soon for another acquisition. So, it seems appropriate to back out this line item in order to understand the company's true earnings potential.

So, let's see what Alerus' true earnings power was for the third quarter. The company reported $2.56 million in earnings or $.18 per share. One-time cost for the integrations of the acquisitions above during the quarter was $.4 million, which won't show up next year. They also had to record a one-time cost for closures of three facilities at $.75 million.

This quarter Alerus recorded $1.8 million in amortization expense. The amortization costs are for the declining value of the core deposits from Beacon Bank and customer lists at ABGNCS. Both of these are non-cash items. For banking acquisitions, the acquirer must establish the CDI (Core Deposit Intangible) value and calculate the present core deposit cost advantage compared to other sources of funding. Then establish an economic life of the funding, which appears most banks have been using 10 years, and expense it over the life.

Normalized Cash Earnings

As you can see, the company's true cash earnings power is double what they reported. This proves the power of understanding normalized earnings. This same quarter in 2015, Alerus posted $.31 in earnings per share. Understanding that Alerus has still been operating just as strong now as they did in 2015, it takes some digging to see why there was such a dramatic decrease in reported earnings.

The acquisitions are truly starting to provide meaningful growth to the top line of the business. The bottom line growth will come in time, as integration and amortization costs start to gradually disappear. Some cost synergies should also start to show up in the next year.

For a projected annualized earnings, I went back to the first two quarters, and normalized the earnings like above. Then I estimated the 4th quarter earnings.

With $1.59 in cash earnings power, it looks like these acquisitions are creating meaningful growth. The problem is currently, it's being disguised by one-time charges and non-cash expenses. Cost synergies and organic growth should be another driver of the bank's value. With a share price of $16.40, and Alerus's cash earnings power of $1.59, it sells for a P/E ratio of 10x, which is much cheaper for a bank in today's market that has room to run. Just look below at a few comparables and their P/E ratios less amortization costs. Alerus is a deep value situation, which is being masked.

The bank is well capitalized and only fell short on one ratio during Q3 as being labeled "well capitalized," which was the Tier 1 capital ratio. This came in at 7.24% or "adequately capitalized" by standards. I expect this to continue to increase over the next few quarters significantly as retained earnings grow. Along with that, book value should grow substantially also. Currently, the Price to Book Value is 1.3x. This is high on a valuation basis, but the true earnings potential of the business hasn't kicked in yet, which will grow book value at a nice pace quarter over quarter in the coming years.

Net interest margins have trended downward over the past year in this low interest rate environment. 3Q 2016 came in at 3.71% when 3Q 2015 was 3.81%. With the Federal Reserve proving they are committed to slowly raising interest rates by increasing rates by 25 basis points recently, shows a beneficial environment for banks in the coming years. The bank assets are distributed across eastern North Dakota, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota and the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area.

Alerus has minimal exposure to oil-related areas and only 2% of its loan and lease portfolio in oil and gas-related credits. Alerus mostly focuses on commercial loans, which equate to 63% of the loan portfolio. 15% of the portfolio is in 1-4 family consumer loans. Management has handled risk well with only 1% of the total loan portfolio categorized as non-performing for 3Q 2016.

One concern I do have about Alerus is the operating efficiency. It's at 84%, and has been on the high side over the past year. This is one area management needs to focus on, and investors should watch closely. Cost synergies should kick in which would correlate to a better efficiency ratio. With cost synergies of 5% and one-time cost items eliminated, Alerus should be able to get their efficiency ratio down to 75%-78% in the next year. 75% is still high, but a conservative outlook. If bank deregulation policies are put in place in the coming years, this could significantly lower costs for a small bank like Alerus and significantly help the bottom line.

Takeaway

The bank is hiding its true earnings power and sells for cheap in today's market at 10x adjusted cash earnings. Integration and amortization costs should disappear over the next few years and benefit the bank tremendously. About a year ago, the bank sold for $20 to $21 a share. Now, it sells for $16.50 a share and nothing has changed operationally that warrants such a decline in value.

Shareholder value should have increased with the acquisitions management has made. Yes, the acquisitions have inflated costs for a moment in time that have hurt the bottom line. These costs will pass though, and top line numbers are already showing up with tremendous growth. There's a lot to like about this bank and has the potential to be a good long-term investment.

