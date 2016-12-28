Alibaba's IoT Initiatives: Opportunity For Top-Line Growth

Alibaba is venturing into the IoT space by developing an integrated IoT ecosystem, which could generate additional revenue streams for the company.

Alibaba’s mobile operating system, YunOS is expected to overtake Apple's iOS to be China’s second largest mobile OS by the end of this year.

Please take note this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed.

China's IoT market is currently at a nascent stage and the market is growing. China's IoT market is expected to be worth US$ 121.45 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 41.1% between 2016 and 2022. This presents an opportunity for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and the company is working on establishing itself in this space.

Mobile phones are the gateway for IoT and of the BAT companies - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) - Alibaba appears to be ahead of the pack in this area of China's IoT market. Last year, Baidu shut down its mobile operating system, Baidu Yi, which was launched in 2011 while Tencent launched its mobile operating system last year, known as TOS+. Alibaba, on the other hand, launched its cloud-based mobile OS, YunOS, in 2011, the same year as Baidu's mobile OS, and Alibaba's YunOS is reportedly the third largest mobile operating system in China according to research by London-based ZenithOptimedia. According to research by Sino-Market Research, in the fourth quarter of 2015, Alibaba's YunOS became the third largest mobile OS in the world, behind market leader Android from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS.

Analysts expect YunOS-powered mobile phone shipments to top 100 million units this year, on track to capture a 14% market share in China, thereby overtaking Apple's iOS to emerge as China's second biggest mobile OS by the end of this year.

Click to enlarge

Source: South China Morning Post

The devices powered by YunOS serve as the conduit through which Alibaba reaches users, as well as learn more about their preferences and behavior which should help the company improve and grow the services in its ecosystem such as content and advertising. This could give Alibaba an edge over local rivals such as Baidu and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), an edge which could be further strengthened with Alibaba's outright acquisition of China's largest mobile browser company UCWeb. With over 400 million users worldwide, UCWeb is the second most popular mobile browser in the world according to StatCounter. UCWeb reportedly has a 58% market share in India.

Click to enlarge

Source: StatCounter

Currently, the popularity of YunOS-powered smartphones is largely restricted to the smaller cities in China, and Alibaba has so far been unsuccessful in attracting big-name smartphone brands to install its OS. Research from Sino-Market Research and Bernstein revealed that adoption of the OS was 54% in tier-4 and smaller cities compared with just 9% in tier-1 cities such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai. Smartphone brands powered by YunOS are primarily lesser-known handset makers such as XiaoLaJiao and Doov. Despite this, Alibaba continues to invest in the operating system. Early last year, Alibaba took a minority stake in Chinese phone manufacturer Meizu, giving YunOS a captive hardware platform for its operating system.

Considering the fact that Google services are not available in China, Alibaba's YunOS has advantages over market leader Google's Android, more so considering the Chinese government is unhappy about Android's dominance in China and has signaled support for a homegrown mobile OS.

The YunOS was built as a cloud-based mobile OS, and it currently powers some 15 types of smart devices including smartphones, connected wearable electronics such as smart watches, vehicle navigation systems, medical equipment, motion-sensing game consoles, and smart home appliances.

Consumer electronics maker Haier (OTCPK:HRELY) and Japanese electronics brand Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) have signed up to have YunOS installed on their smart televisions. Smart refrigerators from Midea have YunOS installed while over 10 million connected TVs and set-top boxes made by Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and Skyworth (OTCPK:SWDHY) have been sold with YunOS installed. Smart electronics from Dutch electronics manufacturer Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) use Alibaba Cloud for data communications, data storage, data security and big data analytics services for Philips' IoT devices.

YunOS is also installed on SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF) humanoid robot named "Pepper". This year, Alibaba, together with one of China's leading car manufacturers and a Fortune Global 100 company, SAIC Motor, launched an internet connected car that is powered by Alibaba's YunOS. This year, Alibaba announced it is working with HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to develop a YunOS-powered tablet, targeted at the education market.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are aiming to drive growth in their respective platforms through their IoT strategies. Similarly, Alibaba's developments in the IoT space shows the company is evolving from a traditional e-commerce company through the development of an integrated IoT ecosystem: online marketplaces for manufacturers to sell their products and services (Alibaba's core business), an operating system to power the smart devices (YunOS), cloud computing services (Alibaba Cloud) to host manufacturers' IoT platforms and the payment system (Alipay) with which users can pay for goods and services. This holds potential to generate additional revenue streams for the company going forward.

For instance, the internet-connected car developed by Alibaba and SAIC Motor, the RX5 SUV, allows drivers to reserve and book parking spaces, purchase fuel, and order coffee, paying for these through Alibaba's Alipay payments system.

Another example: smart internet-connected refrigerators such as those from Midea generate revenue for Alibaba Cloud through fees charged to the manufacturer for the data exchanged for the fridge over the Alibaba Cloud network. Through the smart fridge, users can place orders for food and groceries online through Alibaba's Tmall.

Under the current e-commerce model, a business transaction ends when a product or a service is delivered to customers. However, with IoT e-commerce, Alibaba can continue to deliver revenue generating services such as information sharing, cloud computing and data analysis services to manufacturers after the completion of the online purchase, allowing manufacturers to improve their products and services such as after-sales services, future product development etc. This benefits the customer as well as the manufacturer and generates additional revenue for Alibaba.

As an example, Royal Philips' Smart Air Purifier and its mobile application are connected to Alibaba Cloud. The smart air purifier could monitor indoor air quality with an internal sensor. When air quality deteriorates to unhealthy levels as detected by this sensor, an instant message would be sent to Alibaba Cloud which would send a real-time alert message to the customer's mobile device.

The Philips Air Purifier would also detect when a filter would fail and send "right time" replacement notification request to the customer. Operational data on these smart purifiers would be sent to Alibaba Cloud, which in turn will help Philips transform the data into insightful knowledge for product improvement and energy efficiency improvements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.