What Happened To MTGE Investment Corporation?

MTGE Investment Corp (NASDAQ:MTGE) is in the tail end of a rough quarter. While many mortgage REITs are still within striking distance of their 52-week highs, the mREITs taking on duration risk through a leveraged portfolio of fixed-rate agency RMBS are taking it on the chin. While MTGE includes other assets in its portfolio, one of the largest factors driving net interest income was taking on a material amount of duration risk.

I appreciate this mortgage REIT because it is often underappreciated and it has one of the more sustainable dividends. That dividend was sustained again in the fourth quarter, and by the time you're reading this, shares will already be ex-dividend for $.40.

I run book value estimates for subscribers about once per week, usually over the weekend. Below, you'll find my estimates for book value for MTGE Investment Corp. These estimates are based off asset and hedge price estimations from December 22nd, 2016. Absent a significant swing in interest rates or a change in the spread between MBS prices and hedging rates, these values should be pretty close to the end-of-quarter values once they are adjusted for dividends.

Some analysts like to put TBA securities into a separate section for derivatives. My estimate for valuation gains and losses (in Q4, obviously a loss) on TBA positions are rolled in with the rest of the Fixed-Rate agency RMBS portfolio.

My rough estimate of a negative $.01 contribution from "other MBS Impact" may seem like there wasn't much that changed, but there were quite a few positions adjusted and netted against each other to reach the value.

What Happened to MTGE?

The major issue here was duration risk. MTGE's portfolio was designed for anything but a huge movement in rates. The portfolio could've withstood an increase of about 50 basis points while only losing around 3%, but we saw a much larger movement across most of the yield curve. Instead of rates climbing by 25 or 50 basis points as the Fed hiked rates, we saw Treasury yields skyrocket in expectation of massive fiscal stimulus. The net result was yields increasing by 90 to 100 basis points across most of the curve. That leads to a much larger decline in portfolio value.

Investors may very reasonably hope that management decided to raise hedges early in November. It is entirely possible that Gary Kain may have seen the writing on the wall when Trump won the election and rates started climbing. Even if MTGE locked in its losses shortly after the election, it would mean materially smaller losses.

On November 8th, the 10 year yield was 1.73%. The next day it was 2.035%. That is a substantial loss for bonds, but since then it climbed to 2.56%. The MTGE portfolio was structured to be able to take the first hit and shrug it off, but the next 50 basis points were brutal if MTGE maintained the same portfolio structure.

Rating

My outlook on MTGE is neutral. Remarkably, that is still better than average for the sector because so many REITs are getting dangerously expensive. Several mortgage REITs recently set new 52-week highs, but the bigger story was how much their discount to book value shrank. This isn't just a quarter during which prices went higher; it is a period during which book values were falling while investors were bidding up prices for shares.

