A Tale Of Three 'Graham And Dodd' Growth Stocks

Three stocks that I've observed over the decades illustrate the point, but their future is not as bright as their past.

The Graham and Dodd philosophy is normally associated with "deep value" investing. "Growth" is not really part of the lexicon, although toward the end of his career, Ben Graham demanded earnings growth of "one third in ten years." Such a gain of 33% would translate into the 3% annual earnings growth that was enough to match inflation. But apart from that, he bought "muddle through" stocks around book value that produced mostly dividend income and promised a return of capital much like bonds, with the important difference that "return of capital" would be in "real," or inflation- adjusted terms (before taxes). In this regard, stocks would be much like Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS).

Still, it has been possible to find long term growth stocks that, from time to time, sell at Grahamite valuations around book value, and/or ten times earnings. And those are my favorite "Graham" stocks. It's not that I'm against growth, it's just that I don't like paying up for it.

I still avoid most "high growth" stocks of companies growing at 15%-20% or more, with valuations to match. Growth is achievable growth, of about 10%, plus or minus, selling at Graham and Dodd metrics. Over the years, I've gotten to know stocks that have maintained this kind of growth for decades at a time. (This is almost impossible to do with "sprinters" like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).) And the leverage offered to such "Graham and Dodd" stocks by P/E multiple expansion has turned potentially decent returns into monstrous ones. I have "followed" the three stocks below for two to three decades, but regretfully have traded in only one of them.

The one I've traded is Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), which produces products in the haircare and household appliances areas. The haircare business was initially directed at issues minority (African-American and Hispanic women), and the appliances business is similar off the beaten track. Throughout the company's existence, the stock was a homely, plain Jane investment. No single attribute would have made it a great investment, but a combination did.

When I first started following it late in 1990, the stock was selling below book value, and the company had a return on equity ROE of about 12%. Given that all the earnings were reinvested, one could reasonably hope for a 12% growth rate, which I believed was sustainable for 30 years to 2020. (As it turned out, a higher growth rate was actually sustained for 25 years to 2015; the jury is out on the remaining five.) The one flaw from a Graham and Dodd viewpoint was the lack of a dividend, but the good ROE capture (the fact that the company actually grew at the theoretical 12% rate implied by reinvesting all of its retained earnings) made up for this.

If the estimates about sustainability of earnings growth was correct, they could go up 30 times in three decades. There was one more "kicker," that the P/B and P/E ratios were low enough to triple, so a 30-fold increase in earnings could translate into an 90-fold increase in the stock price.

Having missed the stock at a price of less than 1 in 1990, I bought it below 7 in 2000, and sold it for over 10, a Grahamite 50% gain. I bought it back again at 8 during the 2008 crash, and kept it to the low 20s. Putting these two investments "back to back," I more than tripled my money. But by "dawdling," I missed a gain that could have been over 100 times during a period of 25 years.

Another stock that I noted at about the same time was Novo-Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). I should have paid more attention to it than I did, because I was covering the company for Value Line. But I hadn't then understood the leverage of low price to book ratios.

The company (and its stock) was "founded" in its current form in 1989, when Denmark's Novo Industri merged with Nordisk, its most important competitor in Denmark. (Novo actually goes back as far as 1891. But the 1989 merger represented a "fresh start" for the combined company. It meant that the stock had inherited a bunch of "legacy" issues (including a depressed stock price) that was no longer applicable going forward.

Specifically, the stock was selling around book, because the periodic price wars with Nordisk caused Novo's ROEs to "bracket" 12%, sometimes rising as high as 15%, at others going into the low single digits. The merger removed this "cyclicality" from corporate earnings and allowed them to grow on a sustained basis.

First, Novo-Nordisk was able to capitalize on the 10% annual growth of the insulin market. The second was that the company increased its market share by introducing a conveniences such as human insulin, and a new insulin injector shaped like a "pen." The third was successful start ups of new ventures such as human growth hormone, haemophliia and obesity treatment (these now make up about 20% of Novo-Nordisk's sales). And finally, increasing economies of scale allowed margins to expand. The total result was earnings growth approaching 20% a year for most of the 1990s, and a stock price that rose at even faster rates because of P/E multiple expansion.

A second entry opportunity occurred in the early 2000s, when annual earnings percentage growth slowed down from almost 20% to the mid-teens, pulling down the P/E ratio to the point where the dividend yield was above, rather than below, 1.0%. But the company began raising the dividend 28% a year (in Danish currency terms) until as late as the annual 2016 declaration. With a dividend payout ratio now that of a mature company this kind of divided growth won't last much longer. One of my proprietary dividend growth formulas favors the stocks of companies yielding as little as 1% if the dividend can grow at 25% a year for some years, and 15 years certainly meets any reasonable definition of "some years."

The third company was Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). I first started looking at it in 1995, when the company was earning a mediocre 10%-12% return on equity, and the stock was selling around book. More to the point, Ross' philosophy should have made it appealing to Graham and Dodd investors. It was based on the sale of bargain merchandise obtained from closeout and private labels sales. Basically the customer was getting branded quality goods at generic prices.

Not satisfied with earnings growth tracking sales in the low teens, the company began buying back stock, and second by raising margins, meaning that earnings would grow faster than sales. By the early to mid-2000s, the rising returns on equity (ROE), meant that the stock was no longer selling near book value. Investors to this point had enjoyed average annual total returns north, rather than south, of 15% for the previous decade. But the days of the greatest growth and stock price appreciation were just ahead.

Ross Stores kicked up its sales growth in the late 2000s decade, to the high teens. This, of course, could not last, and sales and earnings growth are now retreating to the low teens. Ross Stores is likely closer to the end, than the beginning, of its growth phase. Even so, the stock is the most expensive as it has ever been, with a P/E ratio in the low 20s. With the possible exception of the mid-1990s, the stock never stood out in terms of price to asset value, dividends, or earnings growth, although a combination of the three made it a stellar performer for the better part of two decades, with gains of nearly 10 times in the past ten years alone.

We must caution that we no longer find these three stocks attractive on Graham and Dodd grounds. And many of the drivers for the former attractiveness are not longer operable.

Helen of Troy's stock is now nowhere near ten times earnings. Furthermore, the man who founded the company in 1968, Gerald J. Rubin, has retired, and the new management does not appear to share his vision.

Novo-Nordisk has made a successful transition to a new generation of management from the one I knew in the 1990s. But its salient Grahamite investment characteristics, a high ratio of assets to market value, and dividend growth, may be things of the past, with earnings growth also harder to come by going forward.

Ross Stores still has investment merits, but its brightest days of 20ish annual earnings growth and commensurate stock price gains is probably past it, with dividends not yet ready to step into the breach. Also, the average age of its four most senior managers is around 60, meaning that there will likely be management changes in the next five to ten years.

Not all Graham and Dodd stocks will be as rewarding as these three. Some of them will have to held (and monitored) for years before it is apparent that they will be standouts. As Graham opined, diversity is the key. The trick is still to buy a bunch of stocks on Graham and Dodd metrics. One should maintain positions in stocks that offer satisfactory performance (single digit annual percentage earnings gains and dividends that bring the total return to the 8%-10% range). Then cull stocks that are disappointing in terms of earnings and dividend performance (don't meet above metrics), and use the proceeds of these sales to add to stocks that are clearly growing, using past investments in the stocks to average down your "blended" price to Graham Dodd levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.