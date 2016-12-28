Norway Takes Step To Rein In Bank Risk

The move will improve the credit quality of these institutions to a degree, especially among debtholders with the highest seniority.

Norway recently increased its countercyclical capital buffer (a portion of its common equity tier 1, or CET1) from 1.5% to 2.0%, slated to take effect at year-end 2017.

Thesis

Senior creditors of Norwegian banks (most notable: DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), Sparebank 1 SMN (OTC:SRMGF), Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge (OTC:SPXXF)) will benefit from the government's increase of a countercyclical capital buffer on systematically important financial institutions through its effect on increasing capitalization requirements. Junior stakeholders (e.g., those owning common equity) may be disadvantaged if banks need to issue additional equity, cut back on dividends, and/or if it materially influences these institutions' risk-taking behavior.

Overview

Norway (NYSEARCA:NORW) is in the process of augmenting the country's countercyclical capital buffer to a 2.0% common equity tier 1 (CET1) [defined as (retained earnings + equity capital) / risk-weighted assets], up from 1.5% and will take effect December 31, 2017. Norway's initiative is similar to the US Federal Reserve's total loss absorbing capacity ("TLAC") rule, wherein banks are forced to strengthen their capitalization to protect taxpayers and company stakeholders against investment loss in the event of a resolution/bankruptcy process.

Also similar to the Fed's TLAC rule, Norway's requirement is most beneficial to the most senior creditors of banks affected by the change, as protection from economic shocks is highest among investors who hold the highest seniority, or standing with respect to the order of repayment in the event of a sale or bankruptcy. While junior stakeholders (e.g., shareholders) may also benefit from more robust capital requirements, any equity capital raising would dilute existing shareholders' interests. Moreover, greater capitalization requirements could work to restrict a financial institution's risk taking and discourage dividend hikes and/or share buybacks to avoid dipping below the stipulated ratio. Accordingly, senior stakeholders in Norwegian banks are likely to benefit most, with shareholders potentially disadvantaged depending on how circumstances regarding leverage, equity dilution, capital/dividend distribution, and risk-taking behavior are affected.

Norway is primarily promoting the reform out of concern that housing prices are becoming frothy in the domestic market largely as a consequence of long-standing ultra-low interest rates. On top of this, steady growth in the country's household debt-to-GDP ratio - highest since 2010 and also heavily attributed to the housing boom - has provided concern of a general level of systemic risk buildup in the economy, especially considering the stagnant/negative GDP growth observed recently. Over the past four quarters, measured on a quarter-over-quarter basis, Norway's GDP growth has come to -1.6%, 1.1%, 0.0%, and -0.5%. (Norway is expected to officially avoid the textbook definition of a recession by coming in around 0.5%-0.6% q/q growth for Q4 when data is released February 16, 2017.)

Click to enlarge

On a year-over-year basis, this growth comes to -0.9%. In light of these issues, the CET1 increase came via a recommendation from Norges Bank (Norway's central bank). Yet with growth failing to materialize in much of Europe, low rates and therefore cheap lending is likely to persist throughout most sectors of the economy.

The new rule will effectively apply to financial institutions, banks, and all financial holding companies without insurance operations. Nonetheless, banks with international operations may be exempt from the full 50-basis point increase should countercyclical capital buffers be present in those countries, which can be recognized to qualify for the new minimum 2.0% threshold.

The rise in mortgages as a percentage of banks' loan portfolios is largely the primary reason for the increase. Home prices have increased 7.1% in Norway since the most recent bottom in Q4 2008, according to an internal house index measure kept by Statistics Norway.

Click to enlarge

Over the past year, home prices are up 8% in all of Norway and 18% in Oslo and its surrounding area. By contrast, nominal GDP has increased just 2.6% year-over-year based on recent marks of -0.9% y/y real GDP growth and a 3.5% y/y increase in headline inflation. For banks, mortgage loans increased 11% y/y (source: Statistics Norway). If home prices were to materially correct, this would meaningfully impact the value of loan portfolios at Norwegian financial institutions, which have become increasingly weighted with mortgages. With the heightened effect this imbalance could have on asset quality and capitalization, the country's central bank felt compelled to offset some of this risk by increasing the CET1 ratio for domestic banks.

Based on regulation passed in October, Pillar 2 requirements added an additional 1.5% to the CET1 requirement, increasing it from 13.5% to 15.0% for Norway's systematically important institutions (SIIs). With the additional 0.5% increase in the countercyclical buffer, the new ratio will increase to 15.5% for SIIs and, for non-systematically important institutions, 12% plus an additional Pillar 2 requirement based on specific characteristics of the bank or institution. If housing prices continue to increase and take on a greater share of bank loan portfolios, or other credit-related imbalances manifest elsewhere, the central bank may continue to increase the capital buffers aiming to offset risk.

The benefit of the regulation as a capital control mechanism is inherently in its countercyclical foundation. During "good times" (such as now, relatively speaking), extra capital is accumulated to avoid frothier market conditions where credit expands to unhealthy levels. During "bad times," the buffer can be rolled back (or eliminated altogether) to ensure banks are still inclined to lend to avoid a credit freeze that works to exacerbate a downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.