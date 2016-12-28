JAKKS Pacific - Expect 2017 To Be A Much Better Year

We continue to expand our consumer-focused coverage with this launch of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK). If you are reading our research, we would appreciate you following us, so we know what the interest is by clicking the "follow" link above next to our Otzar Capital Advisors handle.

JAKKS Pacific is a leading toy company based in the United States with manufacturing in China. The company has had a tough 2016. Following a recent fall in the share price following a lowering of full year 2016 guidance, we believe that the bad news is now behind us and current prices present an attractive entry point as the company heads into 2017, which we believe will be a better year especially in comparison to 2016. We believe there is 20% upside to JAKK's share price in the first half of 2017.

Overview

JAKKS is a multi-line toy company that acquires licenses in major toy brands such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Batman, Star Wars and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). Its three major retail customers include Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Toys 'R' Us with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), a fourth, being its fastest growing.

According to the Toy Industry Association, toys were a $25 billion market in the US in 2015. Through the first nine months of 2016, toy sales were up 6% year over year totaling $10.3 billion. It is noted that for obvious reasons, the fourth quarter with its holiday sales is by far the strongest quarter for the year.

JAKKS is a smaller company than most of its competitors, including the global leaders Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in terms of sales. Additionally, its current lower margin profile is the primary reason that the stock trades at a discount to its peers.

The margin profile, as we outline below, is actually one of the significant opportunities that we see that could lead to a re-rating of the stock. This is something that can be achieved through shifting away from selling "free in board" to its customers and taking greater control of the inventory. JAKKS currently trails its peers in this area and it is a significant portion of the profitability gap.

The last factor of the valuation gap, in our view, is that JAKKS simply is not covered by any of the larger investment banks. This likely is tied to the lower market cap and liquidity more than to the operating statistics.

With all that being said, JAKKS is and has been a target for activist investors.

Activists not giving up

Despite the recent lowering of guidance, we are encouraged by the vote of confidence in the management and in the business by Oasis Management, a key activist investor. On December 28th, a form SC 13D/A was filed with the SEC that updated the shareholding of Oasis which now equals 16.5% of the company through a combination of both issues of the convertible debt as well as through owning straight equity. Normally, convert owners will sell the equity short as a hedge against the coverts. In this case, Oasis is long the underlying pointing to a bullish stance on the stock. Oasis was most recently highlighted in its involvement with Nintendo as it helped guide the company towards a more effective mobile strategy.

We believe that Oasis is pushing for management to clean out the capital structure, deal with the overhang produced by the convertible debt (which we cover later) and make the right strategic moves to improve margins.

The recent news

The preannouncement of full-year earnings that was 7% below guidance was not a good way to end the year. However, we hope that this was the final step to correcting the over-aggressive 2016 guidance that was provided a year ago by management. As we will point out, we believe that overall, JAKKS does have a very good business; has at its disposal several strategic tools that it could wield to improve both sales and margins. However, it has a lot of work to do to restore confidence with its investor base.

With the stock trading at only 5x 2017 EV/EBITDA of $47m compared to its peers Mattel and Hasbro that trade on 13.4x and 12.0x and a price-to-book of 0.5x compared to 1.7x and 5.6x, respectively, we think the valuation gap is just too wide even given all the recent bad news.

PE EV/EBITDA P/B Debt-to-EBITDA JAKKS 36.7x 5.1x 0.6x 4.3x Mattel 27.3x 13.4x 4.0x 1.4x Hasbro 18.6x 12.0x 5.6x 0.9x Click to enlarge

Valuation comparison

We believe that in 2017, management will address and will likely improve the margin profile. Beyond that, we believe two recent and successful recent Disney movies may provide some wind in the company's sails (sales?) for 2017.

We think that now is a real opportunity to take advantage of the recent dip in share price.

Its Key Relationship with Disney

One of JAKK's key relationships is Disney. Disney has a proven track record of being a leading producer of consumer entertainment intellectual property in the world. Despite the appearance of this being a single supplier dependency, we view the strength and breadth of Disney's creative pipeline as a diversified partner. Another factor that reduces the single supplier risk is that DIS does not give exclusivity on product lines but, rather on specific designs i.e. small action figures or plush toys. This means that due to the strong relationship, JAKK will be able to count on this relationship being a fruitful one.

2017 is expected to be a recovery year off of a weak 2016. While that is certainly a positive catalyst looking ahead we first must look back to understand why the results have been so volatile and so difficult particularly in 2016.

Disney's Blockbusters Lead to Cyclicality

In 2014, JAKK was the licensee for Disney's "Frozen" product line. Not only was the movie a massive success for Disney but, it was an incredible boost for JAKK in the toy market. So much so that in 1H 2015 demand was so strong, that inventories couldn't keep up, and JAKK produced a series of consecutive "better than expectations" quarters.

Source: Company website

In the second half of 2015 the tables turned. There was no immediate follow-up blockbuster to "Frozen" and Q4 15 proved a very weak quarter. To mask the weakness management gave some very upbeat guidance for 2016.

Unfortunately, JAKK was attacked by a three-headed monster: 1) Kmart became a serious issue as a retailer, that led to a $15m shortfall in sales; 2) movies for which it won the licensing didn't pan out as blockbusters (for example, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"); and 3) Brexit, had a major impact in the third quarter on the buying power of JAKK's UK as well as EU based customers. While the British Pound remains weak versus the Dollar, recent economic data on consumer retail spending continues to surprise to the upside.

Two Blockbusters May Contribute to 2017

The silver lining here is that the beginning of 2017 may get an unexpected boost from the recent "Moana" released by Disney. It has led the box office charts in recent weeks and that usually will translate into toy sales a bit later in the season. Additionally, JAKK will also benefit from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", where it has the concession for the large-scale figures.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company website

Improved Margins in 2017 from Direct Sales

Another key change taking place in the JAKK business model is the move from a distributor model to direct sales. It opened offices in several European cities putting it closer to the customer and more importantly, improving margins. This is the beginning of a longer-term strategy that is expected to continue to have a positive impact on the business.

These two factors when looking the first quarter 2016 revenues of $96 million should lead to an easy comp in Q1 2017 on both the top and the bottom line.

Additional upside from moving away from FOB

JAKKS, like many companies with overseas manufacturing, will sell a portion of its goods at the point of shipment. The main difference is that it sells roughly 60% of goods at the point of departure as compared with most other companies that sell closer to 20% this way. This is a key factor that explains why its gross margin is lower than its peers.

When sales are made at the point of departure it can be handled in at least one of two ways:

1) Free on board (FOB) meaning that the buyer takes on the liability for any potential losses while the products are in transit. This also means that the buyer must purchase insurance to protect the shipment. In return for taking on the risk of losses, the buyer will be able to get a discount on the goods leading to a lower margin for JAKKS.

2) Cost insurance and freight (CIF) which means that the seller takes on the costs of freight and insurance until the point at which the buyer takes the goods from the shipper. In the CIF case margins are slightly higher because JAKKS can mark up the cost of shipping and insurance to account for the risk.

3) There is a third option, which is the highest margin option, where JAKKS sell products only once the goods have reached the market. That means that it will manage all of its inventories and ships to different countries and regions prior to having sold the goods. This is probably the way that most of us think of consumer companies, i.e. they forecast demand for a product, produce an amount of goods that they think they can sell and then ship the goods to market.

This final approach is the riskiest of the three in that the producer of the goods takes on all of the product, shipping and market risk. The flip side is that the margin on those products will be the highest.

While, clearly, each company has a formula that works for it, our research reveals that the majority of companies sell approximately 20% of goods FOB. JAKK, on the other hand, sells almost 60% of its goods FOB. This is the main reason that its gross margin is lower than most of the competitors.

2013 2014 2015 JAKK 24.6% 29.1% 30.6% MAT 53.6% 49.8% 49.2% HAS 59.0% 60.3% 62.3% Click to enlarge

Gross Margin Comparison

Source: Company filings

By shifting roughly half of its sales to either CIF or by taking the shipping risk on itself and warehousing the inventory locally, JAKKS has a very real opportunity to expand its gross margin. We estimate that by taking control of the transportation and inventory, roughly 30% of sales can achieve 45% gross margins as opposed to the current 30-35% gross margin achieved through FOB sales. The second advantage is that it gives JAKK greater flexibility to direct product where sales are strong and further keep a finger on the pulse of the ongoing business.

Clearly, for a company like JAKKS, that trails its larger competitors' margins by more than half, this is a strategy that we would call "low hanging fruit" to improve the profitability of the business.

In short, while FOB has the least risk and allows for earlier booking of sales, it also places a significant hurdle on margin expansion. Management is looking to better balance that risk to improve margins and allow for greater flexibility in local markets.

The First Quarter and What Could Have Been Handled Better

Other than the impact of Brexit, which caught many by surprise, this year's guidance "misses" were likely issues that were more likely than not foreseeable long before the close of the reporting period and could therefore have been handled better through more open and clearer communication.

We believe that one of the more serious knocks on JAKKS and its management is the all too often missed quarter. We believe that some of the misses are on account of factors well beyond the control of management. At the same time, management has continuously left itself very little room for error. We will have to wait and see what guidance for 2017 will look like but we hope that lesson from 2016 has been internalized.

As we mentioned, the 2017 comps are now shaping up to look quite favorable to what can only be viewed as an extremely difficult 2016. Not only were there the issues with Brexit, but the issues with Kmart and now the pre-announcement of a "shortfall" in sales of some key product lines. While we applaud this most recent press release as an attempt to get ahead of the bad news, the Kmart issues and the weak sales from licenses like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" are the main ones that we feel could have been handled better.

Background on the Kmart miss

Kmart merged with Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) in 2005 and the subsequent financial issues of SHLD are no secret.

Despite the financial trouble, Kmart is still a key retail operator, particularly for the types of products that JAKK is producing. When JAKK chose to suspend sales to Kmart, it was a very prudent move. JAKK was selling its products to Kmart free on board and so at a lower margin to a customer that is not financially strong. Not only was JAKK giving up margin on the front end, it was taking a significant risk that Kmart would not take the goods once they arrived at the port.

JAKK was in the weak position of "expecting" $22m in shipments but was clearly not going to reach that goal. Management decided to suspend its sales to Kmart after only $6m worth of merchandise was shipped. While that strategy led to a missed revenue target and subsequent beat down of the stock price, it also removed the risk that Kmart might apply pressure on JAKK to lower prices in order to maintain its presence in the stores in prime shelf locations. Moreover, it freed up $15m in products that could theoretically be pushed through other channels and to the end market.

Guidance was too aggressive

The Kmart issues were clear as day to management. In maintaining the relationship with Kmart and baking the full $22m into guidance, JAKK set itself up for failure or, at the very least, disappointment. Management could have been more active in its communication with the investor community and made it aware of the complications ahead with Kmart. Clearly, this would not have prevented the shortfall but may have prevented a negative market reaction and for sure would have left investors feeling that management was on top of its game.

The same is true with "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". Unfortunately for JAKK and for Paramount Pictures, the movies did not turn into the next "Frozen". Again, sales at the box office are not something within JAKK's control however, the high expectations for the sale of the licensed products to end consumers were. JAKK has been in the licensing business for a long time. It should understand the risks involved with a licensing deal on a pre-release of a movie. The fact that the film was not a blockbuster is not management's fault but the fact that a blockbuster was baked into guidance certainly is.

Management needs to build a record of not being overly optimistic and to deliver beat and raise quarters. This is a long-term strategy that requires sticking to the plan. There is no time like the present to get started.

We are cautiously optimistic that this winter's Disney "Moana" which was a box office hit over Thanksgiving weekend may provide some boost in early 2017. The movie has grossed close to $300m globally and ranks 13th of all movies in 2016. Rogue One was also a hit, crossing the $500m mark globally since its release.

Overhang from converts

Another push-back that we hear on JAKK is because of the two convertible debt notes. The first is the $100m, 2018 expiry with an adjusted strike of $8.65 and the second is a $115m note with a 2020 expiry and a $9.34 strike.

Where the impact of these notes is felt is in the calculation of diluted EPS and hedging taken on by the covert owners that see its short interest at a high 33%. The total weighted average number of shares in the converts is equal to roughly twice that of the basic share count. The sum of the issue is that JAKK suffers from significant potential dilution, has pressure from the short selling and because of the strike prices, does not benefit from any additional liquidity. To further exacerbate the liquidity problem, JAKK used $24m from the 2020 notes to retire 3.1 million shares in 2014.

Management has taken the opportunity to pick off these notes where possible. Through the first nine months of 2016, JAKK repurchased and retired $2.7m of the notes.

Valuation

We touched on the comps earlier in the note and showed that JAKKS trades at a discount to peers. Sometimes, discounts are deserved. In the case of JAKKS, the answer lies somewhere in the middle.

As we mentioned, there are a few factors leading to the discount. The structural ones - lower margins are one of them but we believe that the gap should begin to close in 2017. The recent weak operating results throughout 2016 was another important reason that JAKKS trades at a discount. This underperformance was caused by a number of factors that were generally out of JAKK's hands and we don't see these recurring in 2017.

Where JAKKS did get it wrong was on the messaging. Messaging is easier to fix than operations.

We are conservatively modeling 2017 for only 3% top-line growth ($720m in sales) and a 70 basis point gross margin expansion (32% vs. 31.3%). Assuming OPEX in the first quarter looks more like 2015 than 2016 and the other quarters remain flat (as a % of revenues) we are looking at close to $47m in EBITDA in 2017. We believe there is an upside to this if the recent Disney releases do pan out to lead to a nice jump in toy sales.

Taking this back to a peer analysis, we believe that even a slight re-rating from 5x EBITDA to 6x yields 20% upside potential to JAKK's share price.

Below are our financial projections for Q4 2016 and FY 2017.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

JAKK has work to do to regain the confidence of the investment community. First and foremost, it will need to carefully tread its guidance heading into 2017 because, frankly, it cannot afford another quarterly miss.

However, with the potential to squeeze higher margins through shifting to a direct sales model and away from FOB sales, the success of Disney's "Moana" and the benefit of comping off a very weak 2016, we see this as a good time to accumulate shares of JAKKS at the bottom.