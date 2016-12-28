Opportunity To Obtain A 55-60% Return Over The Next 15-24 Months By Shorting Castlight Health

Heavy insider selling in recent months, especially by the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) who sold all his shares in November 2016.

Slowdown in growth (high level of churn) and deal with Anthem and other channel partners not resulting in enough growth to replace churned ARR.

Thesis summary

Short Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Stock price: $5.35

52-week high/low: 5.5/2.54

Click to enlarge

I believe there is an opportunity to obtain 55%+ return over the next 15-24 months by shorting Castlight Health's shares. There is a fantastic risk/reward ratio at the current price of $5.35 (@ Dec 27 close). The maximum probable loss I see from a short position is 8-10%.

While the stock has fallen by about 85% since its peak after the IPO in 2014, there is still a lot of room for further fall as it is still valued like a major growth stock (at more than 5x sales).

Business Overview

Castlight Health is a cloud-based enterprise healthcare management (EHM) vendor that helps large- or medium-sized self-insured employers (especially those that offer HDHP + HSA plans as an option to employees) manage their healthcare costs by providing transparency and engagement services for their employees. It charges its customers on a per member-per month subscription fee basis for their employees eligible to use the platform. Subscription revenues make up 93-94% of its overall revenues with the rest coming from implementation services. Its subscription agreements usually have a term of three years, and it recognizes revenues upon implementation of its platform, which is generally within 3-9 months of contract signing.

Until about the third quarter of 2015, it was using a direct sales model to sell its core platform products, but since then, it has also focused on developing channel relationships with some benefits consultants and health insurers (Anthem in particular) to try and expand its reach.

Products & Services

Until 2014

Castlight Essentials - Flagship Enterprise Healthcare Cloud application that enables employees and their families to search for information on medical providers, including personalized out-of-pocket cost estimates and quality information.

Castlight Pharmacy - Tool for managing prescription drug spend.

Castlight Dental (introduced in Q3 2014) - Tool for managing dental spend.

Castlight Reference Based Pricing - Allows employers to set a "fair market" reference price.

Castlight Rewards - Employee incentive application.

2015 Onwards

Castlight Health Benefits Platform - Core Castlight platform that includes both an employee and a benefits professional experience (for HR leaders to track and drive employee engagement).

Castlight Pharmacy - Tool for managing prescription drug spend.

Castlight Dental (introduced in Q3 2014) - Tool for managing dental spend.

Castlight Rewards - Employee incentive application.

Castlight Protect - Reference-based pricing renamed as Protect in Q2 2015.

Castlight Elevate (introduced in Q2 2015) - Solution for managing behavioral health.

Castlight Action (introduced in Q3 2015) - Automated solution for benefits professionals to leverage data and predictive analytics to connect employees to the right benefits and programs.

Weak Core Product

The company has changed its business model many times, even after going public. This can be seen from the differences in the "Our Applications" it lists in its S-1 document, 2014 10-K and 2015 10-K reports.

Medical billing in the US is quite complicated. Apart from simple procedures, it might be very difficult to provide customers with the accurate prices for many services.

Moreover, Castlight powers its tool by buying claims and pricing data from health plans and third-party administrators (TPAs). There is no guarantee on the accuracy of the data in the sense that there is no real consistency among hospitals in charging the same rates for the same procedures. Hospitals charge what they can in every instance, i.e., their charge depends on who the patient is. It may be close to their "chargemaster" rates for uninsured patients, or much lower for out-of-network insured patients, but still quite high compared to negotiated rates with health plans. However, even rates negotiated with the same health plan would differ for different patients covered under different types of health plans. Insurers can have multiple plans with multiple agreements for the same hospitals or doctors.

So Castlight needs to separate pricing data for in-network hospitals and out-of-network hospitals. To make matters a bit more complicated, even in-network hospitals for a particular health plan might have doctors that are out-of-network for the same plan. So Castlight needs to employ real-time tracking of such things to make sure its prices are accurate.

According to a study published in JAMA, a majority of employees who used transparency tools searched for amounts higher than the highest deductible. So there is no clear incentive to go for lower cost care in such cases.

The entire industry is slowly shifting fundamentally from the fee-for-service model towards a value-based model. For example, Boeing (NYSE:BA) (a Castlight customer) broke away from the traditional model in a few key regions with large concentrations of employees and contracted directly with integrated healthcare systems called accountable care organizations, or ACOs. In such contracts, the healthcare system directly takes on the financial risk associated with providing services to employees. The pay/bonuses for doctors and other care providers are tied to well-being of employees and not necessarily to the volume of services provided. Many healthcare systems have been building up their infrastructure in order to be able to make such deals with large employers.

Even Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) (biggest Castlight customer) has struck deals with select hospitals across the country for bundled prices on specific surgeries. My guess is that as such deals gather further steam, Wal-Mart would try to get more of its employees off the Castlight platform.

Finally, the strength of Castlight's transparency and engagement platform is a double-edged sword. If it does prove valuable, it would increase competition as health plans will take notice of the benefits of offering such tools and revamp quickly their offerings for customers.

Intensifying Competition - Limited Differentiation

Most health insurance companies including Aetna (NYSE:AET), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) have their own transparency and engagement tools that they provide for free or at minimal cost to their self-insured employer customers (along with a mobile app), so as to allow their ASO business to become more competitive.

Just to give a couple of examples, Aetna has been offering for free its tool to customers for about a decade and has seen rising engagement levels. It introduced an enhanced version of the tool called "Member Payer Estimator" (MPE) in 2010, which provides customers with the most current negotiated rates with providers. Building off MPE, it introduced "Wellmatch" in 2015, with additional features including reviews/recommendations and quality ratings and a mobile-app access.

UnitedHealth has its own free transparency and analytics tool Optum for its customer base. The system called myEasyBook allows users of high-deductible healthcare plans to go online and compare the costs of different available providers in their network.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield (BCBS), an association constituted by 36 independently-operated insurance companies, covering more than 106 million members, launched in Sep 2015 its free transparency tool called Axis. Axis will aggregate secure cost data from more than 2.3 billion procedures each year, from 96 percent of all hospitals in the country and 92 percent of doctors. As this product gets up to speed and matures, it would increase the pressure for its adoption as it's a free product and pose as an extremely tough competitor to Castlight. Nearly 400 of the Fortune 500 companies rely on Blue Cross Blue Shield for their health plan solutions. In a Forbes article, Wal-Mart was mentioned as a potential customer for Axis.

One of Castlight's major competitors is HealthSparq which has grown its revenues from about $1 million in 2012 to $20.3 million in 2015. It has a suite of transparency and shopping tools called HealthSparq One and a Wellness Network called HealthSparq Us. It also provides employee engagement solutions for employers called HealthSparq Magnify. The company recently enriched its offering and it covers 72 million people across 70 health plans. HealthSparq's transparency platform looks very similar to Castlight's.

Another competitor Change Healthcare announced the launch of an improved transparency and engagement platform called "True View" in Dec 2015, leveraging more than seven years of experience in the cost transparency and best practice engagement strategies space. Check out the brochure.

Other major competitors include Healthcare Bluebook, Truven Health, Health In Reach, Compass Professional Health Services, ClearCost Health, Welltok, Zero Card, Collective Health and MDX Medical (Vitals). Many others provide free shopping tools for common medical procedures such as New Choice Health, FAIR Health, Clear Health Costs, a few of which are not-for-profit corporations.

The timing of the launch of these competing products from BCBS, Change Healthcare and others seems to coincide with the time around which Castlight started to see decline in net customer count/significant decline in customer count growth/ARR growth. While this could just be a coincidence, there are good chances it may not be the case.

Even states are on the transparency bandwagon, many of them having created or planning to create All-Payer Claims databases (APCDs) by collecting claims data (including the prices paid) from all commercial insurance carriers within their borders.

It may be interesting to note that based on the names of the customers revealed by Castlight so far, it doesn't seem to have a very strong presence in the states that have APCDs up and running.

I expect pricing pressures to intensify in the near future.

Slowdown in growth

Following factors are/will be major contributors to slowdown in growth:

(1) Very High Churn - Contract terminations, cut down in renewals pricing.

(2) Lack of growth avenues - Saturation of product adoption.

(3) Shift of existing customers using Anthem ASO services to Anthem transparency tool and lower pricing for sales through the Anthem channel.

Business Metrics Used in Analysis

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): This represents the annualized value of subscription revenue under contract with customers (whether implemented or not) at the end of a quarter, which is referred to as the measurement date. ARR for each customer is calculated by multiplying the monthly contract value of the subscription services under contract for that customer by 12. Excluded from this calculation are any customers that have provided Castlight with formal notice of termination or non-renewal as of the measurement date.

Castlight also refers to this metric as "Signed ARR" as it takes into account all the customers that have been signed by the company, irrespective of whether they have been implemented or not.

Annual Bookings

Defined as the estimated total billings from contract execution through one year after launch for all sales to new and existing customers during a calendar year.

Backlog

Cancellable and non-cancellable portions of customer agreements that have not yet been billed.

Backlog associated with a customer contract is recognized as revenue when the customer implementation process is complete.

Unrecognized Revenue

Backlog + deferred subscription revenue

Relation between ARR & Annual Bookings

As per the definitions above, Annual bookings for a period represent the increase in ARR over that period coming from new bookings (either to new customers or to existing ones). So the change in ARR over any period would be equal to the Annual bookings for that period less the ARR lost to churn (terminations or non-renewals).

Relation Between ARR & Unrecognized Revenue

The usual contract term for a customer agreement is three years. Subscription revenues from a customer are recognized when the customer is implemented. Thus the subscription revenues to be derived from a customer would be recognized over the contract period less the implementation time (let's call this the revenue recognition period).

The day a customer is signed, its unrecognized revenue would thus be equal to its ARR multiplied by its revenue recognition period.

Churn - Contract Terminations

Although Castlight's contracts have a usual term of three years (Average contract term was about 2.8 years in 2013 and 2014, it was somewhat lower in 2015), it has provisions that allow its clients to terminate their contracts at certain times, with 1-3 months advance notice - I would assume on an annual basis.

Castlight noted in its 10-K 2014 that it had annual bookings of $32.4 million and $44.3 million in 2013 and 2014, respectively, a total of $76.7 million. ARR at the end of 2014 was $77.8 million, implying that with an assumption of no churn, ARR at the end of 2013 and 2012 should have been $33.5 million and $1.1 million, respectively. However, this obviously isn't possible as the unrecognized subscription revenue (Backlog + deferred subscription revenue) as of end of 2013 and 2012 was $114 million and $45.8 million, respectively. Unrecognized subscription revenue as of any year end cannot be more than 2.5 times the year-end ARR, even if we assume that all ARR was signed as of end of that year (which obviously wouldn't be the case). This is because the implementation times for the Castlight platform on an average were at least 4-6 months in 2013-14; thus the revenue recognition period for an average contract would be less than 2.5, the average contract term being 2.8. To be sure, unrecognized revenue/ARR ratio was 2.3 and 2.2 for 2014 and 2015.

For 2012, let's assume that the average contract term was a bit longer, say somewhat more than three years, the unrecognized revenue/ARR ratio still couldn't have been more than 2.8. Assuming extreme ratios of 2.8 and 2.6 for 2012 and 2013, respectively, implies that the ARR figures as of year-end 2012 and 2013 should be at least $16.3 million and $43.8 million (actual figures should not be very different), respectively. This implies that Castlight actually lost at least $15.2 million ARR during 2013 and 2014 put together.

Could this be due to loss/lower pricing of contracts up for renewal in 2013 and 2014? Well, not really! Castlight hardly had any sales in 2010 and 2011 (It did not complete its first sale until 2010 and did not make substantial investments in sales and marketing until 2012), so there wouldn't have been anything significant up for renewal in 2013 and 2014. This implies that Castlight lost almost all of this ARR to significant number of contract terminations, well before the contracts were up for renewals.

Further, Castlight had annual net dollar retention (NDR) rates of 109%, 103% and 116% in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively (10-Ks). Assuming our minimal ARR figures for 2012 and 2013, we get the following:

Click to enlarge

The churn figure for 2014 is inconsistent with management's statement on the Q4 2014 earnings call that churn in 2014 was only "hundreds of thousands of dollars in aggregate".

Moreover, not surprisingly, Castlight stopped reporting the annual bookings figure in 2015.

I believe Castlight was able to mask the churn from these terminated contracts due to high sales of its add-on products (in particular, Castlight Pharmacy and Castlight Rewards) to existing customers in 2013 and 2014. The company introduced these products sometime in the second half of 2013.

Here are some approximate figures based on the attach rates of Pharmacy and Rewards provided in quarterly earnings calls in 2014:

Figures for 2013 are not available, but I believe it is fairly clear that the estimated figure of $11.6 million in ARR in 2014 (from the earlier analysis) most likely came from sales of these add-on products to existing clients. Also the numbers are more or less consistent with management's claim that these products have usually been priced at 15-40% of its core transparency platform.

Interestingly, management stopped reporting the attach rates for them after Q2 2015. Could it be because they reached saturation adoption levels? Very possible, going by the dismal performance in 2016.

Lack of Growth Avenues

Good ARR Growth in 2015

Castlight launched two new products, Action and Elevate, in Q2 2015. It priced them at a premium - sold them at more than 100% of core in some cases.

Management mentioned many a time in Q2 and Q3 2015 calls that sales in 2015 were heavily weighted towards the sales of add-on products including "More than half of the bookings in the first nine months of 2015 came from the newest products."

Castlight added a bit more than $25 million net in ARR in the first nine months of 2015, somewhat comparable to the amount it added in the first nine months of 2014. However, compared to net 53 customers (including 16 Fortune 500) added in 9M 2014, it added just 27 net customers (with less than 10 Fortune 500) in 9M 2015. Average deal size per customer increased from about $460K in Q3 2014 to close to $530K in Q3 2015. One of the contributing factors was likely an increase in Castlight's covered employee base as probably more of its large customers increased the uptake of Castlight, as historically the company has maintained "...our large enterprise customers often begin to deploy our service on a limited basis, but nevertheless demand extensive configuration, integration services and pricing concessions..."

Overall, 2015 was probably a good year for Castlight; however, the trend didn't really pick up, and 2016 has seen a very dismal performance.

Dismal ARR Growth in 2016

Expected NDR rate for 2016 is around 100%, although management doesn't expect significant growth from cross-sells in 2016 compared to 2015. Management stated on the Q2 2016 call that the focus in 2016 is not on cross-selling but rather on sales to new customers, but that doesn't seem to have really materialized well so far.

From the above figures, the trend is clear. Castlight is experiencing a slowdown in every aspect, ARR growth, number of customers overall and Fortune 500, number of launched customers catching up with the total number of customers.

Very Dismal Performance in Q3 2016

For its direct sales, Castlight faces significant seasonality, with a high majority of new deals being signed or existing deals being renewed in the second half of a fiscal year (This might not be the case anymore with sales through the channel partners).

To give some context to analyze Q3 2016 results, Castlight increased its ARR from $103 million in Q3 2015 to $110 million in Q4 2015 even though its net customer count decreased from 195 to 191, and increased its ARR from $111.2 million in Q2 2016 to $117.8 million in Q3 2016 while customer count increased from 189 to 195. In both quarters, it added a couple of Fortune 500 companies.

Number of cumulative customers in 2015 and 2016 (add-on product numbers based on attach rates):

From the data above, if you consider the TTM ending Q2 2016, Castlight increased its ARR by $24.4m from $93.4m to $117.8m while the number of net customer additions were 14, Fortune 500 net additions were six, customers with 3+ products increased by 30 and there were 23 customers on Castlight Action. In contrast with this, Castlight added just $300k to its ARR in the most recent quarter while having net new customer additions of 14 overall, three Fortune 500, 16 with three-plus products and 17 on Action.

Justification from management for the dismal ARR growth was:

"...the mid-size customers that we signed brought the average size of deals we did in the quarter to less than half of the employee count that we'd seen historically in other quarters" and "We came into the year with $110 million in ARR. So churn, even in the single digit percentages which is the target for us in a given quarter, can make a difference..."

Analyzing The First Comment:

So it signed mid-sized customers in majority in the quarter, but even then more than 80% of the new customers took the full platform (core transparency + Castlight Action). And Action has been priced pretty close to the core platform, and in some cases more than 100% of core.

The average ARR has been north of half a million dollars since Q2 2015 and at least until then, it mostly included only the core transparency, with just Castlight Pharmacy having a healthy penetration.

And Castlight has about a third of its customer base (in terms of total number) in the small employer segment, with its average ARR below $150k. Even if we make a conservative assumption that the average mid-sized customer has an ARR of $200k for the core platform, it implies an ARR of at least $300k for the full platform (another conservative assumption of the pricing for Action being 50% of core). For the three Fortune 500 customers, let's assume the average ARR of $500k with another $200k for the Action platform. With 80% opting for the full platform, this would amount to an aggregate ARR of at least $5 million for 11 mid-sized and three Fortune 500 customers.

Analysis of comments in Q1 2016 call (new customer additions in Q1 2016 were in low-single digits and none of the churned customers had an ARR of more than $150,000, net customer count decreased by two and ARR increased by $1.2 million) implies churn in the first quarter was probably close to half a million dollars. Assuming no churn in Q2, the total churn in the first 9M of 2016 was at least $5.5 million, due to either non-renewals or reductions in renewals pricing. Please note I am not taking into account the number of customer accounts lost to the churn (it's 14 net new customers, not 14 new customers), which would imply the churn is even higher than the minimum number derived above.

It is also interesting to note that when asked by an analyst on the Q3 2016 call about renewals re-pricing, the COO hardly provided a credible answer to the question.

We can also try to estimate the ARR derived from the new customers in Q3 2016 from the COO's comment about the size of user base added being less than half of that observed historically.

To do this, we would need the average price per user that Castlight charges. In Q1 2014 earnings call, management announced that it signed on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and State of Kansas for more than $1 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) each. At the time, Comcast had more than 130,000 employees and State of Kansas about 40,000. It is clear that Comcast bought the Castlight tool only for a fraction of its employee base (or Castlight sold its offering extremely cheaply to Comcast compared to that for State of Kansas, which is very unlikely). Assuming that all of State of Kansas bought the platform for all its 40,000 employees, we get an annual pricing of $25+ per employee for Castlight's offering.

Taking this average price and adding some premium to it to account for the sale of add-on products, it seems that the average number of total employees added per quarter in the last several quarters is around 250,000.

Assuming Castlight added about 120,000 employees in Q3 2016, taking the average pricing per user to be at least 40 (as 80% took the full platform and Action has been priced comparable to core transparency), we end up with ARR from new customers of at least $4.8 million in Q3 2016. That would mean a minimum of $5.3 million churn in the first 9M of 2016.

Essentially, we derive more or less the same minimal figure using both approaches.

Moving On To The Second Comment

Ok so $5-5.5 million churn on a base of $110 million is consistent with the COO's comment about churn being in single-digit percentages, and it doesn't sound so bad, but only until you consider that the amount of ARR up for renewal in 2016 was only 20% of $110 million (comment on Q1 2016 call) or $22 million. To begin with, the amount of ARR up for renewal in 2016 should have been more than $22 million considering that ARR from new customers signed in 2013 was at least $25 million (from our earlier analysis). Nonetheless, losing $5.5 million on a base of $22 million is significant, that too when the jury on the fourth quarter is still out with two of the 10 largest customers up for renewal this year yet to make their decision in Q4 2016. In Q2 2016 call, management commented that Castlight had renewed 60% of the ARR up for renewal, implying almost $9 million of ARR (in nominal terms) was still under renewal negotiations at the time.

Q3 2016 was an important quarter in terms of renewals, because it was probably the first quarter when a significant amount of ARR was up for renewal following the intense competitive pressures mounting since the end of 2015. In all probability, the dismal performance in Q3 2016 is not an outlier but rather a strong signal of declining market demand for Castlight's products.

If this looks bad, it's going to be worse in 2017, when new deals booked in 2014 (including those booked in Q1 2015 in some cases) are up for renewal, with their aggregate size being much bigger compared to deals booked in 2013. And to be sure, management has stated on earnings calls that it had record bookings in 2014. By my estimate, there could be at least $40-45 million ARR up for renewal in 2017, a considerable chunk of which could be lost to non-renewal or reductions in pricing.

Loss of $10-15 million of ARR would be detrimental, and I am not very confident in management's ability to replace and outgrow churned ARR with sales through the Anthem channel or the SAP channel, seeing that saturation is being reached.

So in summary, Castlight is losing both, customers and pricing power.

ARR increased from $77.8 million as of Q4 2014 to $103 million as of Q3 2015, an increase of $25.2 million. Management has stated that more than half of the bookings in first nine months of 2015 came from add-on, especially the newest products. Even we assume churn to be about $5-6 million during this period, it implies about $16 million of ARR increment came from cross-sales and about $14 million or so from sales to new customers (which actually fell short of management's expectations).

In contrast, ARR increased by just $8.1 million in the first nine months of 2016, from $110 million as of Q4 2015 to $118.1 million as of Q3 2016, even though management has specifically stated that it has been very focused on generating new business in 2016, especially for the full platform and not just for the core product.

There are other indicators as well pointing to significant slowdown in growth, but I believe I have made my case clear that ARR growth in 2017 will in all probability be extremely dismal.

Other Factors

Data-Sharing Deal with UnitedHealth

Castlight couldn't enter a data-sharing deal with UnitedHealth until almost the end of 2014 due to restrictions imposed by a deal with another large competing health plan. In Q4 2015 earnings call, management mentioned that new Castlight customers who have UnitedHealth as a carrier had been launched in the quarter, implying that sales to these customers would have taken place sometime in the first half of 2015. These deals might have been a good source of contribution to the $15.6 million net increase in ARR in the first half of the year, and probably to some extent in the second half as well.

But it seems like that avenue of growth has also turned lackluster in 2016, probably because a majority of UnitedHealth's customers use the tools provided by the insurer.

Budget As A Reason For Churn

Management has cited budget as one of the reasons for churn in some cases. Budget could be a concern for cutting down on some other cloud services (such as HCM solutions) which do not generate any measurable cost savings by themselves.

However, in case of the Castlight platform, if customers have really seen a positive impact and decent savings from offering it to its employees, budget should be a secondary concern. Budget can be a reason for churn when either the customer hasn't had enough savings or it isn't sure about the savings it has derived due to lack/inability of reasonable tracking, any of which don't bode well for Castlight.

Loss Of Launched Customers

Castlight had 48 and 115 launched customers as of the end of 2013 and 2014, respectively. Beginning Q1 2015, it has launched a total of 89 more customers (summing up the number of new launches given on each quarterly earnings call). Yet it had around 175 launched customers as of Q3 2016. That's a loss of 29 launched customers on a base of 115.

Management had claimed on the Q4 2015 call that we should see stronger year-on-year revenue growth in the second half of 2016 compared to the first half, but as per Q3 2016 revenues and the guidance for Q4 2016, the year-on-year growth is the same for both halves, 3 bps less for the second half to be precise.

Relationship with Channel partners

Beginning in second half of 2015, Castlight started exploring the use of channel partners such as health plans, benefits consultancies and others to help sell its services to an expanded base of self-insured employers. Two of its biggest channel partners are Anthem and SAP (NYSE:SAP).

Deal With Anthem

The deal is basically that Castlight will power Anthem's cost and quality estimator tool in exchange for selling its engagement solutions through the Anthem platform. When Castlight signed the deal in Oct 2015, it was indicated by Anthem that implementation of its tool powered by Castlight will begin immediately and will be rolled out in phases to customers starting in early Q3 2016. This implies that even if Castlight wasn't supposed to see a big impact on revenues in 2016 coming from this deal, it should have seen a considerable impact on ARR in 2016 on account of this deal, but this didn't turn out to be the case.

Management stated the following on Q3 2015 call regarding the deal with Anthem:

"Go-to-market collaboration really starts immediately. So teams are well underway and are starting to work together to identify accounts that are good for Castlight and starting to move forward with that."

At the beginning of 2016, about 90 of Anthem's clients were using the Castlight platform (which was almost half of CSLT's total customer base at the time). It leads to the very distinct probability that most of its large customers today are actually Anthem customers as well. In such a scenario, it is difficult to believe that the Anthem relationship can actually be very beneficial to the Castlight in terms of growing its revenues significantly.

The most important and major risk associated with the Anthem deal is that existing Anthem customers who are also customers of the core Castlight platform could shift to lower-functionality versions of the platform that Castlight is pushing through Anthem to Anthem's customers. The tool shows negotiated rates by Anthem with the in-network providers and quality information. You can check it out here.

Looking at the demo, it seems there might be a good chance that employers might go with it rather than pay Castlight substantial fees for its platform. This might adversely impact Castlight's revenues as a significant proportion of its customers are Anthem ASO users. Moreover, heavy dependence on Anthem would jeopardize Castlight's data-sharing deals with other health plans.

A report published in Hartford Business Journal stated that George Lenko, VP-client solutions at Anthem, mentioned rolling out the Castlight tool across the board in 2016. However, on the Castlight earnings calls this year, management has been stating that the impact of the Anthem deal will be felt most strongly in 2017, as Castlight would be introduced not as an add-on to Anthem solutions but as a part of them. Starting Q1 2017, Castlight intends to integrate its engagement platform with Anthem's offering to be sold as Anthem Engage to Anthem's customers. However, there has been no mention of this in Anthem's earnings calls or its SEC filings.

On the 2016 Stifel Healthcare Conference call just held last week, the company's COO was asked what Anthem will charge its customers for the Castlight platform; he didn't really provide a clear answer while admitting it's not a good strategy in general to add costs on top of an existing platform. It seems unlikely that Anthem would be able to charge its customers a lot for the Castlight platform even if it does include it as a part of its offering.

The company has been touting the expanded relationship with Anthem as more or less ground-breaking but it seems that it has rather been working with Anthem for quite a while. Just take a look at this page from Anthem's website. Anthem mentions "Reference based Pricing" which is essentially one of Castlight's products, viz, Castlight Protect. This tool was announced as a joint offering by both companies in June 2013.Also, the COO stated on the 2016 Stifel Healthcare Conference call that they have been working together with Anthem for a number of years.

Given the long-standing relationship Castlight has had with Anthem so far, it seems far-fetched that Anthem would be able to help CSLT grow its sales drastically moving forward, as Anthem already seems to have been the growth engine for Castlight before its slowdown since the last few quarters.

Management had stated in Q3 2015 earnings call that the deal with Anthem would be impacting sales in 2016. However, management changed its stance subtly in recent earnings calls saying that real sales impact from the deal would be seen in the first half of 2017.

Selling through the Anthem channel seems to have been at discounted rates. Although management has maintained that pricing is the same for customers landed through the Anthem channel as Castlight has a separate contract with the customer as is the case with its direct sales model.

Deal With SAP

Management is also very enthusiastic and bullish on the deal with SAP with impact on sales expected in second half of 2017. It has entered into a distribution agreement with SAP where Castlight tool would be incorporated into SAP's HCM platform (SuccessFactors).

There is a major reason to be skeptic about how much this deal would help Castlight: pricing.

Castlight's average deal size is north of $500,000. And if you exclude small employers who are not the company's target moving forward, the average deal size crosses $800,000.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY), a competitor of SAP SuccessFactors, sells its HCM solution for contract sizes of less than a $1 million on an average, for mid-sized and large customers. And there are some reports which indicate that Workday prices its solution at a somewhat premium rate when compared to Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) HCM and SAP SuccessFactors.

Nevertheless, even if the average SuccessFactors annual deal size is north of $1 million, Castlight would still have to take serious pricing cuts in order to be sellable as a part of SuccessFactors. Sure, SAP can increase the pricing for SuccessFactors if it includes the Castlight platform, however this could be done only to a limited extent, especially if the customer is not very enthusiastic about buying the Castlight platform. Moreover, it might already have a transparency/engagement solution in place (either from its health insurer or from a Castlight competitor).

Why Is The Average Deal Size Important?

As both SAP SuccessFactors and Castlight sell their subscriptions on a per member fee basis, the average deal size comparison is important as it signals the difference in subscription pricing employed by the firms at the level of an individual member.

As estimated earlier, Castlight likely sells its subscription services at $25+ per member annually, whereas SAP SuccessFactors sells its services at much lower pricing, probably less than $15 per member annually.

This reiterates that Castlight will mostly not be easily sellable as a part of SuccessFactors.

Financial & Operating Performance Overview

Although the business has been loss-making and cash-burning so far, Castlight has seen rapid growth in revenues over the past few years reaching an annualized revenue run rate of $100 million in the latest quarter. The company has seen increasing gross margins over the past years as it managed to achieve some economies of scale, and in the most recent quarter, gross margins hit its long-term target of 70-75%.

Management's objectives on expense side for 2017:

(1) Keep non-GAAP operating expenses below $100 million in 2017

(2) Achieve operating cash-flow breakeven by mid-2017

Obvious tricks management can employ to achieve the second objective include increasing the deferred revenues by trying to extending the billing periods or manipulating other operating assets or liabilities. Anyway, even if we assume that changes in operating assets and liabilities result in no net cash flow, non-cash expense items such as stock-based compensation (SBC) and depreciation/amortization together make up more than 30% of revenues. And they have stayed at more or less at the same level (as a percentage of revenues) for the past seven quarters. So Castlight can achieve cash flow breakeven even at an operating loss of more than 30%.

Amortization of deferred commissions and depreciation together have amounted to about $13 million for the past seven quarters (consistently being 8-9% of revenues every quarter) whereas Capex and changes in deferred commissions have resulted in a cash outflow of a bit more than $19 million for the same period.

A lot of compensation for the sales force and R&D personnel is stock-based corporation (SBC). Until 2014, SBC was mostly in the form of options, however, that changed in Q4 2014, when the company's stock price had tanked by more than 70% from its peak, and it started replacing options with RSUs, for obvious reasons. Although SBC has been consistently at 22-23% of revenues over the last several quarters, I believe the economic cost of SBC is lower than the accounting cost when RSUs are issued at a stock price that is higher than the stock's intrinsic value, which has been the case for most of 2015. Stock price dropped in the first two quarters of 2016 and was closer to intrinsic value. As of Q3 2016, there was $13.5 million and $49 million of unrecognized cost for options and RSUs to be recognized in the next 2.2 and 3.1 years, respectively, most of which was accounted for at a higher stock price.

Due to restructuring efforts undertaken in 2015, sales & marketing expenses have reduced considerably as a percentage of revenues, accounting for 51% of revenues in Q3 2016 (compared to 86% of revenues in Q3 2015). R&D expenses have stayed constant at about 42-43% of revenues for the past three quarters. And lastly, G&A expenses have come down to 21% of revenues (from 32% of revenues in Q3 2015).

Management has indicated that following the cost reduction efforts, typical expense run rate figures would be obtained in the next few quarters.

Operating expenses are expected to increase slightly in Q4 2016 as per management's guidance. Cash used in operations for 2016 is expected to be in the low $40 million range. Based on this, operating expenses in Q4 would mostly be about $31 million (107% of Q4 revenues), implying operating expenses of about $126 million for 2016 and non-GAAP operating expenses of about $104 million (excluding SBC of about $22 million).

So limiting non-GAAP operating expenses to $100 million in 2017 is not a significant reduction in costs.

Sales & Marketing Spend efficiency

As a part of its restructuring initiative undertaken in 2015, management restructured S&M to adapt to the new hybrid model of direct sales + sales through channel relationships.

There are a few key pointers that S&M efficiency is very low. As the sales cycle is 4-5 quarters on average, one way to check S&M efficiency would be to measure S&M spend needed to drive $1 million increase in quarterly ARR.

Change in ARR/Avg TTM Quarterly S&M Spend

The trend is clear.

Realizing that its direct sales model is not working as expected, management decided to "revamp" its sales force in early 2015. It added $9.1 million in S&M employee-related costs (headcount increase) in 2015. Seems like the "revamp" didn't work, it cut $3.2 million in S&M employee costs in the last two quarters, with bulk of it ($2.7 million) cut in Q3 2016 alone, a quarter supposed to be seasonally strong for new direct sales.

The company's marketing initiatives don't seem to have worked either. Castlight was holding summits and marketing events over the last few years to generate interest in its tool among large employers. For example, a summit in Q2 2014 was attended by American Express (NYSE:AXP), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Citi (NYSE:C), Dow, Land O'Lakes, Macy's (NYSE:M), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Omnicom (NYSE:OMC). Management stated that there was a strong interest in shown by participants its product. However of those mentioned, only Caterpillar (signed in Q2 2016) and Land O'Lakes figure in the client list of the company revealed by management so far. In the second quarter of 2015, Castlight had three customer summits across the country with over 300 participants, including existing ones and prospects. Again, management stated that there was a very strong interest shown by participants. Castlight had 174 customers at the end of Q1 2015, and a year later, 195 at the end of Q2 2016. It managed to add only 21 net new customers over a span of 15 months.

No wonder then, management is slowly coming to terms with it. Over the last four quarters, it cut $3.6 million in marketing expenses.

Another issue is that the amount of S&M spend used in retaining customers seems to be high compared to the average SaaS company. Management has repeatedly said since 2015 that it spends a lot of time with customers having a lot of conversations with many of them (although I am sure management didn't mean those statements to be taken this way). In 2016 in particular, management's comments on recent earnings calls imply that Castlight is expending significant S&M force effort in renewing customers. It stated on the Q2 2016 call:

"We are very focused on getting them (remaining customers up for renewal) renewed and are in deep renewal conversations".

The drawback of this is obviously that fewer resources are available to go after new customers which will hamper new sales. Maybe the impact of this has not been felt that widely in 2016 due to lower amount of ARR up for renewal. But as I argued earlier, 2017 will be big in terms of renewals resulting in more effort being expended on renewal talks and the impact on new sales is going to be adverse next year.

Management has said on recent earnings calls that sales cycles have been difficult to predict and longer than expected, adding that new prospects want to see external third-party validation and demonstrated proof points. Does it mean proof points are difficult to come by, after a long period of contention that Castlight has the best transparency and engagement platform in the market?

In addition, management gave reasons like "It's just a complex sell", "it takes more education than that we thought a couple of years ago", "as we move from early adopters to more mainstream buyers, it has been difficult for us to reliably predict sales cycles" and "it's not in the culture of the benefit person to buy enterprise technology" for the lengthening sales cycles and difficulties faced by the company's direct sales force. I guess it's a bit late to realize this in your eighth year of running the business.

I do not contend that Castlight doesn't add value to self-insured employers. It definitely does, it just that the value-add doesn't seem enough to justify its pricing. The argument I made earlier about customer budgeting follows suit. Castlight was already a premium priced solution in the market in 2014 (mentioned by management in Q2 2014 earnings call). The market doesn't seem to be ready or positioned to pay a premium for a product when there are so many free/low-cost alternatives available, and tracking consistent cost-savings by using Castlight seems to be difficult.

Overall, with so much effort being expended in retaining existing customers and difficulties faced in selling to new customers, sales efficiency seems to have taken a major hit in 2016.

R&D Spend

R&D costs are expected to increase further over the next few quarters as management said it is "highly focused on further expanding" its offering to drive higher levels of engagement and utilization rates for its customers. Another factor pushing up R&D costs would be the extra support needed to power newer versions of Anthem's transparency tool. Anthem rolled out the first version of its tool to its customers sometime in Q2 or Q3 2016.

Unfavorable Market Trends for Castlight's business

Fall in adoption levels of high deductible health plans (HDHPs)

The company's solution seems to be more suitable to very large employers who might employ different types of plans or to other employers who do not use a preferred provider organization (PPO) network for their employees.

For example, in one of the case studies posted on Castlight's website, the customer (Pomeroy) decided to eliminate its preferred provider organization option for employees and implement a full replacement, high-deductible health plan (HDHP), and then went on to achieve considerable savings.

Similar case study with Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) - a Fortune 500 company.

But there is no evidence to suggest that there is any general trend in self-insured employers eliminating their PPO plans. In fact PPOs are the most common type of plans in the market today. So Castlight's case study turns out to be quite anecdotal.

Many employers use either a PPO or an HMO option as part of their ASO contract with a healthcare insurance company. At least PPOs allow for out-of-network care (albeit at a higher fee and separate deductible), but HMOs do not even allow for that. So use of Castlight platform is even more limited in an HMO plan.

Many large self-insured employers provide numerous PPO plans along with HDHPs (with HSAs/HRAs) as additional choices for their employees. Also if employers want to shift cost to their employees, they needn't always push for HDHP+HSA, they could as well do with encouraging adoption of high deductible PPO plans.

According to a survey by the Healthcare Trends Institute, more than half of all large employers (59%) offered a high deductible health plan (HDHP) to their employees in 2015 as an option along with traditional PPO and HMO plans. 28% of covered employees were enrolled in HDHPs. While the last few years have seen considerable increase (from 39% in 2013 to 59% in 2015) in proportion of large employers offering HDHPs, the trend will slow down considerably over the next few years, with 75% expected to offer HDHPs in 2018. Although a majority of large employers are expected to offer HDHPs in the next few years, most see it only as an option, rather than a full-replacement.

Among employers with more than 5,000 employees, 80% offer an ACO as a standard health plan offering, and close to 30% actively encourage employees to seek care from an ACO.

As for cost transparency tools, only 15% of large employers contract with an external service provider outside of the health plan for obtaining transparency services. Moreover, a majority of them do not provide any incentives to employees to use the tool. About a quarter track utilization rates, nearly half of which report utilization rates of less than 5%.

Nearly a half of very large employers (20,000+ employees) have adopted the "Centers of Excellence" program championed by Wal-Mart, and a majority of others are considering such a program. Benefits from such programs would result in lower adoption levels of transparency and engagement tools.

High-deductible plans have been on the rise until now as the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare) introduced a tax penalty (Cadillac tax) on health plans if their value crosses a certain threshold (40% excise tax on coverage exceeding $10,200 for individuals and $27,500 for families). So employers were choosing high-deductible plans in order to bring down the premiums charged to employees.

However, the recent victory of Mr. Trump puts in high jeopardy the future of the ACA.

According to some reports, repeal of the Cadillac tax is one of the first things his administration plans to do about healthcare reform and as a broader part of repealing the ACA. So there is a good chance the current trend of high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) may not continue in the near future and this would adversely impact the demand for Castlight's service.

In addition, HDHPs are usually popular among the millennials, who are in general healthier than the general population and spend less on healthcare.

But among older populations, there is a trend to still stick to the traditional plans. In such cases, transparency or engagement tools might not be of much help.

And amongst the small proportion of employers who offer only HDHPs, there is evidence that a number of their employees are foregoing medical care due to high costs. A survey reported that 25% of people enrolled in HDHPs avoided necessary or preventive care as they found it difficult to afford it.

The reason being that with most HDHPs (with HSAs), you are not entitled to the negotiated or discounted rates available to people enrolled in the traditional PPO or HMO plans, forcing you to cover the entire costs of doctor visits and medical procedures.

Other Unfavorable Trends

Rise of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) - A trend towards healthcare systems acquiring insurance companies to this effect and taking on the financial risk themselves (discussed earlier), resulting in a Volume-to-Value transition relying on patient-centered and preventive care. Some hospitals are also changing the way they compensate their doctors, tying compensation to quality of care and not just quantity. These are just anecdotes at the moment though.

Rise of on-site and near-site clinics - There are some companies such as Vera Whole Health which contract directly with employers to offer on-site and near-site clinics for employees, including primary and acute care. There is some evidence of cost reduction in such cases, along with increased productivity and decreased absenteeism.

If the trend catches steam with employers, Castlight's offering might lose some demand.

Private health insurance exchanges - Although in a nascent stage and no strong trend in its favor, large employers have the option of sending their employees to private exchanges (online portals offered mostly by benefits consulting firms) to purchase plans from the available multiple choices. A few firms such as Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLD) have seen positive results from moving employees to private exchanges but the evidence is anecdotal so far.

M&A activity amongst healthcare systems and hospitals - In recent years, there has been a lot of M&A activity among hospitals, 2015 saw about 100 hospital mergers, the highest in the last 15 years. Such consolidation trends would result in lesser demand for transparency tools. A considerable proportion of hospitals are expected to close in the next 3-4 years.

Management's Attitude

Castlight recently settled a lawsuit alleging that the company's IPO offering documents omitted material information about significant obstacles faced by its clients while implementing its platform, resulting in low renewal rates and high cost of revenue.

Although the lawsuit has been settled and there don't seem to be any problems with implementations anymore, it does cast a reasonable doubt about management's integrity and attitude in general.

In a Nov 2015 presentation (page 23) to the Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding, Castlight stated that it has over 60 Fortune 500 clients. However, in the Q3 2015 earnings call, management stated the company had over 50 Fortune 500 clients. In Q2 2016, the number stood at 56 with two additions in the quarter.

So was it just a typo in the Nov 2015 presentation? Point being management seems to have an inclination towards exaggeration of facts wherever possible.

Recent Insider Sales Activity

While management gets paid a lot even while the company has been losing money, its collective ownership of the company (including the founders) is less than 0.2%.

Insiders have sold almost $1.3 million worth of shares since May 2016. Of this, more than $950,000 was sold in Nov 2016.

Chief Revenue Officer John McCracken, the architect behind the channel relationships, sold all his 119,371 shares in November at an average price of $5 pocketing almost $600,000.

An insider transaction last year is notable in drawing parallels with the recent insider sales activity. athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) sold a stake worth $805,806 in Castlight in May 2015, at an average price of $8.8. Castlight's share price tanked over the next several months, first hitting $4 in Oct 2015, further falling to $2.6 in early Feb 2016. Link between athenahealth and Castlight: Todd Park (second CTO of the US), co-founder of athenahealth, was also a co-founder of Castlight Health.

There is a severe lack of insider confidence at the moment.

Key Management Resignations

Michele Law, who joined as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in Nov 2013, quit in Nov 2015.

Mark Sarbiewski, who was hired as the Chief Marketing Officer in 2015, also seems to have resigned in June 2016. Check out his LinkedIn page. Seems he joined Checkr.

Valuation

Management has guided overall ARR growth rate to be in the teens for 2016, implying an ARR of $125-127 million at end of 2016.

Management has stated on earlier calls that ARR is a good predictor of annualized subscription revenue run rate about 4-5 quarters in advance. This implies that the average of the ARRs for the four quarters in a particular year would roughly determine the revenue for the next year.

However, reduction in average implementation timelines for majority of products, including the core solution, achieved over the past year might reduce that number to three quarters in the near future.

Management has a long-term target for G&A expenses of 8-12% that seems difficult to achieve but I will consider it in my valuation.

The company has $116 million in cash & cash equivalents. Its market capitalization based on outstanding shares of 106.5 million and the latest closing stock price of $5.35 is $570 million, giving an EV of $454 million (company has no debt).

There are more than 5 million stock options outstanding at average strike of around $1.3 and more than 1 million options outstanding at average strike of around $3. As of Q3 2016, there are more than 11 million RSUs outstanding. Taking these into account (accounting for options using the Treasury Stock Method and for the average forfeiture rate for both options and RSUs), we arrive at a diluted number of around 117 million giving a diluted market capitalization of $626 million.

Using all the analysis so far to do some financial modeling, I base my best-case valuation on the following estimates (taking into account Q4 2016 & FY 2017 operating expenses guidance):

So the after-tax income or net income in 2019 would come out to about $3 million. Assuming that the company still has $100 million of cash at that point and assuming a generous P/E of 40-50, that would still give an intrinsic value of only $220-250 million. From the current market capitalization of $570 million, that's a return of 56-61% minimum. If you consider the diluted market capitalization, the return would be even higher.

My thesis doesn't require Castlight to have a considerable churn, a mere unfavorable re-pricing of renewal contracts would be enough to stagnate revenue growth and drive down the stock price.

Catalysts

Deals with Anthem and SAP don't contribute enough to Castlight's business resulting in dismal ARR growth in 2017, especially Anthem.

Significant churn (either through non-renewal of contracts or reductions in pricing levels) over the next 12-15 months that is not really offset by ARR growth through deals with Anthem and SAP

Continuation of difficulties selling to new customers and increasing the overall customer base.

Mr. Trump's administration getting rid of the Cadillac tax, resulting in falling adoption levels of HDHP plans. There is a very high chance it would be one of its first targets and very soon indeed, as the tax is not popular even with many Democrats. The Cadillac tax was delayed from 2018 to 2020 by President Obama in December 2015, which might have been one of the factors for the slowdown in Castlight's growth this year.

Customers not seeing enough impact from its engagement tool, Action, resulting in dismal renewals and difficulty in generating new sales for the platform. General economic downturn resulting in considerable loss of customers as they cut down on budget.

Risks

High volatility in stock price.

Deal with Anthem/SAP materializes as the management envisions, delivering a good level of growth in 2017 and beyond.

Acquisition by Anthem? - Low probability event (given that Anthem would have already acquired Castlight if it saw real value from the beginning - through synergies and derived sales efficiencies, instead of just signing a deal).

Greater adoption of cross-sell products Action & Elevate - products launched in 2015.

Management achieving more success with other channel relationships (e.g. deal with Benefitfocus, an online benefits management platform).

Anthem's acquisition of Cigna which would provide it with expanded presence and boost its position among large, self-insured employers - however DOJ has been working hard to block this deal, and there are reports that the deal many not happen any time soon, if at all.

Mr. Trump's administration passes reforms that require increased transparency from healthcare providers, which might increase demand for Castlight's solutions - possible but not very probable, as it is not certain how and to what extent such reforms might be implemented; in fact, depending on how they are implemented, it can even reduce demand for Castlight's services.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.