The Education Of A Value Investor: Book Review

In The Education Of A Value Investor, author and hedge fund manager Guy Spier looks back on his transformation from a investment banker to a successful hedge fund manager.

Guy Spier

Guy Spier started his career as a Harvard MBA for an investment bank and later ended up as hedge fund manager of his own hedge fund, Aquamarine fund. Spier describes how he started out as a Gordon Gekko wannabe and steadily transformed into an educated value investor.

$650,000 Lunch with Warren Buffett

In 2008, Guy Spier won a lunch with Warren Buffett by bidding up to $650,000 together with fellow value investor Mohnisch Pabrai. In this yearly bidding contest, the largest bid goes to charitable organization and the winners can have an exclusive lunch with Warren Buffett. Spier later described this lunch as a transformation moment in his evolution into a value investor and called the $650,000 price for the lunch a bargain.

Lessons learned among the way

The most useful information this book for value investors is within the lessons Guy Spier learned among his path to success. These main lessons can be summarized by the next 3 points:

1) Be authentic: One of the main lessons Guy keeps emphasizing in his book is that you have to be the best version of yourself. You should not try to imitate top value investors like Warren Buffett, but rather know yourself and always be self-aware. You can learn from famous investors like Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch or Benjamin Graham, but you have to keep in mind that you have a different personality compared to those investors.

2) Live by your internal scorecard: Judge yourself on your own standards and you self-improvement instead of comparing yourself with the standards and accomplishments of others (like an outer scorecard). You have to live your own live instead of being led by what others think about you. Measuring your own personal growth as an investor (by looking at your investment style and individual investments) is key here.

3) Keep an open mind and learn from others: In this book, Spier repeats his investing mistakes on several occasions and how he learned from them. Hereby he often refers to Benjamin Graham or Warren Buffett and how he learned from their investment styles.

Investment Strategy and Guidelines

In this book Guy Spier also refers to his investment strategy and how he applies value investing. There are multiple stories about successful investments he has made and less successful investments he encountered. Those investments are described in detail and will come to the benefit of aspiring vale investors.

More practically, Spier advises the following to apply the following rules to your investment style:

Stop checking the stock price. If someone tries to sell you something, don't buy it. Don't talk to management. Gather investment research in the right order. Discuss your investment ideas only with people who have no axe to grind. Never buy or sell stocks when the market is open. If a stock tumbled after you buy it, don't sell it for two years. Don't talk about your current investments.

Conclusion

The Education of A Value investor is well written and worth reading for value investors. Guy Spier details his path from an average investment manager to a successful value-driven hedge fund manager. The book contains an elaborate description of his lessons and aspiring value investors will find plenty of useful advise to improve themselves.

