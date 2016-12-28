Wells Fargo: Getting Caught With A Hand In The Cookie Jar Is An Investor's Dream

Scandals Come and Go like Feathers in the Wind

In April 2012, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported a scandal involving a rogue trader who became known as the London whale. JPM lost at least $2 billion off the trades, however, the real damage was to its share price which collapsed from $42 to $33 over the subsequent two weeks. The share price drop wiped off more than $30 billion of JPM's market value despite the actual lose being negligible in comparison. Some investors viewed the reputational loss as being irrecoverable. A year later, at the end of May 2013, JPM's share price had reached new highs of $55.

Large financial firms have consistently demonstrated that the stickiness factor of negative events is often overhyped. The driving force behind this is the crucial role banks serve in the economy and the fact that many of them are guilty of skirting the edges of the law. Even today, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are facing fines over their role in the 2008 financial crash. The stock market always demonstrates that long term reputational factors tend to be much more important in determining results and value.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has recently been rocked by its own scandal. The company fired 5,000 employees after discovering they had opened new customer accounts without customer permission to meet prohibitive sales targets. In October, at the height of the scandal, Wells Fargo lost 200,000 customer accounts, but, added a further 300,000. This surprising development validates the old proverb 'there is no such thing as bad publicity.' So, while this scandal might appear to be very damaging, these kind of perceptions do not often translate to real lasting damage.

The Federal Fund Rate Rise and Cognitive Dissonance

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts Yellow: Daily, Blue: Monthly, Red: Yearly

A typical bank makes its money by taking loans and offering deposits. When the interest rate spread narrows, banks lose out. A rising federal funds rate can only be good for banks as a rising federal funds rate will lead to wider spreads over time. After the Federal Reserve's recent rise, the effectively federal funds rates are trending upwards across the board after years of stagnation. Therefore, we should expect to see rising net interest margins over the next year.

Now, of course, the stock market has priced this in. Rate-sensitive banks have soared while rate-insensitive banks have also enjoyed some growth. However, the stock market in the short term seems unable to appreciate the saliency of the interest rate beyond separating banks by their proportion of fixed-rate loans to adjustable-rate loans. For example, Bank A that derives 60% of its revenues from interest income but has only 70% of its loans in fixed-rate loans might be seen as less benefiting from a potential rate change than Bank B that derives 30% of its revenues from interest income but has 70% of its loans in adjustable-rate loans. In reality, Bank A's bottom line might benefit proportionately more than Bank B's. Wells Fargo is similar to Bank A in the above example. Wells Fargo has the largest loan portfolio among U.S. banks so, it derives about 51% of its revenue from interest income, an unusually high proportion compared to other large U.S. banks. Consequently, a rate rise is a welcome reprieve for the bank.

Of course, large loan originators like Wells, JPMorgan, and Bank of America tend to offer a much higher proportion of fixed-rate loans so their interest margins will benefit less than banks like Comerica (NYSE:CMA) which have more variance in their loan portfolio. Having said this, although fixed rate loans will not rise instantaneously with the federal funds rate, there will be a steady turnover and new fixed rate loans will be issued at the higher rates. As rate sensitive banks' share prices have surged since the rate rise, investors have not yet fully priced in the benefit to rate insensitive banks. Therefore, rate insensitive banks as a category are undervalued and represent an attractive buy right now.

Wells Fargo's Financial Position is as Strong as Ever

Wells Fargo has a strong consumer deposit base with over $1 trillion in low interest depositary accounts and this has helped it to achieve an industry-leading net interest margin. Over the long term, Morningstar expects Wells Fargo to produce a return on equity of 13% well outpacing its cost of equity of 9%.

In large part because of the scandal, Wells Fargo's stock is still at the same price it was around one year ago. In the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's decision, almost all banks are significantly up on the year, so the current Wells Fargo share price should represent a buying opportunity, especially given the bank has produced exceptional financial results over the last year.

Wells Fargo also pays a nice safe dividend for dividend investors. The bank pays a 2.71% dividend which is one of the largest dividends in the financial sector. Wells Fargo has consistently increased its dividend for the past five years without missing a payment. Over the last five years, earnings have grown at a healthy clip of 11% annualized so the dividend should remain well covered going forward.

A Bearish Stock in a Bullish Market

Wells Fargo's share price is at the same point it was a year ago despite strong financial success, the federal funds rate rise, and the bank industry surging. The scandal has presented a unique buying opportunity which value and dividend investors alike would be wise not to pass over.

Alternatively, other potential buys in the financial sector are Citigroup (NYSE:C) and JPM which also trading at relatively low P/Es of 13.17 and 15.01 respectively.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.