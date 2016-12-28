InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/27/16: Amicus, Lonestar Resources, DDR, First Trust High Income Fund

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/27/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE);

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD);

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD); and

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK);

ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);

Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF);

Macom Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);

Bb & T (NYSE:BBT), and;

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK);

Six Flags Ent (NYSE:SIX);

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Williams Stephen T DIR Bb & T BBT S $53,349,860 2 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,612,160 3 Sandberg Sheryl COO,DIR Facebook FB AS $12,824,074 4 Ocampo John L CB,DIR,BO Macom Technology Solutions MTSI AS $7,844,546 5 Bass Carl CEO,DIR Autodesk ADSK AS $3,940,650 6 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $3,751,636 7 Kruszewski Ronald J CEO,DIR Stifel Financial SF S $3,111,392 8 Stryker Ronda E DIR Stryker SYK S $2,168,952 9 Scripps Wendy E BO Scripps Networks SNI S $1,491,028 10 Desgarennes Kenneth CFO ZAYO ZAYO AS $1,295,648 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

