A Nice Deal In An Increasingly Expensive Market

Abbott Labs is a healthcare company of the highest quality, and is trading at attractive levels right now compared to the market as a whole.

Abbott Labs has been beaten down from a mix of headline news regarding its pending acquisitions, and the sluggish healthcare sector as a whole.

If you have taken a look at market headlines in recent weeks, you will notice an abundance of good news. Indices are surging at all time highs, and economic data continues to remain positive. This environment - although fun to ride the wave, makes new capital difficult to deploy for prudent investors. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a top quality holding trading at reasonable valuations. This is increasingly uncommon in the current market.

The stock market has been on an absolute tear since the election, as all three major indices have been running rampant. Click to enlarge

source: Google finance

In less than two months the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial, and Nasdaq are all up between 8.83% - 11.53%. Optimism regarding the positive effects of a "pro-business" administration has done wonders for investors after a long, and tenuous presidential campaign cycle. Abbott Labs has not followed along, and is actually down 1% since the election. Even more so, it is down about 14% over the past year. Why has Abbott Labs performed so terribly?

Abbott Labs has faced some headwinds over the past year. With it being an election year, politics have been front and center on the market floor. Analysts had been pointing out what a potential Democratic government led by Hillary Clinton would mean to regulation sensitive sectors such as healthcare. This speculation reached a climax when EpiPen maker Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) CEO Heather Bresch was brought in front of a congressional committee to testify about high costs, and price increases on the EpiPen. Public outcries regarding the high cost of healthcare goods and services brought a negative stigma to the sector. The Republican Party had a surprisingly strong showing on election day, resulting in Republican control of the Presidency, Senate, and House. It seems that the threat of regulation on healthcare companies is now minimal for the foreseeable future. Although the passing of this headwind is a positive, it is prudent to note that shares still have not responded to the election results. There have been other factors affecting Abbott Labs.

Abbott Labs has been simultaneously working through two potential acquisitions. The first being the acquisition of St. Jude Medical (NYSE: STJ). First agreed on back in April of this year, Abbott Labs will acquire the medical device manufacturer for $25B. Abbott will fund the deal by offering stock, and a $15B debt offering. The deal has been approved by share holders, and just received conditional anti-trust approval, giving Abbott Labs the green light to prepare for a close to the deal. In the short term, the company on the buying side of a deal takes a share price hit because A) the company usually pays a premium in order to get the other party to agree to a deal, and B) such deals require capital outlay in the form of debt, and often shares leading to a short term hit on the value of existing shares. Abbott Labs is also working through another (albeit more complicated) transaction in the form of its deal to acquire Alere, Inc. (NYSE: ALR). Alere manufactures medical diagnostic products. The acquisition is a cash deal worth $5.8B. The acquisition is mired in controversey, with the two parties battling in court, and Abbott recently filing a motion to back out of the deal at the beginning of December. It still remains to be seen how the soured relationship between Abbott Labs and Alere will work itself out. The combined size of these two deals, and the volatility of the ongoing Alere acquisition have given a lot of uncertainty to Abbott's stock. This is the primary reason why shares are down 14% from a year ago.

These headwinds have created a "perfect storm" that has suppressed the price of shares, yet does not imply a damaged business model. In the long run, Abbott should continue to execute and grow earnings. The St. Jude Medical deal gives Abbott a cutting edge medical device pipeline that will position Abbott to prosper as the increasing threat of cardiovascular disease will increase the demand for medical devices over the next 10+ years.

Click to enlarge

source: http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/123/8/933

The St. Jude deal will be accretive to earnings immediately, providing an estimated boost of $.21 per share to earnings in 2017, and $.29 boost in 2018. Additionally, Abbott is estimated that it will realize annual synergies of $500 by the year 2020. If the Alere deal goes through, EPS could be impacted by $.12 - $.13 in 2017, and $.20 per share in 2018. Each of these deals will help Abbott continue to grow over the long run.

Additionally, Abbott Labs is a well diversified healthcare company that manufactures products through its major divisions Diagnostics, Medical Devices, Nutrition, and Pharmaceuticals generics (the name brand portion of the business was spun off to form AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV).

About 30% of sales are generated in the United States, with the rest in foreign markets. In total, its revenues are evenly split between developed, and emerging markets. Its grew sales by 9.1% last year on a constant currency basis, and analysts are currently forecasting earnings growth near 10% over the next five years.

One of the true testaments to a company's earnings quality is an ability to raise dividends for an extended time period. Abbott Labs is no slouch in this department either. Its recent 1.9% dividend increase marks the 43rd consecutive year of Abbot paying out increasing dividends. It will not show up on any "dividend champion" filters, because the dividends paid per share were technically reduced when Abbott Labs spun off AbbVie, back in 2013.

Investors should applaud management's decision to raise the dividend by only 1.9% this year. This is a sign of awareness regarding its short term fiscal situation as it digests the St. Jude Medical, and Alere acquisitions. Over the long term, Abbott has grown its dividend 7-9%. As the balance sheet recovers, and earnings continue to grow at a 8-10% pace, the dividend raises will once again fall in line with historical norms. The payout ratio is only about 48% of 2016 earnings, which gives Abbott Labs additional flexibility with future raise considerations.

At today's close of $38.60, Abbott Labs is trading at just over 17X 2016 earnings. This represents a very solid deal compared to the S&P 500 as a whole, which trades at 19x 2016 earnings (estimated at $118) - while Abbott's forecasted earnings growth of around 10% outpaces the historical growth norms of the S&P 500 by 2-3%. Abbott's dividend yield of 2.76% also exceeds the index's dividend yield of 2.01%. Based on the growth prospects that Abbott's pending acquisitions present, its position around the world in a growing medical industry, its current valuation relative to the market, and its growing dividend- I conclude that Abbott Labs stands to outperform the S&P 500 over the long term (next 5+ years).

Graphics unless noted are sourced from Abbott Laboratories.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.