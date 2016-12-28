InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/27/16: Amicus, Lonestar Resources, DDR, First Trust High Income Fund

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE);
- First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (NYSE:FSD);
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD); and
- DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK);
- ZAYO (NYSE:ZAYO);
- Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF);
- Macom Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS);
- Bb & T (NYSE:BBT), and;
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK);
- Six Flags Ent (NYSE:SIX);
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY);
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and;
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Duffey John M
|CEO,DIR
|Six Flags Ent
|SIX
|B
|$1,498,198
|2
|Otto Alexander
|DIR,BO
|DDR
|DDR
|B
|$1,248,391
|3
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|First Trust High Income Long Short Fund
|FSD
|B
|$816,696
|4
|Oasis Mgt
|BO
|Jakks Pacific
|JAKK
|B
|$796,294
|5
|Klesse William R
|DIR
|Occidental Petroleum
|OXY
|B
|$721,500
|6
|Abrams Capital
|BO
|Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group
|OZM
|B
|$714,305
|7
|Destefano Gary
|DIR
|Digimarc
|DMRC
|B
|$691,209
|8
|Pinkerton John H
|DIR
|Lonestar Resources Us
|LONE
|JB*
|$575,000
|9
|Lambilliotte Bernard
|DIR
|Lonestar Resources Us
|LONE
|JB*
|$460,000
|10
|Perceptive Adv
|BO
|Amicus Therap
|FOLD
|B
|$410,050
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Williams Stephen T
|DIR
|Bb & T
|BBT
|S
|$53,349,860
|2
|Page Lawrence
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$26,612,160
|3
|Sandberg Sheryl
|COO,DIR
|FB
|AS
|$12,824,074
|4
|Ocampo John L
|CB,DIR,BO
|Macom Technology Solutions
|MTSI
|AS
|$7,844,546
|5
|Bass Carl
|CEO,DIR
|Autodesk
|ADSK
|AS
|$3,940,650
|6
|Silver Point Cap
|BO
|Cooper Standard
|CPS
|S
|$3,751,636
|7
|Kruszewski Ronald J
|CEO,DIR
|Stifel Financial
|SF
|S
|$3,111,392
|8
|Stryker Ronda E
|DIR
|Stryker
|SYK
|S
|$2,168,952
|9
|Scripps Wendy E
|BO
|Scripps Networks
|SNI
|S
|$1,491,028
|10
|Desgarennes Kenneth
|CFO
|ZAYO
|ZAYO
|AS
|$1,295,648
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.