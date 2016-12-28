GLD: Are You Ready To Trump-Start The Inflation Engine?

The final two months of 2016 have shown investors some surprising valuation activity in the equities section of the financial markets. But now that many of these optimistic trends have started to show signs of exhaustion, investors are wondering whether or not they should consider taking profits in instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) while they are still within striking distance of their all-time highs.

If this does occur, it will be important to identify the sectors that are likely to benefit most. Some might argue that the precious metals space is unlikely to see significant gains, given the fact that the Federal Reserve made the decision to raise interest rates at its last meeting. The conventional wisdom tells us that rising interest rate environments tend to put pressure on the precious metals space, and this can be seen in the historical price behavior in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).

But there are reasons to believe that this time could be different if increased spending in President Trump's infrastructure and manufacturing programs is enough to bring inflation into the economy before the Fed is ready to tackle the problem.

In a recent article on the banking sector, we outlined some of the reasons to explain why the Fed has waited too long to start raising rates, citing some of the key metrics that have been used by the central bank to determine whether or not the economy is truly strong enough to withstand tighter monetary policy.

But since the Fed has been most closely monitoring lagging indicators like the unemployment rate, there is now even more reason to believe that consumer inflationary pressures could be developing in key sectors of the US economy.

Here it can be argued that some of the most consistent strength has been seen in the services sector, which is best measured using the ISM non-manufacturing survey. The services sector makes up roughly 70% of the US economy, so building pressures here can be a much better indicator of consumer activity at the macro levels. In the survey, readings above 50 indicate expansion, and we have seen this type of performance post itself on a very regular basis over the last five years.

For time perspective, the activity in the chart above shows service sector market activity over the second term of President Barack Obama, so if we do see major policy differences within the Trump administration it will be harder to accept the possibility that these trends will decline in any way.

Fed Responsibilities?

Overall, the Fed's reluctance to set a more appropriate timetable for its proposed interest rate hikes could leave the market vulnerable to rising inflation that could negatively impact equities and generate more buying activity in assets like GLD that are tied to precious metals valuations.

Underlying strength in key sectors of the economy could Trump-start the inflation engine for the US consumer -- and if investors are looking for alternate stores of values as a means for heading off the rising potential for inflation in the quarters to come, instruments like GLD have become much more attractive at the lower levels.

