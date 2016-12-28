CA Technologies - Adult Supervision Is Much Fun For Shareholders, But Who Wants Fun?

Is there any rainbow in sight for this once imposing enterprise?

Not a traditional rainbow, anyway. A few weeks ago, I had the occasion to write an article about a company in the IT space, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), that has a business model that was unique to me in that there was no attempt to drive a product strategy or to derive synergies between its various operating units. One of the commentators upon reading that article suggested that he would like to see an analysis of CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA). It really doesn't compare all that closely to Roper except for its very modest growth profile, but I decided I would take a look when I had some spare time. And here it is the week between Christmas and New Year, and I have a bit of time on my hands and decided to see if I might oblige.

I wish that I could report that CA's shares were some undiscovered gem just waiting to yield subscribers huge returns. Or even that they were dramatically overvalued. Neither of those contentions is really supportable.

The shares are fairly valued - neither a great bargain nor overvalued. The current CEO, Mike Gregoire, is aware of CA's challenges as compared to some leaders who the board had brought in during the decline of this company. Sometimes the hand one is dealt is just inadequate to win the pot. This is just one of those times, I believe.

But while the hand is unlikely to produce any startling returns, it is just good enough to keep an investment in CA from being a wipeout. The company should be able to grow EPS at some marginal percentage, and it generates enough cash to pay a decent dividend. I am not a big fan of total return investing - especially in tech - but perhaps some readers like the challenge.

The current CEO, Mike Gregoire, represents mature supervision. Mr. Gregoire dealt with the stresses of working at Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) for some period after PeopleSoft, for which he served as EVP, was swallowed up in one of the epic hostile takeovers in the software world. He then worked for Taleo and was able to sell the company to Oracle for what was an outstanding valuation of $1.9 billion. I leave the irony of those two transactions to the recollection of readers.

By all accounts he enjoyed Oracle's pursuit of Taleo far more than he enjoyed trying to deal with the pitfalls of working for Oracle. It must have been amusing to see Oracle come after Taleo in order to obtain expertise in HCM after having bought PeopleSoft so that it could acquire expertise in… HCM. Subsequently, Mr. Gregoire became CEO of CA at the start of 2013 with scarcely any interlude for mountain biking, one of his passions. Mr. Gregoire has been CEO of CA for four years now, and it is unlikely that there are any real surprises up his sleeve.

As mentioned, Mr. Gregoire is an avid mountain biker - a vocation at which your writer can only marvel and apparently successful mountain biking takes discipline - certainly more disciplined than I could ever muster. My major discipline involves leaving that last glass of Sassicaia so I have room for a glass of port.

But the key here is that Mr. Gregoire has given up trying to find a magic bullet acquisition that is going to change the structure of CA and has adopted a reasonably disciplined capital allocation policy that has left the company with net cash.

What's it like to be a dinosaur?

CA is one of the dinosaurs of the software world. It was founded 40 years ago, and it has gone through multiple transformations over the years. It was one of the pioneers in the application software space, but has long given up on that segment. It was once a major company selling what is known as mainframe software, and it still derives a huge amount of its cash flow and its operating income from that activity. Mainframe software hasn't been a growth market since the days of Bush I, and it is continuing to decline. The company gets 55% of its revenue and 80% of its operating profit from its mainframe software segment. When people talk about boat anchors, this one is exceptionally heavy and unwieldy. Management has forecast that mainframe revenues will decline in the low-single digits. I have no reason to disbelieve that estimate and the record of the past few quarters is no worse than that.

The balance of the company has a reasonable chance to grow at low-double digits, I believe, and it has some margin opportunities as well. But if you put those numbers together, revenues are set to grow at maybe 2% a year - if all goes well - and it will take some further work to keep operating profits growing.

The solutions it offers in security are silos more than an overall fabric for advanced threat protection. Its "devops" business has some interesting products as well and will be substantially augmented by the just announced acquisition of a business called Automic. Unlike Roper, CA does have a unified set of product capabilities in its various areas of competence. It should be able to sustain double-digit growth in its non-mainframe spaces if it executes satisfactorily. As compared to some years ago, Gartner gives it a favorable vendor rating. The company is in the leaders' quadrant in many of its niches - that isn't too surprising in that these are niches that are no longer thought to be vast markets by most industry participants.

These days, CA has to compete in some of its business segments against companies like ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). It isn't that CA really has worse technology than either of those two firms - although that is a point that can be argued - but the fact is hard to underestimate what I might describe as marketplace momentum. NOW and SPLK have loads of momentum and CIO mindshare. CA is a long way from being able to replicate that. It would be foolhardy for investors to believe that CA has a realistic chance to focus on either service management or SIEM and replicate the success of its rivals.

As of the latest Gartner survey, CA isn't listed at all in the SIEM space (Splunk's playground) although certainly log management is a way of managing infrastructure. CA offers infrastructure management - just not the kind of infrastructure management that users have prioritized.

The same is basically true in the service management space. Here at least the competition is a bit more even-handed - both NOW and CA offer help desk solutions. But if one goes to a standard industry source to compare what are called ITSM (IT Service Management) solutions, the company is listed a niche player, about as low as it goes in the Gartner world.

The company really has a huge amount of ground to make up in terms of its ability to compete with fast growing competitors that have poured into potentially key growth spaces in recent years during the tenure of the former CEO who was more a placeholder than a vigorous executive.

I do not propose to go through all of the different offerings CA has in its various segments. The company offers a summary product overview presentation that runs on through almost 80 pages that discuss at a very high level the various offerings users can buy from the company. There is nothing particularly revolutionary or unexpected amongst this lengthy compendium. Some of the products are best in class. The problem is that the class is nothing elemental or unknown.

Just as an example, CA is the leader in a technology called single-user sign-on. It bought the leading company in the space, Netegrity, more than a decade ago. Netegrity, as I have painful reasons to remember, was going through its share of issues at the time as the market for its technology went from growth to something significantly less than that.

Fast forward a dozen years. CA/Netegrity still is the largest player in the space. But the market by now is completely mature, it is limited and its growth is modest. As the name implies, it is a technology that facilitates users to sign on a single time to all of their applications. There are plenty of competitors and from time to time users are hacked and the technology is blamed. Most large companies have long ago deployed some version of single user sign-on and it is hard to imagine how the technology can be further elaborated.

I think that while the company has a number of decent silos, it lacks anything close to a killer app on which it might hang a long-term growth strategy. It is hanging on and it will have the resources to continue to do so given the profitability of its mainframe portfolio and the stickiness of that part of its business. But it just hasn't figured out how to break out of being a company that lacks either excitement or the means to become a growth company of any great magnitude.

The most recent data from the New York island

I think most readers consider New York to be one of those fast moving, exciting environments. That may be true but it is also the home of CA which is not exactly the apotheosis of fast moving or exciting. CA's shares have probably been amongst the most stable names in the entire IT space over the past couple of years and really for some time before that. Over the past two years, the shares have appreciated 4%, which is a remarkable figure. In that time, the shares have ranged between $34.85 and $25.57. Shareholders who have a buy-and-hold strategy have been frustrated, and there have been very few opportunities to trade the name.

It does provide investors with a dividend yield of 3.2%, which is relatively high for an IT vendor. The company increased its dividend earlier this year for the first time since 2012 although one might be pardoned for missing the increase which amounted to 1%. It has missed two quarterly dividend payments in the past year.

Although CA has been known as a company with a strategy built around acquisitions since the advent of Mr. Gregoire and it has made just two acquisitions of significance. Last year the company paid $480 million to buy Rally, a company that offers software development tools. Rally is a company that competes against Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the team collaboration space. It is a hot space and Rally had been showing significant growth although it had been making significant losses. CA paid about 4.8X EV/S to acquire Rally which seems a reasonable price given the likely cost and revenue synergies that the combination afforded.

Since the acquisition, CA has integrated RallyDev with its product in the field called PPM. Gartner liked what it saw and has given the CA offering a position in the middle of the leader's quadrant in its May 2016 survey.

As best as I can determine, the acquisition has been reasonably successful in that it seems to have accelerated the growth of the company's devops business. But as the company doesn't explicitly provide for line of business revenue reporting at that level of granularity, that is more of a qualitative comment than anything else. Agile development, which is what Rally enables, is a trendy solution these days, and CA has sold some of its products in that arena, but without more quantification, it is hard to say how much and compared to what.

The company has seen higher margins in its enterprise segment. There were plenty of cost synergies to be had, and they appear to have been recognized. Management said, however, that it is not likely that the 18% operating margins achieved last quarter could be consistently achieved at this point although it remains a longer-term objective.

CA can be a surprisingly complicated company when it comes to analyzing quarterly income statements and that proved to be the case when the company released earnings at the end of last October. The headline numbers were more or less consistent with expectations. But many of the numbers below headline were considered less than stellar. In particular, the company reports numbers that relate to new product and capacity sales and renewals sales. Much of the issue was a comparison against a large contract the company recorded in the year earlier period with a major integrator. And much of it is just the lumpy nature of business. I do not think that it is really worthwhile to try to get into the level of granularity that some analysts wish to probe. Suffice it to say, it is going to be very difficult for this company to grow substantially when a huge part of its portfolio is declining. And it is probably not feasible to forecast the exact cadence of that decline quarter by quarter, and given the lack of volatility in these shares, it really doesn't seem to be totally worthwhile to try to do that.

The shares fell about 4.5% in the period immediately after the earnings release, but have since recovered the lost ground. While the IGV index wasn't down at the end of October, it has shown weaker trends since that point and it has actually underperformed CA shares over the past two months.

The most recent development was the announcement that CA would spend most of the company's free cash flow for the year in buying Automic. Automic should be an interesting acquisition for CA and it fits well with the company's portfolio in the devops space while adding capabilities in terms of automating business processes and enhancing its overall analytic capabilities. The purchase consideration of about $630 million, just a bit over 4X revenue, just a bit higher than CA's valuation. Notionally, the transaction ought to add about 3.6% to revenues and should depress operating margins modestly in its first year after the deal closes. But there appear to be plenty of available synergies both in terms of revenues and costs such that there ought to be a bit of accretion after 12-18 months. CA's shares declined when the deal was announced. That is both a knee jerk reaction and some realistic expectation that the amount of money being paid to acquire Automic will be money that is not available to fund share buybacks.

What is the current cost of a sow's ear or some CA numbers

CA shares have been cheap for a very long time now. This is the poster child for what a value trap has looked like. The company has shrunk its outstanding shares to 415 million. It is forecasting that its average share count will continue to decline. So, based on current prices, it has a market capitalization of $13.3 billion. The company has net cash of about $600 million, which leaves an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. The company is expected to achieve revenues of just over $4 billion in revenues this year and next, although with the recent appreciation of the dollar, I think it is likely that management is likely to trim guidance by 2-3%. But in any event, the shares are selling for an EV/S of around 3.2X. Not really all that cheap for very little growth. The company's P/E is 12.4X. Again, not all that cheap.

The company continues to generate plenty of cash. While cash flow this past quarter was negative, primarily because of the settlement of a long running dispute with the GSA, it is still forecasting that CFFO will be a bit greater than $1 billion. The company had a significantly greater decrease in deferred revenues last quarter than it did in the prior year, and other balance sheet items were also a contributor to the negative compare. The way free cash flow is calculated by most analysts is to subtract the purchase of plant and equipment from CFFO, but in this case, there has been no net cap ex. So the company's free cash flow for the year is likely to be around $1 billion and that produces a free cash flow yield of just under 8%. That is about as high as one typically sees for that metric, but it ought to be high if free cash flow isn't showing much growth.

There are analysts who might look at the company's free cash generation, its ability to find inorganic growth sources and perhaps its ability to develop if not killer apps, then at least competitive solutions and determine there is something to be said for this name. For me the most apposite that can be said for CA at this point in terms of its shares is that they are boring and seem likely to remain so. Not much positive alpha that I can find in this name.