Apple: AirPods Craze Not Meaningful Catalyst

Over the last couple of days, I've seen a lot of press coverage regarding Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods. The company's wireless headphones seem to have been a big hit after finally launching. While extended ship times and lack of in-store availability has many thinking Apple will reap big rewards, we really need to think about the product in terms of the whole Apple universe.

First, let's remember that this product was delayed after CEO Tim Cook said that they were "not ready for market." It took until December 13th for them to be available, and at first, they were only available on Apple's site. If you go there now, you'll see a six-week estimate for shipping. As of this morning, there were only nine Apple stores around the globe that had them available, and all of them were in Europe. This afternoon, that number is down to just two or three, depending on when you take a look.

But is this really a factor of tremendous demand, or is it more likely that Apple has limited production early on? We saw the company eliminate its announcement of opening weekend sales with the iPhone 7 since the number is more dependent on production. With the new dual-camera likely seeing low initial yields, many iPhone 7 Plus devices were initially back-ordered by several weeks.

Given how the product was delayed from its initial launch, I'm guessing that initial supply was probably limited. As so, Apple probably wasn't sending these to its stores in the thousands. Each store was likely only receiving a few dozen or maybe a few hundred at best, and once they were gone, that's it. If it is taking six weeks to get them if you order online, and many Apple stores are also showing mid-February availability, it's likely that the next set are not coming anytime soon. That six-week availability showed up on the site basically a day after launch, which seems to be a key tell.

The other item investors have to consider is price point. At $159, Apple needs to sell a lot of AirPods to make a dent in its financial results. To think about this, I've created the chart below called the AirPod multiplier, to show how many AirPods Apple needs to sell to match the revenues of its other products.

For instance, Apple needs to sell more than 4 AirPods just to match the revenue of the base iPhone 7. Go to some of the MacBook models, and you are easily in the double digits. Pricing is based on the cheapest device in that category, so numbers can go higher when you start talking about higher storage phones/tablets, etc.

Apple would need to sell over 6 million AirPods to make $1 billion in revenue. It is unlikely that the company had that kind of initial production level for this new product, given the company always seems to be conservative when launching new devices. The Apple Watch only seemed to sell a few million units in its first few quarters, so again, this seems more a factor of production.

Given it was so late in the quarter when the AirPods became available, many of these sales will be pushed into the company's fiscal Q2 period. While initial sales could help the holiday quarter's results, even one million units would only represent $169 million in revenue.

Do we know if Apple even had that many produced for its initial launch? Even then, that's basically a rounding error when the company has guided to more than $75 billion in the period. While it seems that the AirPods have been well received, investors should not expect them to make a real dent in Apple's results or share price anytime soon, as limited availability is likely more a factor of supply than demand.

(Data for chart and AirPods picture taken from Apple site)

