InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/27/16: Amicus, Lonestar Resources, DDR, First Trust High Income Fund

Includes: ADSK, BBT, CPS, DDR, DMRC, FB, FOLD, FSD, GOOG, JAKK, LONE, MTSI, OXY, OZM, SF, SIX, SNI, SYK, ZAYO
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/27/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE);
  • First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD);
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD); and
  • DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK);
  • ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);
  • Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
  • Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF);
  • Macom Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
  • Bb & T (NYSE:BBT), and;
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK);
  • Six Flags Ent (NYSE:SIX);
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Duffey John M CEO,DIR Six Flags Ent SIX B $1,498,198
2 Otto Alexander DIR,BO DDR DDR B $1,248,391
3 Saba Capital Mgt BO First Trust High Income Long Short Fund FSD B $816,696
4 Oasis Mgt BO Jakks Pacific JAKK B $796,294
5 Klesse William R DIR Occidental Petroleum OXY B $721,500
6 Abrams Capital BO Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group OZM B $714,305
7 Destefano Gary DIR Digimarc DMRC B $691,209
8 Pinkerton John H DIR Lonestar Resources Us LONE JB* $575,000
9 Lambilliotte Bernard DIR Lonestar Resources Us LONE JB* $460,000
10 Perceptive Adv BO Amicus Therap FOLD B $410,050
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Williams Stephen T DIR Bb & T BBT S $53,349,860
2 Page Lawrence CEO,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $26,612,160
3 Sandberg Sheryl COO,DIR Facebook FB AS $12,824,074
4 Ocampo John L CB,DIR,BO Macom Technology Solutions MTSI AS $7,844,546
5 Bass Carl CEO,DIR Autodesk ADSK AS $3,940,650
6 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $3,751,636
7 Kruszewski Ronald J CEO,DIR Stifel Financial SF S $3,111,392
8 Stryker Ronda E DIR Stryker SYK S $2,168,952
9 Scripps Wendy E BO Scripps Networks SNI S $1,491,028
10 Desgarennes Kenneth CFO ZAYO ZAYO AS $1,295,648
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

