Prudential Financial: 20% Composite Return In The Frame For 2017

The chart of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shows some volatility and is occupying the top right hand corner of the screen. However, there is no urgent need to sell the stock here. The valuation is by no means stretched and the main question is simply how much is left?

Prudential should easily make over $10 of operating EPS in 2017, which means the stock is on a PE of 10.6x. The yield is 2.9%, assuming a DPS of $3.1 next year. The company is very capital generative with ROE that should remain at 12-14% though the cycle. After the dividend payout and buybacks BVS per share should grow 6-7% annually. This dynamic of value generation is similar to those of Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG).

Risks are all manageable

What are the risks here? Anything that challenges the consensus that Trump means higher growth, inflation and rates will raise the cost of equity at Prudential as it could make its target ROE harder to deliver and raise capital requirements in its life business. The book value impact of a sharp reduction in long term rate assumptions from 4% to 2.5% in the US and 1.9% and 1% in Japan is estimated at $1.1bn, or about 3% of equity.

Click to enlarge

As well as rate risk, the "pro-inflation" strong dollar thesis might raise concerns over the company's FX earnings especially opposite the Yen. Prudential, like many financials with high FX earnings can and does hedge its budgeted profits but should we see a "low rates strong dollar" sell off it would not be the first time. Hedging FX exposure is imprecise and, for example, did not prevent a hit of $23m in the Life Planner business unit in the third quarter. Investors should also have an eye on variable annuity costs going forward.

Outlook; PALAC, AM and Costs

The outlook is underpinned by PALAC, a new umbrella for Prudential's annuity businesses "Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation". The purpose of this vehicle was to rationalize the annuity businesses of PRU by making it easier to allocate capital to the business and manage the varied hedging operations.

The Asset management business did well in 3Q'16 and reached $537bn AUM. PRU is targeting areas outside of the active-passive transition, such as real estate, where it believes margins will be more sustainable.

Across all businesses, management expects very benign core cost trends with just 1% annually growth through 2018.

Conclusion: still attractive

The value is obviously comfortable, but how far can it go? We can test this with a Gordon Growth model. Let's work off 2018, and assume BVS of $85 and ROE of 12.8% (this is a mid cycle target ROE for PRU, no more than that) with a cost of equity of 10%. EPS growth alone is at least 3% due to the buyback program, so it's an interesting ultra conservative input. Deducting growth from both sides of the ROE/COE relationship gives you 9.8/7, which suggests a book value of 1.4 would be OK for PRU, so $120 by year end 2017 to price in the next twelve months pretty fully. That leaves us 13% upside plus a dividend yield of nearly 3%.

A 16% return pre-dividend might not excite after the run the shares have just enjoyed but there are two points to be made. The time to load up aggressively in financials is when solid names like PRU have been crushed on the kind of panic we saw early in 2016. That's gone right now. But for there to be nice "structural" upside left for a stock that has nearly doubled from its February low suggests that we have had a restoration of normality after a crazy sell off that was not based on fundamentals, and "back to normal" is still a decent place to be holding this name. Keep your PRU and look to nibble on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.