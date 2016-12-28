Oil: Supply Side Shock Or An Accounting Entry?

The data suggests that lower reserves than what was seen in 2014 are certainly warranted but it's important not to get too excited that you ignore the details.

However, we need to put this data into perspective because of the fact that not all changes in proved reserves are equal.

Last year we saw a major drop in proved reserves and it's likely that this year will have been no different.

In this article, I decided to dig into the issue of proved reserves in the oil space, a topic that has a lot of value for looking at the future.

For anybody who has been following my work for some time, you'll know that while I write about a number of topics, the one thing I write about most is the oil industry, as well as about the companies that operate there. In this piece, I figured that I would stick with this theme but place a special emphasis not on weekly or monthly fluctuations, or even company-specific data, but on the big picture regarding proved reserves here in the US. In what follows, I will provide my thoughts on what changes to proved reserves should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

What are proved reserves?

For any company in the oil space (but also for all others operating in any mining/drilling-based line of business), cash flow is ultimately the most important consideration in determining its likelihood of success over an extended period of time. That said, it's impossible to produce product without having an area to extract it from and this is where proved reserves come into play.

You see, when a company holds a lease or ownership over a property, it ends up calculating proved reserves. Proved reserves are what is referred to as an estimate of how much product is reasonably recoverable given existing economic and operational conditions. This means that factors that affect a firm's proved reserves are prices, discoveries, adjustments, extensions, and production when it comes to organic prospects. Acquisitions and divestitures can also have an impact on the big picture as well.

What's happening with proved reserves?

Sadly, proved reserves data is not available as often as I would like. While some companies, like BP (NYSE:BP), come out with this kind of data periodically, the best source I know of for data is the EIA (Energy Information Administration). However, this data only comes out once per year and covers through the preceding year. In the image below, you can see the most recent update provided by the EIA earlier this month, which shows a history of proved reserves for the past few years through 2015.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from the EIA

What we can see by looking at this is that, for the first time in 7 years, the amount of proved reserves of both oil and lease condensate in the US dropped and it wasn't just any small decline. Based on their estimates, the drop amount to an 11.8% decline overall for the course of the year, falling by 4.70 barrels from 39.93 billion barrels to 35.23 billion. This is actually still quite high by historical standards but is a nice drop over such a short period of time. Of this decline, oil made up the most (4.07 billion barrels), while lease condensate accounted for the rest.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from the EIA

In the image above, you can see the breakdown of current proved reserves while in the image below you can see how this has changed from 2014 through 2015. In all, the states that have been slammed the hardest were Texas (partially due to its stubborn production), North Dakota, and California. Collectively, these states saw net declines of 2.38 billion barrels. The Gulf of Mexico was also knocked quite hard, declining by 434 million barrels year over year.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from the EIA

What's this say about the future?

At first glance, it may be tempting to conclude that this decline is purely bullish since lower reserves should mean that extra oil will need to be discovered at some point in time or else output will have a hard time staying elevated. This argument can be bolstered by the fact that additions in proved reserves for 2015 from new fields amounted to a paltry 20 million barrels, while additions from old fields came out to only 41 million barrels. On top of this, production last year was 227 million barrels higher so that would also mean less oil and lease condensate in the ground.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from the EIA

There is, however, one large driver here that may be distorting the view to some degree. As you can see in the image above, which shows a breakdown of changes from 2014 through 2015, the largest category is what the EIA refers to as "net revisions." Simply put, net revisions are a measure of what companies (and the EIA) estimate to be recoverable now compared to the past based on changes in technological advancement, prices, and other factors. One good example is the case of Chesapeake which, last year, saw its proved reserves drop by 39% (or 936 million barrels of oil equivalent), falling from 2.469 billion boe to 1.504 billion boe. Of this decline, however, 1.098 billion boe had been chalked up to revisions, driven mostly by lower energy prices.

Since revisions are largely a price-based point, ruling out certain amounts of production if prices go too low and opening up new opportunities if prices rise high enough, there is the question of what happens to the oil market if prices rise again. Keeping all else the same, reserves would be considered accessible in larger quantities and this opens the door for more output. Thankfully, this shouldn't prove to be a huge issue in 2017's release for 2016 data since oil prices have averaged $42.60 per barrel this year versus $50 per barrel in 2015, but if prices climb too high then some of this decline could be offset.

Even if this does happen, however, we need to consider that, unless energy prices soar (in which case, energy investors like myself will be happy and probably take leave from many of the holdings we have), the fact still remains that low discoveries last year (and probably this year too, given the tough energy environment for most of the year), combined with still-elevated (but lower than last year) output, should still result in a nice drop of what companies can actually tap into so we still have a question of how low can reserves go, after accounting for the revisions due to price, before we risk an eventual deficit in production.

Takeaway

Right now, the oil picture is looking better than it has in around two years or so and many investors in this space are happy to see the market finally start to rebalance (or at least pointing in that direction) thanks to OPEC and certain non-OPEC producers electing to cut output. Another factor here that is certainly bullish is the issue of proved reserves, which were materially lower in 2015 than in 2014 and likely continued the trend through this year, but if prices rise too high then we should be prepared for these drops to correct to some degree. Even if this does happen, though, the situation still looks bullish since it's unlikely we'll see a major increase in price to completely reverse the revisions made to proved reserves, but we do need to keep a close eye on how much prices do move since this could have an impact, at some point in time, on the big picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, AREX, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO, not LGCY. I may eventually buy CHK.