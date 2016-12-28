Tesla: Prepare For The Exodus

Click to enlarge

Tesla after hitting a growth wall

My bearish thesis on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is simple: A capital-intensive enterprise running at a loss even while having the high-end EV market it sells into all to itself. Once true competition arrives (starting mostly in 2018, though the Bolt already shows a proper EV powertrain), Tesla will see even lower margins than the ones it enjoys today. Given this dynamic, Tesla will have bankruptcy risk in a competitive EV environment.

Tesla stock, however, has proven tremendously resilient, even in the face of obvious threats and negative developments. At least part of this resiliency rests on Tesla continuing to grow revenues very quickly, while simultaneously posting losses and burning cash.

This article will cover a menace to Tesla's share price, which isn't a new development when it comes to the bearish thesis described above. However, a new development is who holds Tesla shares.

Tesla's Main Investor Type

Tesla's resiliency to losses and cash burn isn't too surprising, if you consider the type of investor it attracts. This type of investor is a growth-oriented investor. It's an investor that buys companies growing very quickly even if they are showing losses and significant cash burn. It can be shown that this type of investor is the main consumer of Tesla shares. Take, for instance, mutual funds as a proxy for the type of investor who buys Tesla:

We can already see that, overwhelmingly, the type of mutual fund holding Tesla shares is growth-oriented. These funds alone hold 36.8% of Tesla's most recently disclosed shares outstanding. These funds are, however, just a proxy for the type of investor holding Tesla. Other institutions (pension funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, etc.) which are growth-oriented or have a growth allocation will also have this kind of propensity to hold TSLA.

This type of investor, as I said, is used to hold loss-making, cash-burning enterprises - as long as they're growing very rapidly. Under this perspective, it's rather obvious why losses and cash burn have not scared them away.

However, there is one type of event which does scare these investors away. That event is the collapse of (revenue) growth. Indeed, there's a rather recent precedent which affected a stock that was, at the time, already pretty cheap. It still got sold heavily anyway.

The Precedent

The precedent I am talking about was set by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. Back in late 2012 and up to the middle of 2013, Apple lost nearly half of its market value, as can be seen below:

Going into this event, Apple was also a large holding for growth investors. However, as Apple stock peaked and then collapsed, something was happening to its revenue growth rate:

In little more than one year, Apple saw its revenue growth rate go from +22.6% to just +0.9%. While this was happening, growth investors fled the stock - literally at any price. It can be speculated that the same would happen to Tesla, if its present +32% year-on-year revenue growth rate was to suffer a similar collapse.

Therein Lies The Problem For Tesla

As it were, there is a real chance that the exact same thing which happened to Apple is going to happen to Tesla. It takes but a single, and very, very likely event to produce the same outcome. What is this event? The Model 3 being delayed beyond Q3 2017. This event is a near certainty. The Model 3 stands to be delayed not one quarter, but several. Importantly, I'm not just talking about some token launch, but the delivery of Model 3 cars in significant numbers.

What happens if this event takes place? Well, remember, Tesla just beat all records during Q3 2016. It delivered 24,821 units of Model S and X during the quarter. This level of deliveries is actually at a level Tesla itself does not expect to surpass sustainably when it comes to the Model S and X (it expects to deliver those at a ~100,000 yearly pace). So come Q3 2017, what will happen?

You have guessed it. Come Q3 2017, and in the absence of Model 3 sales, the revenue growth rate year-on-year will be around 0% at best. Same goes for Q4 2017, if the Model 3 isn't out in quantity by then, either (this also very likely).

So there you have it. Within a predictable time frame, growth-oriented investors have the prospect of growth disappearing altogether (though somewhat mitigated by the expectation of future growth from the delayed Model 3 launch). Its fortitude will thus be tested by growth numbers which it isn't usually keen to keep in their books.

Here, it's also useful to remember that Apple's stock collapse started happening ~9 months before revenue growth actually collapsed to nothing. These are the same nine months Tesla has until its own revenue growth collapse event. And furthermore, Apple was a cheap stock to begin with, something Tesla can't claim by a mile. Apple got taken to the woodshed for 45% of its value. How much could Tesla stock lose under similar circumstances?

Conclusion

The type of investor invested in Tesla stock can hold it through losses and cash burn. However, the same type of investor won't hold even cheap, highly profitable, massive cash generating businesses, if they face growth challenges.

Tesla is about to experience a growth slowdown which will mirror what happened with Apple. It starts from a massive valuation, losses and cash burn. Will growth investors hold it through this in growth valley? Some may and many won't.

The only variable here is the timing of the Model 3 launch (in quantity). It's a near-certainty that the Model 3 won't launch by Q3 2017. Thus, this growth crash is all but unavoidable. On top of this near-certainty, I'd argue that any news confirming that the Model 3 is delayed (which is bound to come out in the next six months) is going to have an outsized impact on Tesla stock. The reason for this outsized impact is that such news will provide confirmation that the revenue growth collapse is entirely unavoidable - and will thus lead to a growth investor exodus from the stock.